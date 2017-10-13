[LET’S CHAT] Why Are Book Reviews So Unpopular In The Blogosphere?

Book reviews are pretty unpopular.
It’s pretty much an inarguable fact. And it sucks sometimes. It hurts to work so hard on reviews only for them to completely and totally flop sometimes. But WHY is it that book reviews are so unpopular? I decided that I’d talk about it, because why not?
It’s not exactly a secret in the blogosphere that reviews aren’t very popular. I’m pretty sure we all assumed they would be upon starting a blog (after all, the entire point of blogging about books is that we’re talking about, well…books), but we all quickly learn they definitely aren’t. So, why aren’t they?
I think we’re all really curious to know, to be honest.
I think there are several reasons out there that bloggers don’t read book reviews very often.
First off, most of us usually read the same books! Depending on what type of book blog you’re following, whether it’s YA or mystery or fantasy, we all eventually run into the same books, and certain ones are usually the ones to get talked about often. And with seeing the same books often, I know there’s usually a limit I have before I never want to hear about that book ever again. If it’s a pretty popular release, such as Six of Crows or Warcross, I’m putting my bets on the fact that said blogger loved it, and I really don’t feel the need to read why, especially since I can already guess what they said before I even open the tab.
Of course, we can just not be interested in whatever book said person is reviewing! If the blogger reviews books in all sorts of genres and age ranges – for example, I like to read and review both YA and adult books on my blog – and one of my followers hates YA, but loves adult mysteries, they probably don’t care what I have to say about They Both Die At the End, just like a follower that doesn’t enjoy adult thrillers probably will skip over my review of Fierce Kingdom. Or they already know that it’s a book that they won’t enjoy or already read a lot of reviews that made them make up their mind. Either way, I’m definitely the type of person who doesn’t read a review because I’m just not interested in the book, and that’s definitely okay!
Personally, I’m one of those bookworms that wants to just go in blind when it comes to books. I’ve mentioned before that I don’t like any hype or influence to play a part in whether I read a book or not, which doesn’t mean I avoid reviews altogether – there are some books I read just because the hype around them was strong, such as Wonder Woman: Warbringer, which was well worth my time! – but I also don’t feel the need to read a lot of ARC reviews if it’s one of those books where the publisher seemed to just hand the copies out like candy or I already know I’m going to read it regardless of what people say – with authors like Marie Lu, Sarah J. Maas, V.E. Schwab, Adam Silvera…the list goes on. I know there are other bookworms out there who literally avoid reviews until after they’ve finished a book, which is perfectly fine, and might influence why people don’t read reviews.
Not to mention, Goodreads exists! I assume that most book bloggers are on that site and use it profusely, maybe even being Friends with the same people on there as they follow on the blog, so if someone posts full reviews on their blog and on Goodreads, but post them first on Goodreads, and it’s not really a modified version – I’ve seen people post shorter or less professional reviews on Goodreads, but their full or a more edited version on their blog – then I find no point in reading it on their blog. When I was on Goodreads, I know I would get frequently annoyed at users that made me click a link to their blog to get to their full review because when I’m on Goodreads, I just want to know people’s opinions without opening a million tabs; I HAVE ENOUGH OPEN ALREADY, DAMN IT
Why do you think book reviews are unpopular? What are some reasons you skip out on book reviews?
66 thoughts on “[LET’S CHAT] Why Are Book Reviews So Unpopular In The Blogosphere?”
A lot of reviews seem to summarize the plot of a book, which isn’t necessary and often is like watching a movie trailer wherein I think “wow, I feel like I’ve seen the movie already”. Spoiler alerts prevent you from reading big events, but there’s a lot I don’t want to see – like you, I like to go in relatively blind. As for writing them, sometimes it’s hard to say something insightful or original without feeling disingenuous. Sometimes I just want to say “I liked it a lot” or “I cried about four times”.
That makes sense! Sometimes, just because it’s not a huge spoiler, it doesn’t mean I want to know about it? Like, I just want to go into a book knowing nothing so I can be surprised. And, same! I feel like I’m repeating the same things over and over again sometimes. 😝
I usually click on or like most reviews but have to admit I don’t necessarily read the whole review. I have a bit of a tendency to just look at the rating and maybe some highlights. This is often because I haven’t read the book yet and I fear spoilers, I haven’t heard of the book or it’s one I’m not particularly interested in. My TBR is varied and immense, I don’t want to add any more books to it.
I will read a review in full and comment however if it’s a book I’ve read and want to chat to someone about or if it’s one I’m on the fence on.
I also find the really negative ranty or gushy reviews more of a draw than the it was ok type reviews.
I’m the same as you! I usually just want to see what they rated it, and can infer from that whether it’s good, bad, or just meh! And I agree! My TBR is big enough, so I honestly don’t need to add more books! 😝
That’s true; it depends on the book! If everyone’s read it before, I have no desire to really comment, but if it’s an underrated book or series that pretty much no one has read, and they loved it, too, I’ll definitely comment! 😄
Oh I’ve never thought about this, but you are so right, how can I expect someone to enjoy reviews I write if I don’t want to read a review about a book I’d like to read blind. But then there are the books I would never have picked up if it wasn’t for someone’s review!
Agh! I have confused myself now.
I agree; I go back and forth all the time! There are books I would have missed out on if not for reviews, but at the same time, I don’t want to read reviews ALL THE TIME! It’s a struggle. 😂
I agree with your thought
Thank you!
I write book reviews on my blog because I am passionate about books. But just recently, I started to wonder (looking at my stats), if book reviews were that popular? I don’t want to bore the readers! I myself will read select few reviews, mainly by bloggers, that I know share similar taste in books as I do.
Just yesterday a friend who reads my blog, said that she wants to take up reading again after seeing my book reviews. I felt like my blog then served a purpose – if people get back into the habit of reading – why not keep posting!
Ah, that’s awesome about your friend! I think that’s wonderful, and it’s true, a good book review can make me add a book to my TBR in no time, and that definitely means it’s served its purpose. 😄 I agree that I usually only read reviews of people with similar tastes!
I read reviews without doubt. Reason- it will help me decide whether to go for the book or not. second I get general idea what’s in the book or if there is something I don’t like (annoying main character). Third and most important , I know it’s not going to influence my reviews because by the time I decide to read the book, got my copy, surely I won’t remember what I read in blurb and reviews. 😂
If I’m going to read book in near future, I avoid reviews on that book and read them later after I finished Reading. 😉
Nice Post!☺️
That’s true; a book review can tell me some expectations I should have going in – for example, I took a book off my TBR because then summary sold it as a horror, but pretty much every reviewer said it was more a contemporary romance, so they helped me not waste my time! 😄 Thank you!
Yes that too! How can I forget that important point. 😄
I definitely am not a fan of reading book reviews that much because, as you said, they are often repetitive and because I prefer to go in blind when picking up a new read. I actually find myself mostly just deleting the emails I get that are for review posts…
Yeah, they can get repetitive and old at times if it’s a popular book that was already reviewed several times before! And I like going in blind! It’s made for some really great reading experiences!
I think reviews are popular lol, they’re my favourite kind of post, I love reading them! Some of my review posts have the most likes/comments. I think any post featuring a giveaway is the most popular 😂 But yes, I’m a firm lover of reading book reviews, and I love the writing style of the bloggers I follow so while they might occasionally be saying the same thing, they say it differently so I don’t mind.
Yeah, I think mystery/thriller bloggers get more traction when it comes to reviews since that’s mostly what they do, while YA tends to do reviews, discussions, lists, memes, etc., and those are usually last in line! But it’s definitely awesome that you love them! 😄
Great topic for discussion! I’ve had this conversation with numerous friends and we’ve always come to the same conclusion: the reviews are too long and we don’t want a rundown of the plot. When I check a review I want to know 2 things: did you like it and why. I don’t want a rehash of the plot, and SO MANY reviewers do this. So instead of reading the review, I’m to the point where I’ll check for a star rating or a sentence giving basically a “yes its good” or “no it’s bad”.
Thank you! And, yeah, that seems to be a common complaint from people! I usually post the summary just in case people are interested in the book and have read nothing about it, but my thoughts are usually about the book and nothing else! 😄
I’m 100% on the side of people who usually skip out on reviews until AFTER reading the book because I don’t want someone else’s opinion to sway the way I feel about any given book. With the popular new releases, you usually get an overall idea of what people thought about it, so there’s really no need for me to seek out individual reviews. I will read them once I actually finish the book if I really want to get a more in-depth idea of what people thought.
Most of the time I also find myself only reading reviews that are the opposite of how I felt about a book because I want to know why the opinions are at such a contrast! But if we both loved the book and it’s clear from the post title that the person loved it, I won’t check out the review.
That’s so true! I agree, I really don’t need to see individual reviews, especially since I can usually get a general consensus from the Goodreads rating whether ARC reviews are good or not, and this isn’t including books I expect to get hype, like certain authors who already have large fan bases!
I usually don’t do that! I hate reading negative reviews of things I love and most of the time, if I don’t like a book, it’s already hyped any way, so it’s not like it’s uncommon to read about fangirling. 😝
I’m new to the Blogging scene and I haven’t seen too many book reviews. The one I did see has made me want the book. John Greens new book Turtles All The Way Down. I did not know this new one was even out until I saw the review. Now I want it. But thankfully it wasn’t a spoiler review.
I was thinking of adding reviews onto my own blog, but now I don’t know if I will. I think it would be hard for me, either I like the book or I don’t, and I have certain authors I stick with. I may try a few and see how they are received.
Oh the joy of discovering new paths of blogging!
Chill Mom Julia
Ah, I’m very excited for that! I actually have avoided all reviews for it because I love John Green, so I think I’ll enjoy it, but I have heard that people are saying good things!
I think it’s really up to you! If you don’t want to review books, you don’t have to, unless you want ARCs! If not, it’s totally fine to skip out! ❤️
I’m probably in the minority here, but I actually love reading reviews! Sometimes it can be a bit much if everyone I follow seems to be reading and reviewing the same book at the same time, but I like seeing the range of opinions.
Me too!!
Alright! 👍🏼
You’re definitely not; there are other people who love reading reviews in the comment section as well! That’s true; if a book is super popular and everyone’s writing their opinions about it, I usually skip all of them! 😅
Haha I’m glad I’m not alone in this! 😀
I definitely agree with you here! Book reviews are strange and almost feel like *work* for me to read and also write! I think it’s also because most of the time it’s so repetitive! Not that the reviewers ideas or thoughts are repetitive but a lot of times I already know a little bit about the book and when a review pastes the book bio or goes on about what the book is about it’s just extra info I already know and don’t want to read again. Similarly, I don’t feel the need to write a review of a book most people already know what the heck it’s about and if not they can click the link to see the book bio on GR.. I also like to go in reading a book blind so that probably plays a role in me rarely reading/writing traditional reviews. I do love reading and writing no traditional reviews that bloggers do with memes, gifs, aesthetics etc!! I also love following a readers progress and thoughts in a thread on twitter and GR because most of the time it’s someone just freaking out about what’s going on and that makes me want to read a book!! Maybe I’m a strange one, but this is definitely a hot topic lately! Thanks for posting about it!!
It’s so true! They feel like so much work to write, which is probably why I don’t enjoy them they much!
And it’s true! I usually know a lot about a book before I read reviews of it, so people restating what I know can get annoying. I definitely like to go in blind as well; I just don’t like knowing anything about a book! Same; I actually really enjoyed seeing people’s progress on Goodreads, and preferred it to their full reviews! I could do that type of format for my reviews, but that’d be a lot of work! Thank you! ❤️
I am starting out my book blog and do book reviews so this is some sound advice! I’m trying to do other stuff like book challenges and book tags to keep it interesting ;P
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m glad this could help! I’ve found my discussions and lists helpful, and blog memes are a great way to reach out!
Most of the time I don’t read reviews unless it’s of a book I’ve already read because I want to be able to form my own opinion first, but the exception to this is when it’s a book that’s gained a reputation for being problematic because I want to know why so I can see whether the book’s worth my time or not.
I think I kind of stopped reading reviews of anything because I got frustrated with the way some bloggers were writing them. None of them were book bloggers, thankfully! There was a time where I read so many reviews that were basically personal attacks and it really put me off reading them, even when they were positive.
Yep, exactly! I usually just want to have my own opinion first, especially since I tend to be on the unpopular side. 🙈
I feel that! I find people who just constantly seem to hate on authors and books and give one stars to pretty much every book ever annoys me, no matter how nice they might be! It just seems uppity to me. 🙃
Ohhhh interesting! Really excellent points that I hadn’t thought of before!
I started my blog a couple months ago as a fun way to get through my enormous tbr list and connect with others about books. I’m just now starting to get out of the naive, happy place where I thought reviews would be a popular thing. 😂 But a big part of me thought that because I love reading reviews! I always want to know more about a book I’m going to invest myself in. After reading this though, I can understand why people would avoid them. Why read a summary/opinion of something you could experience for yourself?
Ah, thank you! ❤️
That makes sense! I’ve had reviews warn me that a book I was originally excited for is nothing like what it’s advertised, so it’s a good thing to know more about the book when it comes to that! 😄 But it’s true, that sometimes I just want to experience something with no outside influence!
I still like to read reviews, but I tend to skim a lot of them. I still go to the blog post and like it, but I’ll admit that sometimes I just go to see how they rated a book. When I have more time, I will read the whole review though.
I’m the same as you! I’ll usually go to the post, look at the rating, like it, and that’s it! I don’t really want an explanation past that. 😂
I don’t read most reviews because I want to find out for myself. Sometimes, though, I’ll read them and be surprised. A turn off when it comes to reviews is when everyone says a book is good and then I find it really isn’t. Or when all reviews on a site are positive.
That makes sense! I feel like sometimes we can get high expectations for books because of reviews and be disappointed, but the book wasn’t even that bad? The hype just ruined it! 😝
I love reading reviews and find lots of my own reviews to be my best performing posts! I think it’s down to personal preference but I don’t mind seeing lots of reviews for the same book, I love everyone’s take on them – everyone can make their review feel different to the next 🙂
Yeah, it definitely is! I can only take so much of people saying they love a book before I don’t have to hear it anymore, but I know that some people don’t mind at all! Hype is very iffy for me! 😝
Personally I find I tend to skip book reviews because I usually have NO idea what book they’re talking about! I’m not as well versed in the book community as other people, so I tend to be completely clueless about what’s popular. Add that I take a very long time to actually finish reading anything, I’m usually picking up older books or things no one is talking about.
Sometimes book reviews can help me scope out new things to add to my TBR, but more often than not my tastes just don’t align with reviewers and since I’ve never heard of the book before it gets boring fast. Now I feel bad 😦
That makes sense! I’m very involved in the bookish community and find a lot of books on my own or through Anticipated Releases posts, so for me, it’s the opposite: I’ve read too much about them! I don’t think you should feel bad! Sometimes things don’t peak out Interest, and that’s totally fine! 😄
Great post! It always bugs me sooo much that book reviews just don’t receive much traffic because I generally enjoy writing reviews and put a lot of effort into those posts.
I’m all for supporting other bloggers book reviews, but I have found myself skipping them in my Reader if they aren’t about a book that 1) I’ve already read or 2) I’m already interested in or curious about. And also you made a really great point – if it’s a really hyped book where I’ve already read or watched 5 reviews on said book, I’m not going to read anymore because the review will probably highlight the same issues in said book.
That said though, I still want to encourage other bloggers to post and support book reviews because they are sooo important not to!
Yeah, that makes sense! I think my reviews do all right, and I don’t mind them since I don’t enjoy writing them anyway. 😝 But it would suck for someone who does enjoy them!
Yep, I saw an earlier comment that said that most people don’t go to book reviews if they don’t know the book, and that’s true! If I see someone post a blog tour of a self-pubbed book I’ve never heard of, I definitely won’t check it out! And, yeah, unless it’s a backlist book I’ve been waiting for my best friend to read to see their thoughts, I’m good on not reading another review of Six of Crows ever again. 😂
I generally skip book reviews until after I’ve read the book, partly because I’m paranoid about spoilers, and partly because I don’t want to let others’ opinions influence my own review of a book.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re the same as me! I hate knowing anything about a book, to be honest, and it kills my excitement when someone just mentions something. 😝
But, don’t get me wrong- I do like to read and write reviews, I just only read them for books I’ve already read!
To be honest, reviews are some of my highest viewed posts! I’m also the type of person who loves reading reviews, even if I’ve seen the book reviewed 20 time. I love seeing if they loved the same things as the last person or if they caught something no one else did. It gives me a more broad and complete idea of the book. Reviews also help refresh my memory of a book I may have read in the past. I think that reviews are most definitely love them or leave them – just a personal preference thing 🙂
Ah, that’s awesome! I know there are some blogs I follow where they only post reviews, and they’re pretty popular and their reviews thrive, so it’s definitely possible! But my blogging tips and discussions are WAY popular in terms of interaction for me! I usually read recaps to refresh my memory because I need spoiler details, but then again, I don’t do it often? I just jump into books anyway lol. 😂 It’s great that you love reviews! 😄
That’s honestly why I love the blogging community. Everyone has their strengths and their passions. While mine is reviews I SUCK at discussions and rarely do them. Everyone has something unique to bring to the table 🙂
Reviews aren’t my favorite just because like you said it’s mostly the same old book and I want to read something new, not just back to back people doing the same book because it’s popular, which I can tell is something that people think will be fun to read, a review about a hyped book.
Review for me at least don’t really affect me because I usually always just forget whatever the review said.
That makes sense to me! I think we all generally talk about the same books within our respective communities, so there’s a point where I don’t need to read a million reviews of said book, especially if it’s super hyped up and I expect everyone to just say they loved it!
Agreed, reading one is enough, but after realizing that everyone loves the book, it becomes expected and then you don’t want to read it!!
I think it’s largely because people lie to read reviews for books they know something about. Like, either they’ve already read the book themselves and want to see what other people thought, or they’ve see the title of the book around the blogosphere a lot, so (after ignoring 5 other reviews), they finally click on one to see what the book is about. It ties in with the marketing theory that people have to have heard of a product a certain number of times before becoming interested in it. Obviously, people’s habits vary, but my experience is that not a lot of people read reviews to “discover” books they know nothing about; they read reviews mostly for books they do know something about…which means they’re going to skip over a lot of reviews.
That said, as my blog has become more popular in general, the reviews get more views, and I don’t really view them as a waste. The discussion posts certainly get a lot more views, but the reviews get enough that it’s clear people are actually reading them. Sometimes it takes a while after the review is published, too, but a lot of them will get a decent amount of views by, say, the end of the week I posted them.
On another note, I often don’t actually review very, very popular reviews unless I’m in a place where I can get the review out basically the day after the book released and am therefore one of the first people to post about it. (My ACOWAR review is actually really popular for some reason because of this, and one of my highest-viewed posts on the blog for the entire year.) My personal experience is that, yeah, people don’t want to read their 100th review of the most hyped book of the year. So, I didn’t review Heartless, for instance; I just wrote a discussion post about it. I think sometimes there’s a sweet spot for reviews where people have heard of the book but haven’t heard of it “too much” to be tired of it.
Yeah, I’m one of those people that gets tired of hearing books after too much hype, so, for instance, if I’ve read a couple of reviews and the consensus is “This book was great!” after that, I don’t need to read the reviews anymore! It’s true, there is a sweet spot, since there’s been some hyped books that I end up reading because of reviews, so it definitely can be the best of both worlds!
Same. I’ll read more than one review of the same book, but certainly not 10 or more of them.
That makes sense! There’s been a couple of times I’ve found interesting books to read because the cover was interesting, but a large majority of the time, I’ve heard of the book they’re reviewing and want to see what their thoughts were about it! Even with ARC reviews, it’s usually for ones that are super hyped already!
That’s true, my reviews have definitely gotten more attention now than when I started out! They get a moderate amount of likes and interaction, which isn’t that bad! 😄 And that’s true! Even though my discussions are more popular overall, all my Google search hits are from people finding my blog through book reviews, so thy definitely have more staying power! 😄
I read reviews for books that I might be interested in and if the book is from a genre that I normally read. Another reason why I feel that reviews aren’t popular is because people would much rather read memes and tags, which can get super repetitive.
Hm, I usually skip out on reviews for lists and discussions, not memes or tags. I put those as things I skim and find I have a really hard time commenting on!
I think I’m lazy – so used to just consuming bite sized info that to read a whole book review seems like too much work!
That’s true! I do mini reviews when I write reviews now, so I usually just sum up my thoughts in a paragraph! I don’t know if people are more likely to read my reviews, though, but it’s true; I usually just look at the rating and after that, I don’t really feel like reading the explanation. 😝
I don’t want to know what others think. I don’t want someone elses experience to cloud my judgment, I want to be a blank slate. Loved this post btw 🙂
Thank you! ❤️
