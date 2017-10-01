[LET’S CHAT] Is It Okay To Avoid Talking About Controversial Topics?

Will it be controversial talking about controversial discussion topics? Oh, the irony!
But, for real, I did want to talk about this, mainly because I feel like it’s been something that’s been talked about a lot in general, since the world is messy right now, and I think that it’s best if we just talk it out. So, let’s talk it out!
Recently, when it comes to posts that I’ve published about blogging tips and getting people to read your blog, I usually mention something about discussion posts since it’s universally acknowledged by all book bloggers that discussions are a hot spot. I’ve noticed, though, that I’ll get one or two comments about how bloggers are scared they’ll post a discussion and get backlash, and I’ve realized that this has become a common fear: bookworms or bloggers feeling like they can’t express their opinions in fear of people hating them for it. Clearly, that’s a bad thing, and, sometimes, it feels like we’re just spiraling into something not-so-good.
I thought it was best to talk about it, so we could maybe finally clear the air about controversy and such. I think it’s always best to talk things out instead of avoiding them, which it feels like we’re doing.
I think we can all agree that the world is a dumpster fire right now.
In general, it feels like everybody’s on edge. Arguments break out frequently, insults are thrown out, terrible things are said, and people are feeling attacked and actually being attacked. And even though I love the bookish community, it seems like those same feelings are bleeding into it as well. Have those feelings always been there? Definitely. But does it seem like it’s gotten more aggressive and people feel as if it’s becoming toxic on both sides? For sure.
I’ve seen several people say they avoid writing discussion posts because they don’t want to be attacked for their opinions. And I can’t exactly blame them.
In a way, this relates to a discussion topic I wrote a couple months ago where I asked if bloggers recycling the same discussion topics was a good or bad thing. I think fellow bloggers write discussion posts titled “A Tale As Old As Time: Hardcover vs. Paperback vs. Ebooks” and “Is YA or Adult Fiction Superior?” because they’re “safe” discussion topics. Every bookworm out there has an opinion on these classic topics, and there’s nothing controversial about any of those topics that would cause outrage in the comments section (unless people are, like, REALLY passionate about hardcovers being the best way of reading and will fight anyone else who thinks otherwise).
I feel like even when bloggers write polarizing discussion topics, there’s still a lot of tiptoeing. I know even in some of my more controversial discussion topics, I’ll avoid saying something that I feel like someone could misconstrue or express a really unpopular opinion. And, personally, I think if there’s any environment where people feel uncomfortable to express their opinions or think they’ll be attacked for doing so, that, in itself, is a toxic environment. I mean, people say they want different opinions, but do they actually want to hear them?
I know I’ve had my fair share of personal experiences when it comes to controversial discussion topics.
Are Book Bloggers Too Nice? Should Diverse Books Get Special Treatment? Are We Too Quick To Call Books Problematic? Are Problematic Books In The Eye of the Reader? These are all topics I’ve written thorough outlines for and planned to write, but thinking of any potential backlash I might have received had my social anxiety acting up.
I’ve always been a person whose terrified that I’ll get backlash for posting an opinion on the Internet, and I’ve always admired those who are able to with such fearlessness. Even with my first discussion post – Is It Really Too Much? – which asked if authors adding more books to their series was truly a bad thing, it really made me nervous. I had to get up the courage to click on the notifications, and I was relieved to find that no one was rude. Obviously, it was silly to think that with only fifty or so followers at the time that anyone would care, but now that I’m almost about to reach 1,000 blog followers, it feels like all eyes are on me. I like to think I’ve grown from that, but as I’ve said before, there are still topics I avoid because I’m terrified of what could happen.
I think I’ve written three truly controversial discussion topics – Is The Book Blogging Community Too Clique-y?, Are Bookworms Too Materialistic?, and The Dilemma of Reading Diverse Books as a Diverse Reader. Funnily enough, these are three discussion posts that I’m the proudest of and are actually some of my most successful when it comes to comments. Not to say that I didn’t have passive-aggressive comments or people continually misinterpreting what I was saying – my “Are Bookworms Too Materialistic?” discussion was featured on Books Amino, and I had someone say I was a mean person because I said that merchandise was pointless…even though I said it was perfectly fine if you liked it, and it was my opinion (not to mention this person blocked me…even though they started the argument in my comments section). But, in general, people were pretty nice to me, and the discussion was well-received!
Do you think it’s okay to avoid controversial discussion topics? Do you write controversial discussion topics? What are your opinions on this in general?
11 thoughts on “[LET’S CHAT] Is It Okay To Avoid Talking About Controversial Topics?”
Can you please write a post about ‘Are we to quick to judge problematic books?’ Look some books are ‘problematic’ but you know what? FOR A CERTAIN BOOK, i read it! And people were calling it out FOR THINGS THAT WEREN’T THERE. I’ve seen so much hate for said book and SO MANY PEOPLE SAYING ‘I’m not going to read this book’ without actually knowing if it’s problematic or not. *SIGH*
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would love a post about being too quick to judge problematic books.
LikeLike
I relate to this one on many levels. And it’s difficult to say the right thing. I first had a bad sensation of fear when I entered the Twitter book community. I felt that they were all really harsh to each other but during time I noticed that for some things they were right to be angry. But for others I still have doubts. I really don’t like when some people take screenshot of another tweet or post, or subtweet, and then direct message in private everyone who wants to know the identity of the post’s writer. I think that is… low? If you don’t like something you engage a conversation, especially because we are all bookworms and we know eachother potential and ability to change in better. I could write essay over it since the situation is complex.
In the past I was deadly afraid of speaking up, but now I’m less. But I still have some social issue around people online, mostly because I get really anxious. Yet, if I do or write something offensive I want people to let me know, so I can check it, work on it and change it. But I still think there is a way to approach people. Some are openly ignorant, so I get why someone might be angry. It’s tiresome to see people never trying to educate themself. But others aren’t the devil incarnate, so approcahing them with the attitude of “I’m going to destroy you”… it might really destroy them.
And I’m quite sick of: reading problematic book = pure evil. People aren’t monodimensional.
LikeLike
I am so tired of reading problematic books=pure evil too, but I also feel that it’s always the same people who toss around that rhetoric.
LikeLike
I wrote a somewhat controversial post and had some not so positive comments about it. It had to do with fake ratings and my opinions on them. Controversial topics need to be discussed, it’s how we grow as humans. I’m thinking about my next discussion post about things that I’ve seen in the community in relation to the Library Bill of Rights. I always love reading your discussion posts, they’re always well thought out and thought-provoking.
LikeLike
I think we shouldn’t be afraid to talk about controversial topics, but at the same time, I sometimes have second thoughts about talking about certain things because I feel like it isn’t my place to say. Recently, I’d mentioned in a post about To Kill a Mockingbird being banned in schools for using racial slurs and I felt a little nervous mentioning it because I’m not black and it’s not my place to say whether it was appropriate or not.
But I think that if we always made the same discussion posts about the same topics there wouldn’t really be any discussions going on because we’d all think the same thing. We kind of need controversial discussions or else nobody would be talking about them and there wouldn’t be any conversations going on about them.
LikeLike
Often discussion posts raise awareness. There is so much on social media that no one can be expected to know about it all. That said I don’t mind free expression but people hide behind their technology and when they are rude and hurtful too many get away with this disrespectful behaviour.
LikeLike
For me, I think its not to avoid but to protect oneself from virtual violent attacks ahahaha. I for one avoid writing controversial topics like “Monetizing your book blog” but im really thinking about it, I just dont write about it. Hahah. Whats your virw about it, Mikaela? I actually wanna know since youre good at arguments and bookish discussions!
I am an Infp and very sensitive to comments thats why I try to avoid writing about it but I guess I just have to stop being such a baby and do what is needed if something needs to be addressed. Idk. Hahah.
Lovely post! As always. 😙
LikeLike
Nice post! I don’t write any discussion post but I think, if someone is writing controversial posts they should see that they not being rude to anyone or making it general. As long as this is taken care of, I think it’s fine to write anything anyone want. It’s free world and there’s something like freedom of speech in this world. And people should understand that person who is writing post is expressing their opinion, they should not take it personally. ☺
LikeLike
I love this post!! I think it’s totally important to express your thoughtsand opinions if you want to, and not get attacked for it. But obviously not getting attacked is not happening any time soon, so it makes sense that we fear others’ reactions to possibly controversial posts. It’s sad that we let this fear stop ourselves from talking about things they want to, because everyone should have the ability to say something without getting attacked. But while it makes sense, I feel like we SHOULD talk about the controversial topics?? If you feel like talking about it, you should. If you lose some followers in the process, it’s all for the better because they obviously don’t respect your opinion. BUT, if you don’t want to post about a controversial topic, you don’t have to. It’s all up to you! At least that’s my opinion. 😊
LikeLike
Write what you want. Have some nuance, though. Don’t write for controversy’s sake. Present both sides and choose yours. Be open to criticism. If one cannot do the last point, maybe it’s best to avoid that given topic.
LikeLiked by 1 person