[LET’S CHAT] The Perilous Process of Writing Blog Posts (Or, How I Write My Blog Posts)

I think we can all agree that writing blog posts is a difficult, but fun, process.
I thought it’d be interesting to talk about the process that commonly unfolds when it comes to actually planning and writing my blog posts, since it seems like you guys really enjoy when I talk about my day-to-day blogging life. That’s right, I’m spilling all my secrets! Enjoy it while it lasts.
(I kid, I am happy to spill my blogging “secrets” anytime!)
Usually, before I even start writing my posts, I do a lot of intense planning. Like a lot.
I like to plan out a full month’s of blog posts, so I usually go to my Note on my phone that’s filled with all of my blog ideas I’ve thought about or haven’t used just yet and pick which ones I like the most or I think will go over well on my blog! Then, in a completely separate Note, I write down all my post ideas and outline every single one of my posts. I’ve started doing that in recent months just because it makes the post-writing process go faster when I have an idea of what direction the post is going to go or what I’m going to write about over just staring at a blank post for half an hour trying to brainstorm on the spot! A sample of an outline of a post that I published earlier this month can be found below:
After doing all my outlines for all my post ideas, I go to Planner Pro and arrange what posts I’ll post on what days (if you don’t know what Planner Pro is, feel free to read this post for more information on that – it’s one of my favorite apps when it comes to blogging). For this month, I decided to write a lot of Let’s Chat posts, which was a really good move for me, personally, since my stats have been going fantastically this month! After the surprise success of some of my blogging tips last month, I decided to post a couple of those this month (the last one will be posted this upcoming Wednesday)! And I had a couple of really fun and successful lists go up earlier this month! Below is a sneak peek of the month of October for those who are curious!
Personally, I write two posts at the same time!
I’m sure you guys think that’s crazy or not possible, but it’s actually pretty easy! I just keep two tabs open of posts that are pretty similar in regards to the content – for instance, if I’m writing two lists in a month, I’ll write those two lists at the same time so everything’s more equal. I usually do one part of each post – I’ll do the beginning for one post, then the beginning for the second post – until I’m completely finished! Not only is it easier for me, but it means I get twice the work done faster! I usually write on the weekends, and aim to write two posts per day, which is pretty manageable for me if I’m not a lazy bum.
I also tend to just binge write my posts, so I usually try to set aside a time when I know I’m going to be in the mood and get to hard work for a good couple of hours and then recover from staring at the secret for too long (sometimes, this process happens late at night on a Saturday because I am the number one procrastinator). I’ve mentioned this before, but I do enjoy listening to YouTube videos and movies while writing and editing my blog posts! I tend to watch older YouTube videos from Youtubers I love or ones that I don’t really have to watch to get the message (such as Late Night Shows), and when it comes to movies, I usually watch ones I’ve already watched a million times (*cough*DON’TBREATHEANDLOGAN*cough*) because I tend to get lost if I’m not investing my full time in a movie. I don’t know why, but I really like background noise when I work!
After I’m finished writing it, I’ll format it, add pictures or gifs, write the tags, assign the category, create the graphics, write out my Tweet, and copy and paste my social media links. I actually have a draft on WordPress titled “Social Media Banner” that is literally just the links to my Twitter and Bloglovin’ accounts so I don’t have to manually go to the website and format everything every single time I write a post! This part doesn’t take long and never fails to feel cathartic after writing a really long post.
I’ve also lately been writing my posts either on my iPad using the WordPress app or doing it on my laptop in the “My Site” editing tab. I’ve usually done it from within Drafts, but last month, WordPress decided to be a jerk and stopped properly saving any of my posts (I literally had to publish the post on my blog and quickly revert it back to draft just to get new changes to save. RIDICULOUS, I KNOW), but apparently, it works just fine on the app or in the editing tab. IT’S ALL VERY CONFUSING AND ANNOYING, so I just decided to go with it, and I’m actually used to it now, and prefer it!
For a long while, before I posted something on the blog for real, I read over it several times, edited it if necessary, and changed the date of the post (WordPress hates me and felt the need to make the date the date I last edited the post, which, yes, MAKES ZERO SENSE), but nowadays, I try to take care of all of that during the actual writing process. I actually now just go to the app, click the post I want to publish in Drafts, and press “Update Now,” and that’s basically it! I’m usually busy in the mornings when I post (Wednesdays and Fridays I’m getting up for school, and on Sundays, I’m going to church), so it’s easier to just get it out of the way by clicking a few buttons.
After that I copy the link on Safari, check Twitter to make sure that my promotion Tweet was actually posted (it always is, but that doesn’t stop me from being paranoid), and post the link on the Books Amino app! Obviously, promo-ing does not take long for me.
And that’s basically my entire blog writing process!
What’s your post-writing process? Do we share any of the same parts in our routine?
