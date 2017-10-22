[LET’S CHAT] How Many Chances Do You Give An Author?

Unfortunately, there are only 24 hours in the day.
So, obviously, we bookworms don’t have all the time to read all the books that have ever existed (which totally sucks). That means we have to pick and choose which books we’ll spend time to read, and when it comes to authors that have failed to impress us, it creates a pretty tough situation: should we give them a second chance or go bye-bye? Let’s talk about it!
I think it’s pretty safe to say that we all want to give every single author or book out there a fair chance! This is basically the biggest reason why I avoid reviews – I don’t want someone else saying the book sucked to convince me it’s not worth checking out, especially since I would miss out on so many of my favorites!
But when should we acknowledge that it’s just not working out between you and the author?
Mainly, I’m curious about what other fellow bookworms think when it comes to giving up on authors, since we all probably have such varying opinions out there!
When it comes to Young Adult, things are sort of wonky when it comes to authors and second chances.
So, no surprise, I actually hated the Winner’s Trilogy. I feel like I’ve mentioned it about a million times, so there’s no need to elaborate on that and my huge disappointment. But, since the last book has come out, Rutkoski hasn’t really published anything new. Will I read a fantasy series of hers if she decides to write another one? After my utter dissatisfaction of the Winner’s Trilogy, I’m probably not going to be giving her a second chance (though I can get into a book if it has a good premise).
This is where my mixed feelings come in. You have probably heard me rave about Before I Fall at one point or another as it’s one of my absolute favorite stand-alones of all time. Unfortunately, pretty much every book I’ve read of hers since then hasn’t worked out for me. I DNF-ed Delirium because it bored me. I DNF-ed Panic because, yet again, it bored me. And I DNF-ed Replica because – that’s right – it was boring reading the same thing from two people’s perspectives after a certain point. Even though more of her books have been misses than hits, I still plan on reading Vanishing Girls (I can’t turn down a good thriller) anyway.
I love Cassandra Clare with all my heart, but I do have varying opinions on her books. More of them are hits than misses – I absolutely loved the original Mortal Instruments Trilogy and same with the Infernal Devices – but the last three Mortal Instruments books were a let-down, and I found Lady Midnight to be on the meh side. Regardless, I’m still going to read Lord of Shadows, and I get super excited every single time it’s announced that she’s writing a new book or adding to the Shadowhunter world!
When it comes to adult books, I feel like it’s a whole different story, though.
I attempted to read Lying In Wait last year, and though I stuck with it for a while, it really just didn’t capture my interest. It was pretty slow-paced, and I personally felt like it was more of a literary thriller than the suspenseful thriller I signed up for, so I ended up DNF-ing it. Despite that, I still decided I’m going to read Unraveling Oliver – I’m a sucker for a good cover and an amazing premise.
I actually hated The Couple Next Door with the fiery passion of a thousand suns, and even deemed it one of my least favorite books of 2016 (I still hate Marco to this day, I swear to God), and even though I haven’t been impressed by her so far, I still requested A Stranger In The House on Netgalley (and didn’t get it, so boo). Again, I’m a sucker for a good premise. I will read it someday, I swear.
The Girl On The Train was one of the first few thrillers I read when I started getting obsessed with them, and, unfortunately, after being mind-blown by the brilliance of Abigail Haas’ Dangerous Girls and falling in complete and utter love with Gillian Flynn’s books, Hawkins ended up really disappointing me. I didn’t hate it, but I also didn’t love it (though I did really enjoy the movie!). Even then, I’m looking forward to Into the Water, despite the meh reviews it’s received. LOOK AT HOW GORGEOUS THAT COVER IS!
Basically, from what I can gather, for some reason, I’m more open to second chances when it comes to adult thrillers than YA. I could name a couple more authors whose books I’m still reading despite not liking their previous works (Ruth Ware, for one – I didn’t like In A Dark, Dark Wood or The Woman In Cabin 10, but I have The Lying Game on my TBR anyway), but it’s definitely a bit more rocky when it comes to YA, and I think that’s because when it comes to thrillers, it’s more premise first, author second whereas I get hyped for YA books by author first (if it’s not new to me) and premise second.
How many chances do you give an author? Do you have any examples of authors you’ve given second chances or those you’ve completely blacklisted?
Bloglovin’ | Twitter
Advertisements
11 thoughts on “[LET’S CHAT] How Many Chances Do You Give An Author?”
A very interesting discussion topic! It’s a question that completely depends on the context. For example, I read Ellen Hopkins’ Crank series and really loved it, but after that I read Impulse (which is the book I hate the most ever) so I will never touch anything she ever does again. Or how I liked Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover, but hated the rest of her books I picked up, but I would still read a book by her. Or like how I did not like Shadow and Bone and was iffy to start Six of Crows (lol) but now it’s my favorite universe and Leigh Bardugo is awesome. So yeah, entirely depends. Great discussion topic, you’ve done it again 😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
To be honest, I try really hard not to judge an author by their books, and if I don’t like one of them, my mind kinda wants to give them another opportunity, because the plot, premise, characters or writing may vary from one year to another. Buuuut… once I’ve read a book from one author and dislike it, I’m quite apprehensive about their new works (yes, my mind is a mess), and despite wanting to read something else by them, I usually reach for other books (unless the new premise sounded awesome, in which case I’d probably change my mind😂).
LikeLike
I give second chances to authors if their next book is something that I’m interested in, but there have been times where I just don’t want to read any of their other books. Like I hated Lauren Kate’s Fallen so much that I just didn’t bother with the rest of the series. And I’d loved the Twilight series until the last book which I didn’t finish, so I decided to give The Host a try and I ended up not finishing that one either 🙃 One author I’ve given a million chances is Stephen King because I haven’t finished any of his books yet but I don’t want to give up on them completely.
LikeLike
I talked about this a while back (https://theliteraryhuntress.wordpress.com/2016/09/19/second-chance-author/) and this is a topic that definitely intrigue me too. I gave Lauren Oliver 2 chances by rereading Delirium even though I hated it the first time, and I still dislike it the second time, however, I still want to read Vanishing Girls. I felt okay with TMI, but TID is my all time favorite series. I guess it depends on how much I hated the book to decide if I will give the author another chance, but 99% of the time, I will 🙂
LikeLike
I have completely blacklisted Jay Kristoff after I read Illuminae. That book bored me to no end. And then there’s the whole mess of how he treated people who called out Nevernight for its harmful representation.
LikeLike
I usually give authors 1 chance, and if I don’t like their books, I probably won’t pick them up again unless I hear exceptional things about them. I first read The Grisha Trilogy a few year ago, I thought it was just meh. But then Six of Crows got popular and I waited a good year before finally giving the book a shot (I’m glad I did! I really loved it). I agree on Cassandra Clare’s books. I love some of them but others are just meh (and I really wasn’t a fan of Lord of Shadows but I’ll still give book 3 of TDA a shot whenever that comes out)
LikeLike
Depends for me. If an author has racist, homophobic, or sexist content, the odds of me picking up their next book are basically zero. If any author just has a “meh” book, I might give them a second chance.
I have given a couple chances to Victoria/VE Schwab. I read ADSOM and liked the first book. When I read the second, I was extremely disappointed but I still decided to read the Near Witch. While I liked the book, I knew it was the end for her and I because it feel incredibly short.
Also, it depends on the genre. If I read several disappointing Romances by the same person, I will most likely give them a second chance. If I read a disappointing fantasy by an author, I almost never read their next book. I’m picky with fantasy and it is a lot of effort to read fantasy books so I’m not as forgiving as I am with Romance.
LikeLike
I think it varies for me. I usually like most of the books I’ve read. If I don’t like one, I will usually give the author another chance if they have a book that I really want to read. I’m not sure I could continue after reading two that I didn’t like though. The writing style has to click with me.
LikeLike
I read from a wide range of genres, YA is just one of them. BUT I don’t follow the popular ‘on trend’ authors as I tend to work with a lot of indies and self-pub authors.
This way I run under the radar of much of the mass marketing of new books by popular authors, so I’m rarely eagerly awaiting new books in a series.
But I still see authors in the indie crowd who regularly produce and market their new work.
So before I take on another book by an author I’ve previously read, I ask myself: Did I enjoy their last book? Is the new one in a genre I enjoy? Was their last work well-written with a believable plot-line and characters? Was it well edited and proof-read.
These questions will also help me consider more traditionally published works too.
Another great discussion post.
LikeLike
I will give 2 chances at best. But there is not enough time in the world… So if the first book is bad, I probably won’t pick up a second book by them. If the first one was good, and it’s the second one that disappoints though… Then I will probably give them another chance (hence the 2 chances). Other than that? Dang, there are just too many books 🙂
LikeLike
I generally read one book by an author, and if I hate it, that’s it. My exception is generally for classic authors, where I’ll try another one of their well-known novels. The only time giving an author a second change really worked out for me was with Leigh Bardugo, though. I think Six of Crows is significantly better than her first trilogy. So I guess hype can sometimes convince me to give someone a second chance.
LikeLike