7 Common Book Blogging Insecurities (And Why We Should Stop Worrying About Them)

A couple months ago, I wrote a post about seven of my book blogging insecurities.
It ended up being way more popular than I was expecting, and, as you can tell by the sidebar, it’s still one of the top five most popular posts on my blog. I thought it’d be a good idea to write a more positive side to the post, especially since it’s been a while since I’ve written that post, and I’ve had time to reflect on things!
Currently, I’m on a reading break. Instead of reading books all the time, I’ve started watching movies and TV shows, not to mention that I’m getting so bogged down with schoolwork that I don’t have time to fit everything into my life. It’s been a LONG while since I’ve finished a book or reviewed one, and though that sucks, I think I’ve learned that it’s okay to not be reading all the time. I mean, not reviewing books hasn’t stopped the growth or flow of my blog, and I know that I’ll eventually get back into reading eventually (I mean, I have four of my most anticipated YA thrillers in my possession, and I’m ready to binge).
It’s not a huge deal to take a break from reading.
I’ve mentioned several times I’m just not into reviewing, nor do I think I enjoy it, but with the break I’ve had from reviewing, I think I’ve felt so much better about it. Personally, mini reviews have worked, both for me and my readers – I find it a much more efficient way to write out my thoughts, and they seem to go over well in terms of views, likes, and comments, despite reviews not being the most popular of posts. Not to mention I’ve had a couple of people say that they enjoy reading my reviews and think that a high rating from me is a good recommendation, which never fails to make me smile because what even?
Someone somewhere really enjoys what you write.
Personally, I feel like I’ve finally found my footing when it comes to blogging. After the slump-y August I had, I felt rejuvenated and re-inspired to breathe new life into my blog and its content, and I’ve never felt better about my blog than I did in September and November. I know not everyone is going to show up to read every single one of my posts or comment on all of them, but I think I’ve realized that if I’m happy and excited about the content I’ve posted that that’s what really matters most.
Sometimes, my brain needs a break from the whole blogging thing.
I don’t know about you guys, but I’ve never felt like I’ve had a super strong blogging voice. I don’t feel like it’s something that’s indistinguishable nor do I feel like it’s really original in any way, which can make me feel insecure at times. But I think over the last few months, I’ve realized that it’s okay. I think when people think of a notable blogging voice, it’s usually someone who’s perky and peppy and quirky, and I’ve realized that that is not me as a person. Like, at all. I’m just matter-of-fact and a Negative Nelly – plus, I feel like the the market for peppy blogging voices is over-saturated anyway, so no need to add myself into the mix.
I’m the best me there is (and you’re the best you there is).
Back when I first penned this post, I was starting to feel meh about my blog design and the way it looked. It’s quite the side affect after stumbling upon so many gorgeous blogs that look put together so well. I worked so hard on this current blog design, putting my blood, sweat, and tears over a three-day period and changing it twice to have what I do today. Finally, I’ve reached a point in my blog where I’m extremely proud of it, and I couldn’t be more satisfied with my design and what I’ve done all by myself, especially considering I had terrible graphics and web design when I first started out and having zero experience with graphics previous to blogging.
It might take a while to get it just right, but it’s worth it.
I mean, I’ve been completely blessed blog-wise when it comes to this. I ended up getting featured on WordPress, gaining so many followers I could barely keep up with it all, and getting my best monthly viewership numbers ever since I’ve started. It’s been a bit of a whirlwind, to be honest – nothing like going from 800 followers to 1,000 bloggers in a day, and then being so close to 2,000 (!!!) – and I’m just so thankful for everything that’s happened and everything I’ve gained in the past few months.
Your hard work will pay off some day. Trust me.
August was a pretty slump-y month for me in regards to blogging and stats, and everything felt pretty damn hopeless. I felt meh about everything that I had posted in that month, and I didn’t even bother to post the last few days of August because I had basically just given up at that point. Obviously, I felt a resurgence in September – I had an intense brainstorming session, I re-designed my blog, and I just conjured a brand new energy for blogging that I previously hadn’t had before, and in result of that, I’ve had some of my best blogging months yet, and I’ve felt better than ever!
There will always be ups and downs when it comes to blogging, and that’s totally normal.
How do you feel when it comes to blogging insecurities? What are some ways you remedy them?
14 thoughts on “7 Common Book Blogging Insecurities (And Why We Should Stop Worrying About Them)”
These are some ridiculously relatable blogging insecurities, Mikaela! I feel like I’m currently in the middle of so many of them because things have been pretty meh since I got back from my blogging hiatus and it’s quite disheartening to see that the numbers are lower now then they used to be before – especially since the blog has a lot more followers. But you had some really nice lessons learned, so I’ll try to keep them in mind more often and hope things start looking up again soon!
i watch movies and tv all the time, too. i know you’re the well-thumbed reader, but i’d love your opinion on tv shows or movies. i’d be so interested!
I completely agree with all of these! I’m new to blogging so I’m very insecure about EVERYTHING to do with my blog. Everyone else just seems so well put together and my blog just feels meh… at times. I just have to keep thinking that I’m having fun and the rest doesn’t matter as much! Great post!
i really appreciate your honesty 😊 because all of your points perfectly describes what i feel. i still haven’t published my first post yet because of, well, fears 🙁 it rlly sucks and im still in the process of talking myself out of it 😅 this post helped a lot so thanks for this!! 💕
I’m sad to say that insecure it’s like my middle name…and when it comes to blogging I have so many, some that you mentioned here and others that you don’t.. For instance I’m currently mildly freaking out about the look of my blog (there are so many beautifully put together ones out there that I feel hesitant about mine) But then I get to thinking that they way it looks right now reflects pieces of me, so I try to get over that annoying voice that tells me …Is this really good enough??..The same goes for the growing flow, my mantra is take it easy and just have fun..
The other insecurity that’s been bugging me is Social Media (What you need and how much you need it) I suck at keeping track of Twitter, Facebook, Instagram… I post when I’m in the mood and sometimes is not that often….The big issue is that everywhere people tell you that you need to keep up with social media to make your blog grow and things like that so …it’s annoying…
I felt like I had a blogging slump this October but I’ve had a few new ideas for post so hopefully they will make me feel better. I don’t get much in the way of viewership because I’m new but I just felt that I only really liked one blog post that month. There rest were just meh. So now I’m determined to make better content. Higher quality. I can’t wait to learn and do new things. Thanks for the post! It’s good to know that these feelings are more universal 😛
I definitely can relate to a couple of these! I’ve been blogging for almost seven years and I don’t have a big following. Sometimes it makes me a little sad, but I’m also incredibly thankful for every single that I have and I’ve learned to not worry about numbers about the joy of writing reviews, filming videos, and having discussions. I’m glad that you are continuing to grow in your blogging endeavors, I’ve only followed you for a couple of months, but your content gets stronger with every post. Wishing you the best!
Great post. Sound like you have “Imposter syndrome” as many of us do, and it’s very hard to ignore that nagging little voice.
I think I must be one of the few people in the world who don’t care about “voice,” either on blogs or in books. I think everyone has a voice, but in most cases, it’s not going to be something I consciously think about. In fact, if I do think about it, it’s potentially a bad sign, like it’s annoying or something. Basically, my philosophy on prose is frequently that it’s probably good if it’s invisible. I don’t want to read a book and just keep thinking “What odd prose!” or even too much “What pretty prose!” I want to concentrate on what’s being said more than how it’s being said.
Fantastic post! It’s so comforting to read and realize that other bloggers “get it”, that not everyone else is super perfect, even though it might seem that way from the outside. We’re all just human and trying to do our best, and we need to stop comparing ourselves to others. Easier said than done, but what good will it get us in the end? Thank you for writing this 🙂
These are so relatable. Especially not having a strong voice. Sometimes I completely get that where I feel that no-one really wants to read my blog as it’s not unique enough (even though many lovely people (you included) do check out my blog and comment. I feel that sometimes, like right now, I am completely void of ideas and that I have no idea what I’m going to do!
Ahhh growing blogs. . . yeaaaassss I relate to this. I just hit 1000 followers, and that’s made me so happy, but I still don’t feel like my posts do well compared to how many followers I have??? And like you, I don’t expect all my followers to check out every single post, but sometimes I feel that I’m doing something WRONG when I’m not.
Great post!!
I love these kinds of posts! I quite love my blog design and always manage to worm my way out of reading slumps somehow but I’m afraid right now I CANNOT READ #help. I loved the ‘lessons learned’ bits to these posts. I LOVE YOUR BLOGGING VOICE! It’s great and I think the content of your posts are the best and YOU ARE DISCUSSION QUEEN OKAY?!
I feel the same insecurities so much it’s a little painful, haha. I always worry that I don’t have my own blogging voice when I probably so, and then whenever I try to change it I worry that I’m copying someone else’s style so I end up back at square one. But I usually just try to push it out of my mind and continue to do what feels right for me instead of changing my blog to be a reflection of someone else instead of me.
So much truth! I don’t know why we always tend to focus on our persieved flaws. I’m def. In the I’m not popular enough boat. I think wow though that’s so not the point. I’d rather have 20 people that actually care about what I say than 2000 people that don’t. The point is to read and share the love of what we read. I always feel insecure when all those blog award nominations start rolling around.
