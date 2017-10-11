13 Expectations Of Book Blogging (And Their Less Glamorous Realities)

Posted on by Mikaela @ The Well-Thumbed Reader

Book bloggers are told lies before they even begin blogging.

I’m pretty sure we all came into the blogosphere with plenty of expectations, only to be smacked in the face with reality. So, of course, I thought I’d talk about some of the expectations I had when I started book blogging way back in December, and the cold hard truths I learned. Hopefully, this will help someone out there!

“Book blogging will be SO easy!”

“WHEN DID BLOGGING GET SO HARD?”

For some reason, I though blogging was going to be easier than it actually is. Who knew I’d be working hours on writing and editing posts, learning how to create my own graphics with zero previous experience, putting in about nine months of networking, replying to comments and commenting back, and handling social media?
(Definitely not me.)

“Oh, it’s fine! I’ll keep up with all the ARCs I get!”

“Wait, what do you mean TEN of my e-ARcs are releasing next Wednesday?”

Yeah, I saw everyone’s advice regarding Netgalley about not going trigger happy when it came to requesting boooks. Yeah, I told myself I’d follow it. Yeah, I most definitely did not.

“I’ve written book reviews before! It’ll be easy!”

“How does one even word anymore?”

You think that writing reviews on Goodreads for a good two years means it’ll be easier for you to write reviews on your blog. Yeah, it really doesn’t.

“I love blogging so much! I’m sure it’ll be like this forever!”

“When did blogging start to suck so much?”

Unfortunately, the blogging honeymoon you’re in when you first start out does not last forever. I feel like it definitely goes up and down at certain moments (like August was a definite low point for me, but September was an amazing month) but I can’t guarantee that blogging will be amazing at all times.

“Blogging won’t take up any of my time!”

*collapses after taking three hours to write posts*

I mean, depending on how long it takes to write your posts, this might not be accurate for me, but I think we all understand how much time and effort we put into writing blog posts, especially if you have a certain way of designing them or you take pictures or how long it takes to design graphics. IT’S JUST A LOT OF EFFORT, OKAY?

“Oh, pshaw! It’ll be easy to come up with content!”

“Wait, how did that blogger come up with such a great idea? Why didn’t I think of that discussion first? Who made that person’s gorgeous graphics…wait, THEY MADE THEM BY THEMSELVES?”

“Why Is Everyone So Much Better At Blogging Than Me?” an autobiography written by every single blogger that has ever blogged ever.

“Oh, please, web design will be SO SIMPLE.”

“Wait…I’ve been on WordPress for a year, and I CAN DO THAT?”

For some reason, WordPress likes to hide a bunch of secrets from everyone, and you learn mysterious things about it that makes designing and hosting your site easier, but for some reason I DON’T LEARN THESE THINGS UNTIL I MAKE TERRIBLE MISTAKES (no, this is totally not referring to that time I accidentally deleted all those pictures in my Media that I didn’t need anymore, then realized that deleting those pictures removed them from their respective posts, what?).

“I’m going to get ALL THE FOLLOWERS in, like, two weeks.”

*tumbleweeds*

Unfortunately, upon entering the blogosphere and posting your very first blog post, your notifications will not be flooded and you won’t gain hundreds of followers within a week. I know, it’s such a tragedy.

“Finally, now that I’m blogging and reviewing books, I’ll be able to conquer my TBR!”

“Wait a minute…HAS MY TBR GOTTEN BIGGER?”

I’m actually in the minority since it seems like so many people have actually read more now that they’re blogging, but I’m reading less. Like, WAY LESS. It’s probably because I have to separate my time between blogging and reading, which I can’t because I’m BUSY BUSY BUSY, but, regardless, your TBR will grow. By a lot.

“Blogging is definitely going be a stress-free, part-time hobby!”

“I HAVE TO DO THIS! I HAVE TO READ THAT! WHAT IF THE INTERNET HATES ME FOREVER FOR THIS ONE DISCUSSION! I HAVE SO MANY POSTS TO WRITE! GAH!”

Blogging will unexpectedly take over your life, and there is absolutely no way to stop it. At all.

“Social media will be a cake walk!”

“Okay, but can someone tell me why I gain followers when I do nothing, but lose followers when I actually interact with people?”

But, seriously. Can someone answer this question. It makes absolutely no sense.

“I will never ever ever go on a blogging hiatus.”

“I REALLY REALLY REALLY NEED A VACATION.”

You think that you’ll be able to keep up with your blogging schedule consistently throughout your entire blogging career? THINK AGAIN.

“Yeah, I can’t wait to get piles and piles of ARCs and book mail!”

“I am drowning in ARCs; please help me; I regret every decision I’ve ever made.”

I feel your pain, fellow blogger friend. I feel your pain.

Do you agree with my expectations and realities? Do you have any of your own?

32 thoughts on “13 Expectations Of Book Blogging (And Their Less Glamorous Realities)

  2. I bow to you, Mikaela. Because every darn word in this post is TRUE.

    “Okay, but can someone tell me why I gain followers when I do nothing, but lose followers when I actually interact with people?”
    and THIS. Honestly, I wish I knew.
    *Gains ten followers during a weekend of NO TWEETS*
    *Tweets once on Monday*
    *Waves byebye at at least five ex-followers*

    1. Thank you so much, Kathy! ❤️

      Haha, same! I’ve had weekends where I’m really outgoing in Twitter and I lose all these followers, but when I go back to just tweeting blog post promotion, I start gaining some again. Like, what??? The same thing happened on bookstagram when I was there. I lost around 12 or so followers one day when I posted a picture, but then gained seven or so the next day and had posted nothing. 🙃

      1. It really doesn’t make sense at all.. I often have times that I don’t post anything on my Instagram for a whole week [sometimes longer, oops] and people keep following. Then when I put something on it or in my story, BYEBYE.
        I wish I knew their reasoning sometimes.. :’)

  3. I’m laughing so much at this post because everything is true😂😂 I had such high expectations and now I’m here I’m just like: oh god how do I blog. I especially agree with the reviews. Anytime I have to review a arc my brain automatically decides to go on a review block!

  4. Sadly this is all very true, but if you enjoy doing it carry on, if not find something else. You can always read books, no one says you have to be a book blogger.
    As for taking a break, I found that often no one realised I wasn’t there for the first week, and a few noticed in the second, then I was back, so it no linger mattered.

  7. This is so accurate and scary, I have been blogging 5 or 6 months now I’m not quite sure and all these things you are saying here have happened to me…Except for the Arcs ones. I had no idea how much time it will take me to actually write, design, and create content…And don’t get me started on social media….My Instagram account is basically dead (has been for a couple of months now..who has the time to keep up with social media and also have a life??) but oddly enough it still gains followers…Great Post Mikaela…

    Liked by 1 person

  8. This post is seriously hilarious and TRUE! The gifs really cracked me up xD

    My TBR has definitely gotten (MUCH) bigger, blogging and coming up with content has proven to be a lot more difficult then I thought it would be, I constantly want to take a blogging break (but then I’d probably never come back if i do LMAO!), and I thought the blogging honeymoon would last forever, but alas, it did not.

    The only thing I can say that I don’t relate to is ARCs because I’m just not emotionally prepared to request any yet. I own soooo many physical books that I need to read first – plus I’m such a smol lil blog that I likely won’t be approved for any books that I’d actually want to read lol

    But fabulous post as always! ❤

    1. Thank you! FINDING GIFS WAS SO HARD. I feel like I spent more time on that than I should have! 😂

      MY TBR IS SO BIG. I wouldn’t care if it was getting smaller, but it is not! 😂 Coming up with content is so hard! How do those people who’ve been blogging for YEARS keep up with it! 😅 Oh, same, I’d worry I’d take a break and not come back, which I’ve done before for other things.

      Aw, I think you would! I got accepted on Netgalley when I only had, like, 20 followers and hadn’t even been blogging a month, and that was for a highly anticipated release that a lot of people were requesting (don’t know how I got it, but not complaining). 😂

      Thank you! ❤️

  10. I’m still in that blogging honeymoon phase, but I can totally see some of these things happening. 🙂 For example, when I first started working on creating the blog, I thought it would only take me a couple of weeks to get started… TOTALLY WRONG! I worked on it for MONTHS (started on it in late July and just posted my first post October 7th). Also, although I’ve been blogging less than a week, my TBR list has totally exploded. So much so that I had to create a page on my blog to remember them all! You can check that out here if you’d like: https://jadessecretstorms.com/tbr/ Thanks for posting, Mikaela! 🙂
    ~ Jade

    1. I feel that! I was in my blogging honeymoon for months, and I guess you could say I’m back in it now because it’s been a resurgence for me! Yeah, that’s a great idea to get your blog ready before you make it public! I did not do it, so everyone got to view my hot mess. 😂 Yes, that TBR just grows and grows! I can’t handle it sometimes! 🙈

  11. This. This post. Yes!! Yes to everything you said. Especially this:
    “Why Is Everyone So Much Better At Blogging Than Me?” an autobiography written by every single blogger that has ever blogged ever.

    Thank you! It’s always good to laugh through the pain 😉

  12. Haha I agree with all what you’ve said except I did not have these expectations. I recon it’s the reality but I expected these soooo well aside for the ARCs as I seem to keep these under control. Now on the other hand I impressed myself as I did not expect to like the technical aspects so much and not suck too much at it. So you could say I had reverse expectations LoL

    Liked by 1 person

  14. I’m just getting started, and I feel the same way! Why is this so technical? I need a college class in setting everything up, editing, tagging, etc. I’ve had lots of trial and error, trying to do it all myself. Thank you for showing me, that I’m not the only one feeling this way! Sometimes I feel like the stupidest person on WordPress!

    Liked by 1 person

