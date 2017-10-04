43 2018 Releases To Topple Your TBR Pile (Because 2017 Is A Garbage Fire)

So far, 2017 has been a hot garbage fire.
So, I thought for a brief distraction, I could talk about my most anticipated 2018 releases because SO MANY AMAZING BOOKS. The excitement is real, you guys. 2018 is going to be such an amazing year for books, AND FALL RELEASES HAVEN’T EVEN BE ANNOUNCED YET. Hopefully, I’ll make your TBR grow because that’s my job as a book blogger, obviously. (Also, I’ve been slacking on replying to comments and commenting back and commenting on posts lately, and that’s mainly because I’ve been busy with school, but, hopefully, I’ll be able to catch up today and this weekend!)
- The Cruel Prince by Holly Black (Jan. 2) | I am so hyped for this book! I’ve said before that fae are my favorite magical creatures, but there really aren’t too many books written about them, so it really excites me that there seem to be more that are being published! I have a Bookcon ARC of this one, and it’ll be my first Holly Black book, so I’m excited!
- Batman: Nightwalker by Marie Lu (Jan. 2) | It’s Marie Lu, so duh.
- Gunslinger Girl by Lyndsay Ely (Jan. 2) | I don’t know why, but this one just sounds so cool! The synopsis is vague, but “the dark, twisted underbelly of a corrupt city” has me intrigued.
- Thunderhead by Neal Shusterman (Jan. 9) | I really enjoyed the first book in this series, and I can’t wait to see what direction this one takes, since the first one didn’t exactly end on a cliffhanger. ALSO, THAT COVER. ❤
- Unearthed by Amie Kaufman & Meagan Spooner (Jan. 9) | I fell in love with These Broken Stars two years back, and I’ve been so excited for this one ever since I heard the concept. It just sounds so good!
- Truly Devious by Maureen Johnson (Jan. 16) | A YA MURDER MYSTERY THAT TAKES PLACE AT A BOARDING SCHOOL AND DOESN’T SOUND CLICHE? SIGN ME UP.
- Love, Hate, & Other Filters by Samira Ahmed (Jan. 16) | I actually nabbed an ARC of this at my first Teen Advisory Board Meeting, and I’m so hyped! After the latest terror attack in London, I saw SO MUCH Islamophobia on Twitter, and it was so disheartening, and I think this is going to be an important book for everyone.
- Iron Gold by Pierce Brown (Jan. 16) | I love the Red Rising trilogy, and I was so upset when I found out it wasn’t going to be published in August like originally planned, so I cannot wait for this spin-off. I know Pierce Brown won’t let me down!
- The Night Market by Jonathan Moore (Jan. 16) | I almost skipped out on this one because I saw “Inspector Ross Carver” and wrote it off as a detective thriller, but this is a post-apocalyptic thriller and the synopsis sounds absolutely crazy. SO MANY THINGS ARE HAPPENING. I want this one so bad.
- Blood And Sand by C. V. Wyk (Jan. 16) | I’ve been asking for YA books that take place in the Roman era with gladiators, and 2018 has delivered! No words for how excited I am!
- Before I Let Go by Marieke Nijkamp (Jan. 23) | Mixed reviews all around for this one, but I refuse to turn away a small-town YA mystery book, because those are my jam!
- Reign of the Fallen by Sarah Glenn Marsh (Jan. 23) | You had me at necromancers, zombie-like creatures, and that stunning cover.
- The Hazel Wood by Melissa Albert (Jan. 30) | THIS IS GOING TO BE THE CARAVAL OF 2018; I CAN FEEL IT IN MY BONES.
- The Apocalypse of Elena Mendoza by Shaun David Hutchinson (Feb. 6) | At The Edge of the Universe has been one of my favorite books so far this year, so I’m super excited for this one! Also, this sounds like magical realism, sci-fi, or the Bible except Jesus is a teenage girl, WHICH I AM HERE FOR.
- The Gone World by Tom Sweterlitsch (Feb. 6) | THIS IS A SCI-FI MYSTERY FEATURING TIME TRAVEL!!! I am here for all these thrillers and mysteries taking place in other genres.
- Honor Among Thieves by Ann Aguirre & Rachel Caine (Feb. 13) | I am hyped for all the space books we’re getting next year, and this one is one of them! I absolutely love space adventures. I actually haven’t read either of these author’s books, so we’ll see how this goes.
- The Belles by Dhonielle Clayton (Feb. 20) | I feel like I’ve already talked about how excited I am for this book, so hopefully I’ll be reading the ARC at Bookcon soon!
- Black Mirror: Volume 1 edited by Charlie Brooker (Feb. 20) | THERE ARE NO WORDS FOR HOW EXCITED I AM FOR THIS. Black Mirror is my favorite show of all time (besides Queer As Folk, of course), and when I heard this was a thing, I was FLOORED. Cory Doctorow, Claire North, and Sylvain Neuvel will be the writers behind these three volumes, and just???? I have Claire North and Sylvain Neuvel’s books on my TBR (I’ve heard good things about Cory Doctorow), and since Brooker is editing it, I KNOW THIS IS GOING TO BE AMAZING. I want it now.
- Pitch Dark by Courtney Alameda (Feb. 20) | A SCI-FI HORROR IN SPACE WITH ZOMBIE-LIKE CREATURES! I’ve actually had her other book Shutter on my TBR for so long (I’ve heard great things about it, though), so I can’t wait for this one. AND THE COVER.
- People Like Us by Dana Mele (Feb. 27) | I was already sold at “psychological thriller” and “Thirteen Reasons Why” but a dead girl leaving clues for our main character AND it takes place at a boarding school? I AM PREPARED.
- A Girl Like That by Tanaz Bhathena (Feb. 27) | Apparently, this book deals with a ton of hard-hitting issues, but I’m mainly intrigued by the fact that it seems to be a character portrait and starts from the end and goes back in time (WHICH IS A TECHNIQUE I LOVE), so gimme gimme.
- Heart Of Iron by Ashley Poston (Feb. 27) | MORE SPACE BOOKS. I wasn’t excited for Geekerella because contemporary isn’t my thing, but I’m definitely here for this awesome sci-fi novel.
- The Liar’s Girl by Catherine Ryan Howard (Feb. 27) | A girl has to talk to her ex-boyfriend who was a serial killer because he has a huge secret to tell? HERE FOR IT. I haven’t read her other book Distress Signals yet, but I’ve heard amazing things.
- The Final Six by Alexandra Monir (Mar. 6) | I’m a sucker for books where people have to compete against each other (I blame The Hunger Games for this) and conspiracies!!! I can’t wait for this one!
- Children of Blood And Bone by Tomi Adeyemi (Mar. 6) | A GIRL HAS TO FIGHT TO GET MAGIC BACK WITH A ROGUE PRINCESS? WITH A GORGEOUS COVER TO BOOT? GIMME GIMME GIMME.
- Genesis by Brendan Reichs (Mar. 6) | I absolutely loved Nemesis earlier this year, and THAT CLIFFHANGER THOUGH, so I’m pumped for this sequel. It’s going to be good.
- If I Die Tonight by Alison Gaylin (Mar. 6) | They said this has a dose of “Big Little Lies and Stranger Things” which is a combination I didn’t think I needed until today. Not to mention this sounds so different from most thrillers coming out, so I’m ready!
- Time Bomb by Joelle Charbonneau (Mar. 13) | This seems to be The Breakfast Club, but with a bombed out school and someone inside is a killer, so COUNT ME IN! I’ve only read her Testing trilogy, which was meh, and I’ve had Need on my TBR for a while, so hopefully, this’ll make the push.
- Obsidio by Amie Kaufman & Jay Kristoff (Mar. 13) | Well, duh.
- A Guide For Murdered Children by Sarah Sparrow (Mar. 20) | Okay, so this seems to be a mystery/fantasy/paranormal hybrid where the souls of murdered children come back to get revenge against their murderers? Mixed reviews, but I’m still super pumped because WHAT EVEN.
- Tyler Johnson Was Here by Jay Coles (Mar. 20) | THIS IS GOING TO BE THE HATE U GIVE OF 2018; I CAN FEEL IT.
- Losing Leah by Tiffany King (Mar. 20) | One twin is trying to escape her captor and one is trying to get back to life after losing her twin! It seems like this is going to be a supernatural bond from the blurb, so I’m excited!
- Frat Girl by Kiley Roache (Mar. 27) | This was originally supposed to come out earlier this year, but was pushed back, but I’m so excited for this one! A feminist has to go undercover at a frat house who is trying to get back their image, and may fall in love with one of the frat brothers. I personally have a vendetta against fraternities, so this will be interesting (and I’m hoping that the romance doesn’t overtake the plot, pretty please).
- Dread Nation by Justina Ireland (April 3) | ZOMBIES ZOMBIES ZOMBIES ZOMBIES
- Lizzie by Dawn Ius (April 10) | I actually dismissed this theory in the Buzzfeed Unsolved video on the Lizzie Borden murders, but here I am, adding the book to my TBR. Ah, well.
- Devils Unto Dust by Emma Berquist (April 10) | ZOMBIES ZOMBIES ZOMBIES ZOMBIES (except in Texas).
- The Elizas by Sara Shepard (April 17) | I haven’t read any of her books since all of her YA releases don’t sound that great, but this sounds amazing, and, yes, I’m weak for books where the main character has amnesia. SUE ME!
- White Rabbit by Caleb Roehrig (April 24) | I still haven’t read Last Seen Leaving, but a boy and his ex-boyfriend have to figure out what happened when it appears that the MC’s sister has murdered her boyfriend? HERE FOR IT.
- Girl Made Of Stars by Ashley Herring Blake (May 15) | I haven’t read How To Make A Wish because it didn’t interest me, but the idea of a girl having to deal with her twin brother being accused of rape by her best friend is a really interesting and complex one!
- Furyborn by Claire Legend (May 22) | One girl has to go through trials to prove her magic! One girl teams up with a hunter to find out where missing women are! I AM PREPARED.
- Grace And Fury by Tracy Banghart (July 24) | I thought this was a fantasy, but it seems to be marked as a dystopian, which I’m totally cool with! Two sisters attempt to help each other while a traitor is at foot in a patriarchal society? I’m loving it!
- This Story Is A Lie by Tom Pollock (Aug. 7) | This is described as being like The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (which I really enjoyed) and I love the idea of someone hunting down who attempted to assassinate their mother, so gimme!
- #MURDERTRENDING by Gretchen McNeil (Aug. 7) | Ten is one of my favorite YA thrillers of all time and this seems to be The Breakfast Club, except they’re all on death row and the main character has to solve the mystery of a crime she didn’t commit before she’s executed, SO YES PLEASE.
Are you anticipating any of these 2018 releases? What 2018 releases are you anticipating? Have I introduced you to any new interesting ones?
43 thoughts on “43 2018 Releases To Topple Your TBR Pile (Because 2017 Is A Garbage Fire)”
SO.MANY.GREAT.BOOKS.
SO MANY OF THEM! ❤️
What a lot of delicious books. Tell me why are books released on Jan 2nd? I have no money left for books then! Are people really ready for them? Or are they still bathing in a post Christmas slump?
I do like the look of Truly Devious and The Hazel Wood. Not sure I want to think much past Christmas yet.
I have no idea! Probably to make people poor right after Christmas! 😂 I know I always get Christmas money and then I’m broke in an hour because I spend it all! 😂 Truly Devious and The Hazel Wood sound so good, and I can’t wait for them! ❤️
Excellent post girl! I just found so many new books I’m going to add to my wishlist!
Thank you so much, Chelsea! I’m so glad; there are so many amazing thrillers coming out next year! 😄
I hadn’t heard of The Night Market but I’ve decided that I now need it. Also, ALSO, BLOOD AND SAND YAAASSSSS. MY SPARTACUS ADDICTION IS BEING FED.
2018 is going to be an amazing year for books, ermehgerd.
THE NIGHT MARKET SOUNDS SO GOOD GAH! Blood and Sand looks amazing, AND I ALSO SHOULD FINISH SPARTACUS! 😂 I loved the first season; it was really good!
It really is! I though it was going to be this year, but 2018 is looking bright! ❤️
What a great roundup – this was a wonderful distraction from the dumpster fire and my TBR list has inflated with new titles. Thank you!! 🙂
Thank you so much! ❤️ I’m so glad I could add new books to your TBR; my job here is done! 😂
Just found so many new books to save for! aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaah
I’m so glad I could add to your TBR! 😄
So many!! Also anticipating Rick Riordan’s The Burning Maze (The Trials of Apollo, #3). I already have first 2 books and will read them before third book. 🙂
Ah, don’t remind me of Rick Riordan! I’m literally so behind in all of his books. 🙈 I still have to read Blood of Olympus! 🙃
Ah Batman NightWalker. So freaking excited for that one!
So many good books. I better start saving up now!
Yes, same! I really want to request it, but I probably wouldn’t get it anyway. 😂 Yep, I’m definitely going to try to save my birthday and Christmas money this year! 😄
STOP! Why have you done this to me Mikaela 😭 ?! I’ve just got my TBR down to a manageable amount and then BAM this pops up on my reader😂 . There’s so many good books on here though, I’m going to add so many of them to my TBR! Great post 💕
MWAHAHAHA! 😂 I know; I’m still adding books to my 2018 TBR because there are so many good ones I’m learning of all the time!
i’m already making my list for 2018 releases so many awesome books! batman the night walker is on my list i haven’t read any of marie lu’s books yet but batman is my favorite so…! the cruel prince is also on my list i too love fae and the synopsis looks so intriguing hopefully these book will be great reads!
Marie Lu is a fantastic author; I have yet to be disappointed by any of her books! 😄 Yes, I have an ARC of it, and I’m hoping to read it before it releases since it sounds amazing!
Oh my gosh! This list! I wrote down like 9 new books to add to my TBR! You just got me so pumped for 2018!! =D
Yeah, I’m so glad! Yep, I’m hoping that 2018 will be my reading year, since I didn’t do well this year! 😅
Well thanks to your post I added several to my TBR and just got approved for The Liar’s Girl!! Can’t wait to read it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ah, yeah, that’s awesome! I hope you enjoy it! 😄
WOAH! SO MANY AMAZING RELEASES COMING OUT! This was so exciting and very bad because obviously my TBR pile is already too big to handle. I’m looking forward to all of the usual suspects coming out next year like Iron Gold and Obsidio but I am SO SO EXCITED to see some new faces and books that I’ve never heard of catch my eye!!! CBAB has been getting rave reviews so obviously ecstatic for that! BUT BUT BUT Black Mirror, Furyborn and Grace and Fury!!! I am SO HERE for some new fantasy, sci-fi thrillers to come out!!
Yes, I’ve heard amazing things about Children of Blood and Bone! They’re giving out ARCs at NYCC, and I’m incredibly jealous. 😭 I AM SO EXCITED FOR BLACK MIRROR GAH. Furyborn and Grace and Fury sound amazing as well! There are so many amazing sci-fi and fantasy books coming out; I love it! ❤️
I have Batman (for obvious writer reasons), Love, Hate & Other Filters, The Hazel Woods and Tyler Johnson Was Here on my TBR too and I am SO excited for all of them. I’m still holding out hope NetGalley is going to approve me for the last two eARCs! I NEED THEM.
My 2018 shelves on Goodreads are already so packed! Especially January! I have no idea when I’ll read the 2017 releases I haven’t gotten to yet, let alone the 2018 ones! But I think the one I’m probably the MOST excited about is Queen Of Air And Darkness by Cassandra Clare because she ended the last book on such a horrible note and I NEED TO KNOW WHAT THE EFF HAPPENS.
I WANT TO REQUEST SO MANY PHYSICAL ARCS BUT I FEEL LIKE I WILL BE IGNORED. 😂 I’m hoping some of these are at YALLfest of show up at my Teen Advisory Board Meetings!
I HAVE NOT YET READ LORD OF SHADOWS! 🙈 I’m so behind on so many of my fave series; someone needs to help me! 🙃
So many books! I am gonna be reading a lot next year.
Yeah, I’m hoping 2018 will be the year that I get back into reading since ‘this year was a complete and utter failure. 😅
Lol I’m sure it wasn’t that bad
I’m so glad Pitch Dark is finally coming. I’ve been waiting on that one forever~
Same! Hopefully, I’ll be able to read Shutter before it comes out, since the one sounds amazing as well! 😄
Okay let me say I’m as crazy as you because I have like 80% of them already on my TBR but I still fangirl about them and how much I want to read them anyways 😂.
There are so many great releases this next year, and hopefully I won’t be disappointed by them after hyping them up in my head haha!
WE ARE ALL CRAZY! 😂 I heard about a really awesome YA thriller and wanted to include it, BUT THESE GRAPHICS TOOK AN HOUR TO MAKE, and I just wasn’t going to upend all of them for one book. BUT 2018 IS GOING TO BE SO GOOD! I thought 2017 was going to be the year, but then I failed at reading! 🙃
WHAT A MASSIVE WONDERFUL POST.
I already had a bunch of these on my TBR, but you did make it grow a bit more!
I’m most excited for Iron Gold, I think. AH. I just loved the Red Rising series. Also can’t wait for Obsidio! Plus, some you didn’t mention: The Lady’s Guide to Petticoats and Piracy by Mackenzi Lee and My Plain Jane by Cynthia Hand, Brodi Ashton, and Jodi Meadows. YAY UPCOMING RELEASES!
THANK YOU SO MUCH! 😄
SAME! I just can’t wait for Iron Gold; it’s going to be so good (and probably really big). 😂 I haven’t read either of those first books yet, so I couldn’t include them, but I do really want to read Vice and Virtue! I don’t know if I’ll be able to read it this year, though, but hopefully! 😅
Choices, choices. Guess I should hang onto my Chapters gift card!
Yes! I’m definitely going to try (keyword: TRY) to not spend all my Christmas and birthday money this year at once, because I do it ALL THE TIME, and then I regret it. 😂
Ahh, so many pretties 😍 I am BEYOND excited for Batman, hopefully it’s the teenage Bruce Wayne story I’ve always wanted!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I honestly have no idea what’s being published in 2018 right now, so this is helpful. I definitely didn’t know about Iron Gold! Though I still have to read book 3 in the original trilogy…
Ah, I’m so glad! I think this goes to show that I’m way too inundated in the bookish world. 😂 Yes, I’m so excited for Iron Gold! Morning Star was fantastic (AND EMOTIONAL), so I hope you enjoy it! 😄
