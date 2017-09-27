9 Series I Won’t Be Continuing (Fortunately and Unfortunately)

I am not good at finishing series.
I currently have several series that have one book that need to be finished, or I’ve only read the first book and not any of its sequels, or I’m in the middle of. Basically, I’m a series failure. So, I decided to talk about some of the series I’ve decided that I’m just never going to actually finish because I’m much too honest with myself.
1. The Maze Runner Trilogy
I read the first two books of the series YEARS ago back in middle school and absolutely fell in love with them. I binged the first two in a couple of days, started to read the third, and then never got around to finishing it (this cycle can basically sum up my entire middle school reading career, honestly). I originally had plans to reread the series and finish it out, but it’s been SO LONG since I’ve read the first two books, and as time has gone by, I’ve lost complete interest in reading the finale, so I’m good with never completing it. I’ll always have good memories of reading the books, though!
2. The Red Queen Series
Despite popular opinion, I fell in love with the first book of this series! I had been in a reading dry spell for years, and that was the first book I read that finally got me back into reading and Goodreads, and I’m still so grateful for that! The release date for the second book passed by, and then the third, and as the years have gone by, again, I’ve lost interest in this series (not to mention that I was spoiled by Epic Reads about some things. WHY OH WHY WOULD YOU HAVE SPOILERS ON TOP OF THE PAGE AND NOT MARK THEM?).
3. The An Ember In The Ashes Series
I also read the first book of this series the summer I got back into reading and I absolutely loved it! Then, Torch Against the Night came out, and I wasn’t as into it as I was when I had read the first book and quickly became bored and uninterested. I said I’d come back to it, but I think I’m going to have to face the hard facts that I’ve fallen out of love with this series. Still, I highly recommend the first book; it was absolutely incredible!
4. The Winner’s Trilogy
So, as you guys know, I read the first two books in this series twice – once because the hype made me do it, and the second time because I didn’t like them the first time and thought that re-reading it would give me a different perspective. The different perspective was that I hated it more than I did the first time. I was originally going to finish out the series because I sat through torture TWICE, but I’m just not going to waste time or money on the third book. I have no such patience!
5. The Shatter Me Series
You might be like, “But, Mikaela, the series is already over!” but it was announced a couple months back that there were going to be three more books added to the series, and as soon as that happened and Twitter started freaking out, I knew I wasn’t going to read them. The first two books were incredibly mediocre, and the third book was a hot mess. I could have some questions answered and more Juliette/Warner (which, let’s be real here, was the only good thing about the series), but, again, I have no desire to waste my time like that.
6. The Mrs. Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children Series
I actually really enjoyed the first book when I read it, but when I got to the second book, I became quickly bored and ended up not finishing it halfway through. I was also originally going to go back and try to finish this series out, but every time I thought about it, I dreaded it, so there’s no need to force myself to read a book series that I already dread reading.
7. The Iron Fey Trilogy
I was, once again, dragged into buying this entire trilogy off Amazon because of Goodreads hype among my Friends, and, once again, I was left feeling confused and disappointed. I attempted to read the first book, and ended up giving up seventy-five or so pages from the end because I’m impatient like that, so I’m definitely never going to give this series a chance again. Honestly still a bit salty about the fact that I’m not going to get my money back.
8. The Diviners Series
This series is deifntley the one I feel most conflicted about! I absolutely LOVED the first book, especially since it was not only a historical fiction book that I LIKED, but it was a great paranormal novel and took place in the Prohibition era, which is never really a setting anywhere! A couple years ago, I was reading the sequel, and I ended up stopping it somewhere and having to give it back to the library. I was loving what I was reading, and I really want to continue on with this series, but I don’t remember my place in the book and I really have no desire to start over, so I have a dilemma! I might be able to find a recap and read it in the future, so this one is actually pretty tentative.
9. The Vampire Academy Series
I read the first two books a while back because it seemed like everyone loved this series! I actually ended up enjoying it as well, but I never ended up finishing this series, and I really have no attachment to this series to finish it off, especially since it’s SO LONG, so I’m not going to finish this one, unfortunately!
Do you agree with any of my choices? What series have you given up on or aren’t finishing?
42 thoughts on “9 Series I Won’t Be Continuing (Fortunately and Unfortunately)”
I’ve given up on The Shatter Me series as well, even though the whole Juliette/Warner thing is very intriguing for me, I have to be honest 😂 Other than that, I’d suggest you definitely read a recap for The Diviners if you liked the series. Recaps always help me in situations like that one.
Juliette/Warner is SO GREAT! I’d actually say it’s one of my fave ships, so it sucks that the series isn’t that great! 😝 I think I will! I loved the first book so much, and I wasted so much time on terrible series, I think I should reward myself with a good one! 😂
I’m so bad at finishing series as well. I couldn’t even tell you how many unfinished series I have on my TBR. I never finished the winners trilogy either, I read the first book because so many people said they loved it but I ended up finding it really mediocre. I didn’t enjoy the romance in it at all and Kestral annoyed the hell out of me 😂 ! I never finished miss peregrine’s series either, I did enjoy the first book but I just kind of can’t be bothered to carry on and read the other ones… Great post 💖
Same, girl! I have so many series unfinished on my TBR, and I hate it, since I like things to be completed! 😝 Yeah, it’s just not as good as everyone says it is! The romance was the worst! I actually liked Kestrel, but Arin drove me up a wall! 🙃 Yeah, I think the first book should have been a stand-alone in the first place, so there was no point in reading the next two! Thank you! ❤️
I’ve also given up on Miss Peregrine’s- I enjoyed the first book, I just didn’t see where the series could really go after it 🤔
Yes, exactly! The sequel came out three or so years after the first, so I’m convinced the first book was supposed to be a stand-alone, and it just took off, so Ransom made two more. I don’t know; it just felt over after the first book?
I even felt like the first book had an ending, so I wondered the exact same thing.
I agree with you on most of those, besides Vampire Academy and The Winner’s Trilogy (this one I absolutely loved, but it’s totally okay that you didn’t like it). Mrs. Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children bored me very much and I couldn’t even finish the first book and Shatter Me, I’ve read the first one, but never continued the series, after that. Great post! 🙂
Yeah, there are mixed feelings all around about Peculiar Children, so I think it’s best that I left it off at the first! Yeah, Shatter Me wasn’t worth it, to be honest! Thank you! 😄
Heard so many negative things about the Peculiar Children series. Still tempted to try, just not sure when, if ever, I’ll get around to it.
Ooh, the first book is totally worth it, but I didn’t like the second. 😝 I don’t know if the finale is good or not!
Most bloggers on here have said the same as you. I’m still undecided. Maybe one day!
I have Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children is on my TBR list and I think An Ember In The Ashes is lurking deep down on my kindle, but I don’t know the other books on your list.
I’ve read quite a few books in The Judgement Of The Six by Melissa Haag, but she brought out companion books for most of the series and although I enjoyed them, it made the series really long and I haven’t gone back to finish them.
Ooh, I hope you enjoy them, since I actually like their first books! 😄 Yeah, I feel like nowadays, a series is never a series anymore – there’s always a million companion books or spin-offs, so it’s hard to catch up!
Totally agree on the Iron Fey and Maze Runner books. Kagawa’s other series are so much better. Iron Fey just annoyed me. Maze Runner bored the pants off me. I barely made it through book 1.
The only other from your list I’ve read is Red Queen and I’ve been really enjoying it so will continue till the end.
Yeah, I think I’m definitely going to read The Immortal Rules trilogy since if sounds so interesting! I actually loved both Maze Runner books and found them thrilling! It’s been too long since I’ve read them though to continue. I might watch the movies though (which, surprisingly, I haven’t watched yet)!
i’ve completely abandoned shatter me 😝 i just dont like the book blearggh. im probably never gonna read the rest except the ember in the ashes and the diviners.
i found myself nodding at the red queen part. i was super invested w the series after the release of the first book but i eventually lost interest as the years went by 😣 my main reason that i didnt read the second book was bc (1) i wasnt as excited as before and (2) i forgot what happened in the first book lol. but im hoping to reread the first book and then marathon the sequels once the series is complete.
The rest of the books were not worth it (except maybe Warner and Juliette), so you didn’t miss anything! 😂 I think those two are the best of the bunch! ❤️
Yeah, I just wasn’t as excited about the second book as I was the first! And I have the worst book memory of ever, and I don’t like re-reading, which is a lethal combination! 😂 That might be the best plan; I suck at binging series, my poor soul.
I agree with so many of these! I had a very similar experience with the Red Queen series–it got me back into reading at the beginning of this year. But I did continue the series and felt like it went downhill from there on…so that was disappointing.
I’ve been meaning to try the Diviners series, so I’m glad to hear you’re still potentially interested in that series! I’ve heard good things, and like you said, it sounds like a unique historical fiction (/fantasy, right?) that might be too good to pass up.
Great post! 🙂
Yeah, so many people have said the same thing, so I think it’s good that I skipped out on the rest! 😅
It’s so good! It’s a great combination between historical fiction, urban fantasy, and a bit of horror, and the characters were A+! I’ll hopefully be picking it up again in the future!
Thank you! ❤️
I notice a pattern, maybe you should try to ignore the hype (or let it die down before you pick it up)😝 I’m a bit like you I have started so many series and only get to the first or second book before I forget they were ever there….That’s why I try to read completed series which is so freaking hard because they seem to never end….
I think it depends! I’ve had hype give me my favorite books, so I don’t think it’s a bad thing (I feel like I’m all over the place regarding hyped books)! Completed series never work for me! It’s true; these days there’s so many spin-offs that a series never really ends, does it?
No they don’t seem to end…even the ones that you think might have done so…find a way to continue (The Shatter me trilogy??/Series???)
The second Red Queen book really disappointed me. She got rid of the only interesting character. I will not be continuing it either.
I’ve heard the same thing from so many people, so I think it’s best that I not continue! 😅
There are so many series I probably won’t be finishing either Mikaela, mainly because I read them for the first time when I was a teenager and now I just have no interest in continuing with them. The Vampire Academy books would actually be on my list as well. I got up to book three I think and then just never read any further. Also can’t say I’d recommend The Maze Runner trilogy, I’m actually still a little upset about how the third book ended!
Great post. 🙂 ❤️
Yeah, there was nothing inherently wrong with The Vampire Academy, I think I just lost interest in it! I’ve seen lots of people say they were disappointed in the ending, but I feel like there’s never a perfect series ending, so I have no idea how I’d feel about it! 🤷🏾♀️
Thank you! ❤️
There are some books you just grow out of. For me that’s what happened with the Vampire Academy series.
I wasn’t expecting perfect, like you said probably never going to be a perfect series ending. I’d just hoped for a little better. 🙂
That’s all right! ❤️
I think so far I’m pretty up to date with the books I really, really care about but there’s probably a couple of series I have kind of given up on – for now. Even if I just need to read a single book to complete the series (see: Frost Like Night, A Million Worlds Without You and King’s Cage – though I would also have to read the next book, but I’d be caught up after King’s Cage) and I guess I have given up on the Shatter Me series, I only ever read the first two books.
Oh, yeah, I have so many series I still haven’t read the last book of – ACOTAR, Infernal Devices, This Savage Song, ADSOM. There’s probably a lot more that I’m not remembering. 🙃 It tortures me that I have so many unfinished series, I swear.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Eek Red Queen… I was actually intrigued by the first book as well, and then Glass Sword just SUCKED. I read King’s Cage and I’m gonna read War Storm just to see if it can get better at this point. 😂 Oh, I’m not sure if I want to start An Ember in the Ashes??? It looks vaguely interesting… vaguely. 😂 Great post!
Yeah, I’ve heard meh things about Glass Sword, and who knows, I might have grown out of it (it’s been two or three years since I read the first book). 😝 Yeah, I thought the old covers were better at making you WANT to read the book, tbh, but the first book was really good! You might like the second one better than I did! 😄
After having finished the Divergent series, I wish I hadn’t. But I’ve struggled getting through the first Maze Runner, so I may be with you on not finishing that one.
Ooh, yeah, I re-read the series a couple years back, and really enjoyed the first two, but that last one ruined it for me! 😝 I thought Maze Runner was fast-paced and got through it in a couple days, so I never relate when people say it was boring! 🙈
Well to be honest Red Queen and The Peculiar Children I didn’t finish either, the truth is that I think they were too hyped and not really special after all, they’re full of common tropes… Anyway, great post.
Moonlit Library | http://www.amoonlitlibrary.blogspot.com
I loved both first books, but I thought Hollow City was just lackluster. I never got the chance to read Glass Sword, so I don’t know what ever happened with that series! I know I had fun with it, and never cared that it was trope-y, so I probably wouldn’t have minded!
I really loved Red Queen and, like you, it was a book that got me back into reading after years of not reading a whole lot. I still feel like I owe so much to that book for that reason. I’ve read GS and KC and fully intend on reading the last book when it releases. I’m usually really horrible at finishing series, especially when I start reading the books before they’re all released, but I’m determined to actually finish this one, haha.
I am as well! I don’t think it even matters if it’s finished or not, I just can’t keep up! I’m terrible at binging book series, but I can binge TV shows no problem, so what does that say about me? I don’t know. 😂 I think it’s just because reading takes a long time, and I’m a mood reader, so I put off the rest of the books, and then never return to them. 🙈
Lol, I am terrible at finishing series too. Wow, I agree with everything on this post? I haven’t read The Diviners so I can’t comment on it but with Miss Peregrine’s and Shatter Me I don’t think I will ever continue, especially since I thought both trilogies were over. It was definitely a good call to quit reading Vampire Academy, I didn’t even like the first two books so that was where I stopped with the series.
Soooo I haven’t even started most of these haha. BUT I actually DNFd Red Queen shortly before the end because I just couldn’t take it. I really want to read Shatter Me though! I never really felt drawn to Sabaa Tahir’s books, I don’t know why. And I did start the Iron Fey series but I never got very far, despite actually having liked it. I don’t even know what went on haha
I also have The Winner’s Curse on my shelf (it’s been like a year since I bought it haha) I’ll get to it one day! I have heard mixed reviews though
Omg these are some good and famous series! I love Red Queen but yes I agree with you, Epic reads puts some spoilers and sometimes I see them too. Totally understandable. Hate being spoiled too! It doesnt nake sense to read a book when youve accidentally read a spoiler ughh. Thanks for sharing, Mikaela! I had fun reading this!! 😊
