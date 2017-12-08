Happy Birthday to Me! | Celebrating The Little Things Tag

Yesterday, I celebrated my 17th year on this earth (in short, it was my birthday).

I had a hard time agonizing over what I should do to celebrate it, and I thought the best way to do so was to just do the Celebrating The Little Things Tag, especially since my blogiversary is coming up soon, AND I AM VERY EMOTIONAL.

So, may I present to you, the sappiest post on my blog. Bask in the glory.

Who was your very first follower (if you can find out)? Tag them and give them a shout out!

Oh, God, it’s been so long, and I have so many followers now, I’m not even going to bother combing through the entire list just to find out! I do know it’s between two people – Janel @ Keeper of Pages or Sam @ Clues and Reviews! Before I started my blog, I stalked these two on their respective Instagram pages, and on my first day of blogging, I commented on both of their blogs (which was my first time ever commenting on a blog)! They were so kind to me, and they both followed me that day, which made me so happy, so hats off to them!

What was the last milestone you reached?

I’d say my last biggest milestone connects – I got featured on WordPress, which lead me to reaching 1,000 blog followers! Honestly, I’m still in shock over getting featured on WordPress itself (it was never really a goal of mine), but I was so happy that out of the surely THOUSANDS of blogs on WordPress, not to mention among so many fantastic book blogs, that I was chosen! Not to mention how insane my notifications were for, like, a week. It was awesome.

(And I can’t believe I’m about to reach 2,000 followers in a couple of weeks. Like, what even?)

What was the very first post you posted on your blog? Share it with us!

Oh, crap. My first ever post was – appropriately – The Book Blogger Newbie Tag, and it’s not terrible, but compared to my newer posts, you can tell I’ve greatly improved. It was really boring and plain, and it’s sort of funny because I don’t even do tags that often anymore, but, you know, I thought this would be a nice “get to know me” when I started out!

I do like the fact that it’s a nice capsule in time! My old ugly graphics, my old arrows, and it’s sort of funny that I used to think three likes was an accomplishment back then. Now look at me!

Who was your most recent follower? Tag them and give them a shout out!

I get a lot of spam followers, so I’m going to list the last legit book blogger that followed me! It was Nikki @ The Night Is Dark and Full of Books! I’ve actually stumbled upon her blog a couple of times since I’ve been here, and it’s so pretty! Thanks for the follow!

What was the last post you posted and who was the very first person who took their time to click the like button? Give them a shout out!

I honestly don’t know who the first person was to like my latest post because I don’t check notifications until near the end of the day, so sorry to whoever liked my last post first (feel free to reveal yourself in the comments, if you’d like), but my last post was the one where I talked about how I was going on a hiatus for November! Now I’m back and ready for action!

How many months have you been blogging for?

I have officially been blogging for eleven months and eight days as I post this. My full year blogiversary is going to be in a couple of weeks, which is super exciting! I honestly can’t believe I’m not only about to make it through a full year, but I’ve accomplished so much in that year! Hopefully, I will last for many more!

Do you have any bloggers you’re friends with? Give them a shout out.

Marija @ Inside My Library Mind | Julianna @ Blots of Ink and Words | Swetlana @ The Caffeinated Bookworm | Nia @ Shades of Paper | Shanah @ Bionic Book Worm | Chelsea @ The Suspense Is Thrilling Me | Ellyn @ Allonsythornraxx

These are probably not EVERY single person that I’ve become friends with over the year, BUT LINKING THINGS IS A TON OF WORK OKAY?

Who originally created the last meme or tag you participated in? Give them a shout out!

Well, my latest tag is basically this one, I guess, but I can’t find who originally started it? THE SHAME. I apologize!

Have you any social media related to your blog?

I have a Twitter account that I’m terrible at managing well, and I also have a Bloglovin’ account that some of you guys keep up with me from! And, surprise, I signed up for Instagram (ONCE AGAIN) and MIGHT start taking pictures again (I’m hoping to get a camera for Christmas, so, it’s up in the air)!

Last but not least …. just say thanks to all your followers.

THANK YOU TO ALL 1.9K OF YOU! I couldn’t ask for a better group of people to get to know, to comment on your blogs, who make me smile, and are always super supportive! Ya’ll are truly the best!

When is your birthday? How long have you been blogging for? What are some of your latest blogging accomplishments?

