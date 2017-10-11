13 Expectations Of Book Blogging (And Their Less Glamorous Realities)

Book bloggers are told lies before they even begin blogging.

I’m pretty sure we all came into the blogosphere with plenty of expectations, only to be smacked in the face with reality. So, of course, I thought I’d talk about some of the expectations I had when I started book blogging way back in December, and the cold hard truths I learned. Hopefully, this will help someone out there!

“Book blogging will be SO easy!”

“WHEN DID BLOGGING GET SO HARD?”

For some reason, I though blogging was going to be easier than it actually is. Who knew I’d be working hours on writing and editing posts, learning how to create my own graphics with zero previous experience, putting in about nine months of networking, replying to comments and commenting back, and handling social media?

(Definitely not me.)

“Oh, it’s fine! I’ll keep up with all the ARCs I get!”

“Wait, what do you mean TEN of my e-ARcs are releasing next Wednesday?”

Yeah, I saw everyone’s advice regarding Netgalley about not going trigger happy when it came to requesting boooks. Yeah, I told myself I’d follow it. Yeah, I most definitely did not.

“I’ve written book reviews before! It’ll be easy!”

“How does one even word anymore?”

You think that writing reviews on Goodreads for a good two years means it’ll be easier for you to write reviews on your blog. Yeah, it really doesn’t.

“I love blogging so much! I’m sure it’ll be like this forever!”

“When did blogging start to suck so much?”

Unfortunately, the blogging honeymoon you’re in when you first start out does not last forever. I feel like it definitely goes up and down at certain moments (like August was a definite low point for me, but September was an amazing month) but I can’t guarantee that blogging will be amazing at all times.

“Blogging won’t take up any of my time!”

*collapses after taking three hours to write posts*

I mean, depending on how long it takes to write your posts, this might not be accurate for me, but I think we all understand how much time and effort we put into writing blog posts, especially if you have a certain way of designing them or you take pictures or how long it takes to design graphics. IT’S JUST A LOT OF EFFORT, OKAY?

“Oh, pshaw! It’ll be easy to come up with content!”

“Wait, how did that blogger come up with such a great idea? Why didn’t I think of that discussion first? Who made that person’s gorgeous graphics…wait, THEY MADE THEM BY THEMSELVES?”

“Why Is Everyone So Much Better At Blogging Than Me?” an autobiography written by every single blogger that has ever blogged ever.

“Oh, please, web design will be SO SIMPLE.”

“Wait…I’ve been on WordPress for a year, and I CAN DO THAT?”

For some reason, WordPress likes to hide a bunch of secrets from everyone, and you learn mysterious things about it that makes designing and hosting your site easier, but for some reason I DON’T LEARN THESE THINGS UNTIL I MAKE TERRIBLE MISTAKES (no, this is totally not referring to that time I accidentally deleted all those pictures in my Media that I didn’t need anymore, then realized that deleting those pictures removed them from their respective posts, what?).

“I’m going to get ALL THE FOLLOWERS in, like, two weeks.”

*tumbleweeds*

Unfortunately, upon entering the blogosphere and posting your very first blog post, your notifications will not be flooded and you won’t gain hundreds of followers within a week. I know, it’s such a tragedy.

“Finally, now that I’m blogging and reviewing books, I’ll be able to conquer my TBR!”

“Wait a minute…HAS MY TBR GOTTEN BIGGER?”

I’m actually in the minority since it seems like so many people have actually read more now that they’re blogging, but I’m reading less. Like, WAY LESS. It’s probably because I have to separate my time between blogging and reading, which I can’t because I’m BUSY BUSY BUSY, but, regardless, your TBR will grow. By a lot.

“Blogging is definitely going be a stress-free, part-time hobby!”

“I HAVE TO DO THIS! I HAVE TO READ THAT! WHAT IF THE INTERNET HATES ME FOREVER FOR THIS ONE DISCUSSION! I HAVE SO MANY POSTS TO WRITE! GAH!”

Blogging will unexpectedly take over your life, and there is absolutely no way to stop it. At all.

“Social media will be a cake walk!”

“Okay, but can someone tell me why I gain followers when I do nothing, but lose followers when I actually interact with people?”

But, seriously. Can someone answer this question. It makes absolutely no sense.

“I will never ever ever go on a blogging hiatus.”

“I REALLY REALLY REALLY NEED A VACATION.”

You think that you’ll be able to keep up with your blogging schedule consistently throughout your entire blogging career? THINK AGAIN.

“Yeah, I can’t wait to get piles and piles of ARCs and book mail!”

“I am drowning in ARCs; please help me; I regret every decision I’ve ever made.”

I feel your pain, fellow blogger friend. I feel your pain.

Do you agree with my expectations and realities? Do you have any of your own?

