[LET’S CHAT] How Do You Find The Time To Blog?

I think we all know that blogging takes up a lot of our time.
I’ve talked about how I balance books, blogging, and life on my blog before, but never specifically about HOW I find the time to sit down and blog, especially with how stressful my life outside blogging can be. So, of course, I decided to chat about it (because that’s how I deal with things).
I’m pretty sure it’s a universal blogging problem that we just don’t know how to juggle everything as bloggers. As bloggers, we all love blogging, but it’s hard to juggle something that most of us consider a side hobby with other things in our life, depending on our personal life experiences. So how do we juggle it all without going crazy?
I think every blogger wants to know what the secret is to everyone else’s time management. There’s so much effort and thought and work put into blogging, and it takes up so much of our time, whether we like it to or not. So, why not talk about my own personal strategy.
Sometimes, I don’t even know how I find the time to blog.
I’m currently in my junior year of high school (which is just as stressful as I thought it’d be), so I don’t have time to be writing blog posts during the weekdays, especially since I get home pretty late. And then when it comes to the weekends, I’m exhausted from school and just want to relax and watch some TV or catch up on movies rather than write, edit, and comment back all weekend. So, writing all my posts a month before, though it would be nice, isn’t something I do much nowadays.
Nowadays, I still continue to work on the weekends since it’s my best time.
Nine times out of ten, I’m super busy on the weekdays since I don’t get home until six, and then I usually have to do homework, of course, so the weekends, where I usually have minimal homework except some studying, are the best for me. I have no idea if other people work on the weekends as well, but that’s what I do!
When it comes to actually writing posts, one thing that really helps me is writing outlines before I even begin to write the actual post down.
I find it wastes a lot of time if I just write a random post idea, open up a new tab in WordPress, and hope that something will eventually come to me, especially if I write out an entire post and find that I’m repeating the same things in different sentences or the post just doesn’t seem long enough. Writing outlines not only makes it much easier to write a post when I have the time to, but it also helps for when I come up with a great title for a post, but the actual material behind it isn’t coming out the way I want to when I’m typing out the outline.
I also now write posts weekly over doing it monthly.
I still plan out my posts the month before by writing out a bunch of interesting post ideas, choosing which ones I like the best, and making sure to get everything in order in one place on my phone, but I’ve found it much more effective to take a week of posts – which, for my blog schedule, is three or four, depending if I want to write next week’s Sunday post then or the Saturday before – and work on those Saturday and Sunday. I write the posts, completely edit them, make graphics for them, insert gifs if needed, and read over the full thing so on the day that I’ll post it, I just post it, promote it on social media, and that’s it!
I’ve also learned that, sometimes, it’s best to make some sacrifices.
Instead of watching TV or a movie, I might do something related to my blog, like writing a post or making some graphics or writing some blog post outlines (and I do this all while watching things that don’t really beg for my attention, like old Kitchen Nightmare episodes or late-night talk shows). I have the biggest problem with procrastinating, and it’s something that blogging has pushed me stop doing (unfortunately, not when it comes to school. Still suck at time management when it comes to that). I don’t think that making a sacrifice has to be something big, like writing, editing, and making graphics for a blog post all in one big go; doing something small can really help push you forward (and, sometimes, with a little taste, I end up working longer and harder than I originally planned to).
Depending on your blog schedule, I also think that taking it slow is the best way to go!
I know I personally do things quick, quick, quick (I get really bothered leaving things unfinished, and it’ll bother me all day, so I usually wait until I’m ready to work hard to do things), but, sometimes, for other people, taking things slowly is what helps! You can write a post one day, format it the next, make graphics for all your upcoming posts from the week before that, take a certain time period where you’re free to take bookish pictures, if that’s something you do. It won’t get things done quickly, but for those who get overwhelmed easily, I think this is the best procedure!
What is your strategy to finding the time to blog?
Bloglovin' | Twitter
49 thoughts on “[LET’S CHAT] How Do You Find The Time To Blog?”
I mostly blog in weekends as well, outlining the posts throughout the week as it comes. But to my scheduling, it depends. I sometimes schedule a month in advance, and sometimes (especially recently) I write them on that day. It all depends on how busy I’ve been and when I find time.
My goal this semester has been to prioritise school over blogging so I think I’m working better on that because my classes right now take up a lot of time. But I’m still blogging, just not posting as much on social media as I used to.
Yep, definitely! Depending on how busy I am, I’m either writing posts super early, or it’s the week of. There’s no in between. 😂 Yeah, it’s good to prioritize school over blogging; I suck at trying to find that balance, personally. 😝
wellll I don’t really find time to blog hahahaha. I’m a senior in high school and am finding it really stressful as well! I have sooooo much homework and then actual work and extracurricular work that I just sleep in my free time. But on some weekends I have super productive ones where I just write write write and schedule them all to post. I was lucky enough to write like two months of posts in the summer for the school year so I haven’t had to manage it too much yet, but those posts are coming to an end and I’m going to need to find some time to write more. I really like the idea of outlines! It does seem like it would make it easier to get all your ideas down and make sure you aren’t repeating anything.
Ah, a senior! I can’t wait to be a senior; I’m so tired of high school! 😂 But, yes, I have to do homework and I have tests, like, everyday, so I have to study, and by the time I have free time, it’s like, “Nope, time for bed.” 🙃 Oh, yeah, I didn’t work ahead for the school year which was a terrible idea, but what can I do! 😂 Outlines definitely help me; I’ve thrown out some ideas that I probably would’ve wasted so much time on that should have been benched. 😝
Senior year is nice but also a lot of work because of college apps 😬 But hopefully once so get those out of the way it’ll be easier!
I blog in the morning. Usually around six am. The house is quiet and I can usually get at least one post completed before I start the day. My average post is around 500 words, so I am not doing long posts at that hour. I try to write every morning, but that doesn’t always work.
Oh, yep, I usually like to block things out when it comes to writing; other noises are so distracting! I think my average post is about 700-800 posts, 1000 if I really get into it, so it takes a while! 😝
Hey thanks for changing your font. It was hurting my eyes
I MEAN WELL, I honestly don’t know how I find time to blog? i just do and write posts? i don’t plan or anything…i just write and stick to my blogging schedule. i’m a bit of a last minute blogger
It was??? I actually haven’t changed it; it’s the same font and the same size. 🙈 But I will change the font if it helps! 😄
Haha, I can’t save things for last minute! My mind badgers me telling me I have to do the thing, and I won’t be able to relax until I do (like now, I’m going on vacation, but haven’t written posts for next week when I’m gone so PANIC MODE)! But that’s awesome! I use that strategy when it comes to school because I procrastinate often and work better under pressure. 😂
I also write posts and plan them out weekly, and I don’t run out off ideas often because I always jottle down absolutely everything that crosses my mind, so eventually that thought will always turn into a post.
It’s super funny because I JUST wrote a discussion about how I make time for reading & blogging when I’m freaking out and have too many things going on in my life. It fits this discussion you wrote! I talked about my strategies for relaxing and making time.
My entire response to you is that post, LOL: https://bookslikewolves.wixsite.com/blog/single-post/2017/10/07/How-To-Make-Time-When-Youre-Freaking-Out
I think I remember this happening before some time ago, so I think that we’re pretty synchronized, you and I. It’s hilarious.
I think that all of us struggle a lot with making time and finding ways of accomplishing everything on our To Do List. I’ve definitely been busy lately, but somehow by following all of the tips that I developed for myself I manage to do it.
Yep, same! I do giant brainstorming sessions, and they usually last me for months before I have to think up more! I usually pick and choose ideas for a full month of blogging and switch them out if needed (WHICH I DO WAY TOO MUCH GAH).
Haha, join the club! Kourtni Reads and I have done the same thing twice; it’s so funny! 😂 I’ll make sure to read and comment once I get to commenting back! ❤️
Yep, definitely! I swear, I barely remember a day where I wasn’t stressed out about something, which sucks, but I’ve learned to cope! 😅
It’s always tough to find time to do all the things we want to do, no doubt! I love to write, but I also love to create music, play with my band and do everything else in life, like watch movies, read books, hangout with the family, etc.. It’s tough. For me, I blog when I can and let the cards fall as they will 🙂
So true! I love blogging, but I also love all these other things and then I have to balance it with things I NEED to do – which is basically where school belongs! 😂 Yep, I definitely try to blog when I can, and I think that works best!
Im a mood blogger and a mood reader. Hahah. I really am not busy but I am not in the mood to always read and write too so I rarely come up with a post.
I dont have any strategy too. I just sit and write everything in one go. Idk. Its hard for me to plan because I always lose interest before I even get going. I wish I could develop a strategy to be able to post more often. Hihi.
Thanks for bringing this up, Mikaela!
Ooh, same! I need to be in the mood to do something, or it’ll flop. But when I feel like I working or reading, I take it to the extreme. 😂
I’m actually one of those people where planning gets me organized and kicks my butt into gear; I’ve never considered it might have a more negative effect!
Thank you! ❤️
Hmm yeah, with not getting home from work till 7 or 8 most weekdays, cooking, cleaning, looking after a horse and a cat and actually reading books I pretty much squeeze things in whenever I can and try to multi task where possible.
I try to write most of the weeks posts over the weekend, usually with the tv on in the background but I do still find myself writing posts at like midnight on a Tuesday. Blog hopping, responding to comments and social media stuff is usually during my lunch breaks, commute, dinner.
I’m definitely not a planner or in any way organised.
You have a horse? Ah, where do you live where you can have a horse (or do you just live on some sort of farm?). But, anyway, that sounds like a lot of work!
Yep, I like to write stuff with background noise. I don’t know why; I feel like it helps me concentrate better! Yep, I usually blog hop and comment back when I have free time during the day!
I do. He lives about a 30 min drive away at a stables. He’s pretty much retired now so it’s mostly grooming and treating his various ailments but yep little bit of work.
My background noise varies when I’m posting. If it’s something I don’t need to think too much about, TV. Reviews and discussions music playlist.
Nice topic! Yeah, due to work, I also can’t draft posts a lot during the week. Sometimes there will be a day when I have slightly less work, so I will sit an hour or two longer at the PC and draft a post. But it’s usually on the weekends. Sometimes I will write a draft on my phone while I’m just sitting around and I’ll format it later! That’s usually my “thank god” scenario xD cause I’ll forget I drafted it and then accidentally find it 🙂
Yup, you are right about outlines. Especially since I’ve found that you usually still have to rewrite the post after you finish it the first time if you want it to stay true to your voice and not be affected by the day’s mood, and if you generally want it to be good. So drafting an outline and then completing it another day is definitely cool. It helps. And I also write weekly… It’s just not cool to write more than 2 posts at once, I couldn’t do it because the formatting takes forever… So I have to do it in smaller portions rather than sit down and write three weeks worth of text. I’m sure I wouldn’t even be able to do that xD but I totally still plan everything monthly. Otherwise I’d forget which ARCs come out when and miss it…
I don’t even post it on social media myself. I use Buffer and publicize. I schedule an email to myself with the text and link for Goodreads, if it’s a review, so I can basically just stick it on it through the phone, wherever I am at the time 🙂 saves loads of time. I’m thinking maybe I should write a post about that, since not a lot of bloggers do that, as much as I’ve heard.
Yeah, and forget TV or movies 😀 not a thing in my life anymore! Unless I’m totally out of sorts. But that’s good. I like it that way. I feel like watching TV is a waste of time anyway.
Blog hopping though… That I do whenever I can, and mostly on the phone. Saves lots of time 🙂
Yep, I’ve written out posts on my iPad (I write faster on it, for some reason) and then when I have the time, edit it in my laptop (I just can’t edit on my phone or iPad for the life of me, so I don’t even try). 😂
Ooh, I actually never re-write my posts after I’m done writing them! I’ll read over them and edit if I think it’s necessary, but I think it’d take even more work if I re-wrote my posts! 😝 I do write two posts at a time though, because I have no chill. 😂 I just switch between writing a chunk of one post and then a chunk of another until both are finished!
I don’t really have to promote on social media myself since WordPress links up to Twitter and Bloglovin’ posts everything for myself (though I do copy my links into Books Amino, which is hardly work).
I love TV and movies! Honestly couldn’t live without them (and wouldn’t have much to do). 😝
Some great points here! I think sometimes we need to take a step back and remember it’s supposed to be fun, not just another chore on the list! 💕
So true! Sometimes we really need to remember that blogging is for fun! 😄
Really interesting blog post!! Super relatable too…I try and blog 3 times a week – 4 if i do my soundtrack saturday – and choosing to start my blog during my final semester of college felt like the craziest choice ever xD BUT I got through it by doing a couple things. For one, outlines, like you said are really helpful so you don’t get sidetracked when you finally cann write. Also, I don’t know about you, but my commute to college was a long one going both their and back home so usually, I’d try and write something on the bus ride and upload it to WordPress once I got home 🙂
Haha, yes, I’m always grateful that I decided to start my blog over Christmas break! I was going to start it in January because “brand new year, brand new blog” but I was so impatient, I started early. 😂 It ended up working out since I got really ahead and ended up being too busy with school anyway! Ooh, I have iPads at my school, so sometimes, I get some writing done, and then just edit it and make graphics at home! For some reason, I write blog posts faster on my iPad, so I can write five or six easily, which is convenient!
I relate to this post so much! I’ve been having the most difficult time trying to balance blogging with school and work. I’m actually getting some time off from work so I’ll be able to catch up on blogging stuff that I need to catch up on, and reviews. I’m so behind on reviews!
Same; I mainly wrote this post because I’m failing at balancing everything right now! 😂 But that’s good! I find school breaks are the best time to get ahead, and during Christmas break, I’m hoping that I’ll be able to get ahead so I’ll be less stressed! 😝
I’ve been finding it helpful to write out and schedule posts a bit in advance. That way I can write out 4-6 posts when I have time and schedule each for a different day. I just started this recently and I’ve been feeling better about it. I also write and save reviews that I need to post closer to a release date or for a blog tour. That way I can just copy and paste from my computer months later or when needed.
Yep, definitely! Writing posts in advance really helps me, though I don’t schedule on WordPress because I don’t like it)! 😝 But, yep, when it comes to reviews I think write them the weekend before they come up (even though I should write them closer to when I finish the book lol). 😂
I’m just impressed that so many of you fit all this into your busy lives. I’ve been popping in and out of posts from people in all sorts of age groups. I still find that there is so much we can all still learn from others.
These organisational skills you are setting with study and blogging can only help you later in life. So if you still enjoy it – keep on blogging!
Yeah, same! So many bloggers do so many amazing things to find time to blog, which is awesome! I’m glad to see that we all definitely have the ambition! 😄
Haha, so far they haven’t helped at all! 😂 I’m terrible when it comes to organizing with school, but I have good grades, so I’ll let it slide. 😝
I don’t plan, I tend to do things on the fly I tend to write short stories or essays. if I do plan it’s only for the following day, never further.
Oh, that’s so interesting! I could never do that; I need to plan things to be organized! 🙈 But it definitely depends on what kind of content you post whether you need to plan or not!
I would love to plan things in advance, but I tend to follow my impulses. if I get what at the time seems a good idea for a story I like to follow it through. I guess the truth is i’m totally disorganised and too old to change.
Thanks for sharing! I agree I love blogging but as you said with my full time job, my 2 young daughters, wife and house and automobile repairs it is very hard to find time to blog.
But I love it and where there’s a will there’s a way. Most of the time I find myself penning a post at 2 in the morning!
Excellent post…keep up the great work.
Yes, adults who blog and work and deal with kids are amazing to me! I wouldn’t be able to do that at all! 🙈
Aw, man, I wish I had the willpower, but I’d be exhausted and my writing probably wouldn’t make sense. 😂 I can stay up all night to binge TV though.
Thank you! ❤️
The short answer: by not currently being employed full time. Though I would love a full time job and to have less time for blogging. Really, that would be a great problem to have. :p
When I was in school, I took advantage of breaks and vacations and scheduled ahead.
Ooh, I feel like I probably won’t even blog anymore once I have a job! I want to work in publishing, so I feel like I wouldn’t be able to keep a blog with that job nor would I have time for it, but that’s years away! 😂
Yep, when I first started blogging, it was over Christmas break, and I wrote unnecessarily far ahead because I was so eager. 🙈 It ended up working in my favor, though!
Many publishers consider running a book blog to be a conflict of interest with working for them, but I have seen exceptions. You’d have to check with your particular employer. Whether you’d have time to keep blogging is a different question. :p
Yep, that’s what I safely assumed! I want to work in either editing or be a publicist (if I ever get the nerve 😅) because I think it’d be awesome to work with bloggers! ❤️ I honestly don’t know if I’ll be able to handle blogging and college, but I’ll find out in two years, I guess! 🙈
For me, I blog over a weekly period. I’ll write the whole post over a weekly basis simply because it’s much more easier than doing it all in one sitting, like you said.
Like you do as well, I plan posts a week in advance, because doing it last minute or the week of seems to stressful, knowing that the posts has to go up someday that week and that I’m not even completed with it.
School is definitely priority of mine, so I try to put that first as well, but blogging is important as well, so we all just have organize our days well to be able to work with both successfully.
Great post, I’m a freshman in high school and can definitely agree with the hardships of everything! But it really is all worth it!! ☺️☺️
Oh, that’s interesting! I have to do things all in one go, so I just plan out a time where I know I’ll be able to write at least three posts and take hours working. 🙃
Same! It just stresses me out not having things finished. I don’t even know why; it’s clearly a problem. 😂
Oh, I wish I were a freshman again! I feel like it was so much easier back then! 😝 But, yep, it’s definitely all worth it in the end!
Good that the system works for you!! I personally am a fidgety person who can’t sit that long doing one thing, so I applaud you for being able to work so diligently.
Haha, agreed!! I just need to know it’s finished or I just won’t be relaxed.
It’s a bit hard, but for sure its worth it.
I have to admit… I have cheated and not posted something (specially reviews) when I should because I didn’t have time or wasn’t inspired to write them😅.
I usually write some of my post on the weekends or on days I have tons of free time, so I could schedule them. It usually depends on how busy I am.
I also have a section on my bullet journal where I write down all new ideas I want to talk about, but when I’m outside I usually write them on my phone or on wordpress directly.
Haha, same! 😅 I’ve been lazy when it comes to writing posts, AND IT SUCKS. I swear, I don’t mean to, I just don’t have the time!
Yep, I usually write down all my ideas on a Note in my phone! I do huge brainstorming days in one go so I don’t have to constantly think up ideas weekly; that would stress me out so much! 😂
I try to plan out for the week and write most of the posts up on the weekend. Which reminds me I haven’t done that yet! 😛
Yep, I think I use the week for planning, the weekend for actually doing! 😄 I also blog hop and comment back more on the weekdays than the weekends!
I usually just write whenever the timing seems right/I feel the need to. Maybe this is because of what my blog is for (venting for one and talking about being Autistic for the other), but it works.
The only time this doesn’t work is if I am taking an exam because…well…I mean. It’s an exam, I’m not exactly allowed to use my phone.
Barring that, things are perfect and if I feel the need to I schedule one for each Saturday in at 2:30 pm. Or if my studies won’t let me do that I just post things whenever I feel like it.
The short answer: my schedule, if it even exists, is definitely more fluid than what one would consider a schedule to be.
I’ve spent the past couple of months setting up my blog over at https://jadessecretstorms.com . In my ‘research,’ I had read a lot about blogger burnout and the best way to avoid that seemed to be writing several posts in advance; the amount depending on how often you want to blog. I took this suggestion to heart and decided I wanted to post twice a week (Wednesdays and Saturdays) and to avoid blogger burnout I wrote 3 months worth of posts in advance. I also set up a schedule for blog posting that I can easily move posts around in. 🙂 Thanks for the post, Mikaela!
~ Jade
I’ve simply been ridiculously lucky with the fact that work’s been slow. There are days that there simply isn’t enough work for me to fill my days and then I just mess around on my blog, posts, bloghop, comment, think about new ideas [well, hello monthly challenges and christmas card exchange] and.. well, just do practically everything normal people would be doing at home, I guess?
There’ve been weeks when I couldn’t do that, and then I simply reserved half a day of my weekend to get on top of things. I’d always check my notifications daily, but actually putting together my posts was something I did during the weekend.
Also, when it comes to my reviews I’m always writing them when still reading. I keep adding and adapting and adding and deleting until I have somewhat of a review and I have to take the time to decently read over it all.
So.. Let’s just say that instead of finding the time, time mostly finds me? Or something like that. :’)
Also, not relevant to your post but relevant to you: Hoorah to you for replying to people’s comments all the time! I’ve noticed a couple of times by now and, seriously, it’s worth mentioning since not every blogger does that [I’m pretty sure there are three or four blogs I simply unfollowed because they never replied to any comments – and not just mine] so that definitely deserves some.. kind of.. award? I don’t know. Go eat some cake, you deserve it.
