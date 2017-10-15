[LET’S CHAT] Are Diverse Books Diverse Enough?

Look, I’ve finally published the discussion I said I would write last month!
But, anyway, not the point. I’ve wanted to talk about this issue a while now, since there’s been lots of conversation around representation in regards to talk of diverse and problematic books, since it really does play a big part! So, I thought I’d write a discussion post about something regarding representation that’s been brought up often: are diverse books diverse enough?
(Also, ignore the terrible title. I COULD THINK OF NOTHING ELSE.)
With the rise of diversity in books, there have been lots of questions and discussions around said diversity, one of them asking if there are certain types of representation that get more attention or are written about more, which begs the question: is that a bad thing?
I feel like the main reason I chose to write about this discussion is because I’ve seen lots of other discussions talking about how it seems as if gay males in books get more attention, love, or are generally just written more about over women-loving women, which is definitely a valid point to make and can be backed up with evidence, so why not talk about it in full?
When it comes to discussions around diversity, people have definitely been talking about this subject: this idea that it’s fantastic that we have diverse books, but that even there, there’s not really diversity among diversity or that certain minority groups are treated as “less than,” meaning that their stories aren’t told as much or are just rarely represented in general. It’s definitely not a bad thing to bring up. There are SO MANY different minority groups, not to mention the intersections between those groups, so it makes sense that we want everyone to be represented accurately, especially if we’ve already had that privilege.
The question is will all minority groups be represented accurately in books? I honestly can’t say for sure. Of course, there are some minority groups that are represented more than others, especially if there are a lot of them, so ones that don’t have as large as a backing behind them don’t get a lot of attention. I hope for a future where everyone, regardless of who they are or what color their skin is or how they identify as, is represented in some form of media, since it’s so important, but it’s definitely hard to see when there ever will be a world where that’s possible, since there’s still issues with diversity and representation at this moment, despite it definitely getting better.
And there’s also the question of “Is the same diversity represented over and over a bad thing?” to which I think no. I don’t feel like books that represent a certain issue or religion or sexual orientation should be undermined just because it may have been written about before, since no minority group is a monolith and we all have different stories to tell. For example, How It Went Down, The Hate U Give, Dear Martin, and the upcoming Tyler Johnson Was Here all center around the Black Lives Matter movement and police brutality, but that doesn’t mean that The Hate U Give is the ONLY book centering around the Black Lives Matter movement that should have been published. Or that books like Release are useless because “everyone accepts gay people now” (which you can easily argue against). I think we can all agree that in a year where Nazis and the KKK marched loud and proud, bigotry has not truly died and should always be brought up because we really need remembering. Like, all the time.
I think we as bookworms all have certain types of representation that we think aren’t talked about as much or we just really want to see more of, so I decided it’d be best to end this discussion with some types of representation that I’d like to read more of!
Okay, so I see lots of people saying that Christianity is represented in books, to which I say, what books are you reading because I’d love to get on that! But, trying to be less sarcastic here, unless you’re reading from Thomas Nelson or some other majority Christian publication, there are no Christians. Like, anywhere. A majority of characters are atheists (a la that infamous, “I pray to a God I don’t believe in” line that has gotten so cliche), and the other times Christians are represented, they’re the Christian Conservative Nightmare, which isn’t to say they don’t exist (oh, THEY DO), but acts like liberal Christians don’t exist (like me!). The only character I’ve read that has that sort of liberal Christian attitude is Sojourner from My Sister Rosa (which I unfortunately hated), and…that’s it. I have a lot of thoughts on this, but I don’t want to be ranting this entire time.
Definitely not saying that stories where gay white men are the main characters don’t need to be told, because they definitely do, but I would definitely like to see more intersectionality in regards to main characters and love interests, since nine times out of ten, if a character is a part of the LGBTQ+ community, they’re usually white. And I guess this goes not just for books, but for movies and TV shows as well. But, again, not the point I’m making.
I acknowledge that I definitely don’t read as much fiction regarding women-loving women as much as I do when it comes to reading about gay or bisexual men, but it’s also a challenge because contemporary isn’t my thing, and that’s where a majority of it is. Thankfully, 2017 and 2018 have helped me branch out since there’s been a surge of books surrounding women-loving women in thrillers, in horror, in fantasy, in sci-fi! The list goes on and on, and I’d definitely like the trend to continue!
I absolutely love horror novels and thrillers, but they definitely are pretty lax when it comes to diversity, both in adult and YA. I’ve also seen a surge of books with more diverse protagonists and authors, and I’d definitely like for it to continue, especially since these two genres are probably my favorite at the moment.
You can count me in with the many people who loved The Hate U Give, but, once again, not very much a contemporary reader, and most of the time, contemporary is usually where diversity in fiction thrives. But, after reading Wonder Woman: Warbringer, and falling in love with Alia and seeing how relatable she was, I realized that what I really yearned for was fantasy and sci-fi and thrillers where black girls were at the forefront, and thankfully, it’s coming true, but I’d still like more work to be done!
I have social anxiety, and it totally sucks. Yes, I know it’s stupid to be scared of ordering food or talking to my teachers. NO, IT DOES NOT MAKE IT EASIER. But, besides the point, I feel like there’s about zero books where the main character has social anxiety, which I hate. Even reading the 200 or so pages that I did of Fangirl (DON’T BERATE ME FOR NOT FINISHING IT YET, DAMN IT), it felt SO GOOD to see a character that basically expressed all my feelings regarding going to college and how I think, since it feels like no one really “gets” it sometimes, and I’d like more of those books.
Unsurprisingly, I’m a feminist. I feel like in recent years, we’ve really been getting a wave of awesome feminist YA books regarding rape culture and intersectional feminism and domestic abuse, but there can never be enough! I WANT ALL THE FEMINIST BOOKS, PLEASE.
What are your thoughts on the topic? What representation do you want to see more of in books? Do you have any recommendations for me?
Bloglovin’ | Twitter
Advertisements
23 thoughts on “[LET’S CHAT] Are Diverse Books Diverse Enough?”
great post! i don’t have any recommendations for you; but i’ll keep this post in mind as i read more. i have been so focused on the gilmore girl list that most of the books i’m reading are classics or have been out for ages. the only books that i have read this year not on the list are children’s books.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you! And that’s awesome! I haven’t watched Gilmore Girls, but I have heard about that reading list, before! 😄
LikeLiked by 1 person
Have you read The Nowhere Girls yet? I know not everyone has had the chance yet, but I read it as an ARC and LOVED it! The discussion of rape culture was very interesting, and I loved the characters.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, I haven’t! I really do want to; I think I’m going to add it to my TBR, and I hope I get to read it soon! 😄
LikeLiked by 1 person
There need to be more books written with characters who have ADD/ADHD and learning disabilities. A List of Cages was the first book I read that has out of this world ADHD and learning disability representation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep, I haven’t seen that a lot in books! I’ve heard fantastic things about A List of Cages! 😄
LikeLike
It’s heartbreaking but such an important story.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is such a great post, and two things really stood out to me. One-the lack of Christian/religious characters! I’m actually really glad you mentioned this because unless you’re straight up reading Christian fiction, it’s true that it’s very difficult to find any sort of positive representation of religious characters. I feels very “cool” to hate on religion right now, especially Christianity, which I don’t think is right. And Two-that most diversity is in contemporary novels! I think that’s a huge reason I don’t read a lot of it because I’m like you and don’t really read a lot in that genre.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, exactly! I read Christian fiction when I was in elementary school, but it’s really not that good as you grow up, to be honest. 😩 And, yeah, I always get annoyed when I’m reading a book that has nothing to do with religion, and one of the characters goes on a weird rant about how God doesn’t exist. I’ve read that SO MANY TIMES, and it’s like, “This is a fantasy novel…what’s the point???” And yep, definitely! I don’t like contemporary, so it can appear I’m not reading diversely, when, really, I just can’t find anything good in genres I do read!
LikeLike
I don’t tend to follow the current reading trends, I might read reviews of a popular books if I get to it at a later date, but I’m not someone to get embroiled in all the controversy which can easily get out of hand.
I have read a series which might fit the ‘feminism’ tag, it is based on an alternative Roman empire, existing as an enclave in Europe with women ruling the families and having jobs equal to men. It is called The Roma Nova series and is by Alison Morton.
For a series about minority peoples, I read a very good set of books by Arie Farnam called The Kyrennei.
Finally I recently finished a book based on an Irish myth and Irish Hero Fionn mac Cumhaill, it is called Fionn: Defence Of Ráth Bládhma by Brian O’Sullivan and has a relationship between two MC women, it is not in the romance genre.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ah, thanks so much for the recs! I’ll be on the lookout for them! 😄
LikeLike
Yes to all of these. Diversity is great, but why only limit it to contemporary settings? Also yay! Someone mentions the lack of authentic Christian characters. As a nondenominational Christian I rarely come across Christians who are not the stereotyped conservative and it is a little disheartening to see I’m not represented in much literature.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, exactly! Most diverse books are contemporary, and that’s just not my thing, so I’m glad it’s branching out to other genres! Yeah, it can be! There are definitely conservative Christians out there, but I’ve also seen lots that are liberal or accept liberal ideals. There’s a lot of churches out there, and not all of them are the same!
LikeLike
I notice that whenever people write about Autism, it’s always the stereotypical non-verbal male or the genius male.
Not that you’re not valid if you fit these categories, but…it’s a huge load of under-representation, not to mention a huge load of inspiration porn (that’s meant to be a bad thing, if you didn’t know. In the disability communities I’ve seen it’s often talked about as a thing where it implies -despite- disability instead of the disability being a part of the person, to the best of my understanding)
Anything But Typical is a good example of what I mean. Here’s what I wrote:
“Okay, so I read this in High School a few years ago but….is the person who wrote actually Autistic, or just another neurotypical who thinks they know Autistic people better than Actually Autistic people?
Because this story is just the stereotypical white boy that doesn’t know how to interact with people.
It doesn’t even show an accurate way Autistics stim; yes, some of us rock or flap hands, but some of us hum, some of us tap our feet, and some of us even use echolalia as a stim for communication. Some of us wear sunglasses to help our sensitivities to light and melt-downs are NOT temper-tantrums.
And yes, most of us interact a bit differently, but the majority of us at least theoretically ‘get’ interaction by our adult years.
Ask an Actual Autistic before you write stuff like this, because otherwise you’ll get nothing but incredibly offensive inspiration porn.
On the Edge of Gone is better than this. Even “The Accountant” is better than this, at least they acknowledge how stimming really works for us Autistics.
Autism Speaks does not speak for me and neither does this book.
How do I know this?
I am on the spectrum myself.
I have read articles by, and talked to, many other Autistic people.
I have listened to other Autistc people, regardless of what traits they may present.
Please, please listen to Actually Autistic people before you decide you like a book like this one.”
This is exactly the reason why, as far as we might have come, we have a long, long way to go….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, I’ve noticed this as well! I think I saw a really interesting essay someone wrote about how people with autism have been villainized in horror, which I found interesting, but that’s besides the point!
Yes, I’ve heard about “inspiration porn,” and I can definitely see how it’d be annoying to be degraded as something to inspire able-bodied people to “live the fullest.”
And that’s so true! For great representation, we get some not-so-great representation, so it’s really important to talk about!
LikeLike
Good job on this post. Yes, I would like to see bisexuality, particularly bisexuals of any color, and I’d like to see bipolar disorder written, not in the Hollywood Mental Illness of the Week fashion, but maybe someone with actual Bipolar Disorder would have to write that story (Me!! LOL!)
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve seen people wanting bisexuality to be written more in fiction and without stereotypes, which is totally valid, since it’s not written about that often. I actually can’t think of a book with bipolar disorder in it, so that would be interesting! 😄
LikeLike
Well great and trendy post here! My thoughts: I don’t care if there is diversity or not in a book as long as the characters are well built, the story interesting and the plot refreshing. So all in all diversity would be an added bonus sure but not a necessity. I’d rather have a wonderfully written book with “common” characters than a book filled with diverse characters but lacking quality.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you! ❤️ And I think that’s a valid opinion! I’m one to not really focus my reading on being diverse, though I know there are people out there who do, and that’s perfectly fine! 😄
LikeLike
I do not think Christianity is represented much in mainstream literature (ignoring Christian fiction, which is definitely a big field but also its own thing), and my co-blogger has written about this as part of a post on religious diversity she did awhile back. At least, Christianity is not frequently mentioned explicitly. There’s probably some argument that Western culture in general is imbued with Christian ideals, but if we’re talking about protagonists in mainstream YA or even adult books who do things like pray, go to church, or sincerely believe in God, I don’t see a lot of that. Like you, I’ve noticed more that when a Christian character does make it into fiction, they tend to be some fringe nutcase (like the Christian group in the movie “Easy A”) or its a book about the person losing their faith. Now, is lack of overtly Christian characters in contemporary fiction the biggest issue in publishing today? I doubt it. But I have noticed it, and considering there are a lot of Christians in the US and other markets where these books sell, I’d think there’s an audience for them.
As for diversity in general, my hope is that everyone’s stories ultimately find expression and representation. Readers want different things from diverse books, and that’s ok. Some people want books that just happen to feature, say, a Korean protagonist doing interesting things. Other people want the book to be explicitly about the experience of being Korean American. That’s okay too. I think there’s room in the publishing market to tell a wide variety of stories.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s true; I guess you could say Western culture has Christian ideals, but it depends on which ones you’re talking about (mainly because I feel like a lot of religions talk about loving others and treating people the way you want to be treated). But it’s true – I think they’re either evil, super weird, or losing their faith (in fact, I think I got my hopes up for two YA books with religion, and both of them were about the MC losing their faith lol). It’s definitely not the biggest issue, but I’d definitely like to see it every once in a while!
That’s a good point! I’ve seen various people from the same community say they want this type of character and others say they want this type of character to do this specific thing, etc. I’m sure not all black people want black girls in sci-fi, and that’s important to note!
LikeLike
I think there are definitely certain minorities who don’t get as much representation as they should. And it’s not just with race or sexuality, there’s a lot of disabilities that don’t really get represented, or even in some cases social class. Nearly every character I read is either middle or upper class, which I can’t really relate to because I come from a working-class background.
And it’s probably not relevant to your post, but I think a lot of readers confuse tokenism for diversity. It’s like some people will look at a book that has a minority main character, but no other minorities and immediately mark it as diverse.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s true, I agree with the social class thing! I think even if characters are in working class, it’s usually in a dystopian setting, not a contemporary setting (like Katniss in District 12).
That’s definitely true! There’s a difference between tokenism and diversity, same thing with diversity and stereotypes or diversity and romanticization, which is a whole other thing!
LikeLike