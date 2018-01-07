Bite-Sized Reviews | Faeries, Batman, & Videography (The Cruel Prince, Batman: Nightwalker, and Love, Hate, & Other Filters)

Yes, that’s right. I am publishing my first review post since August, probably?
I mean, I kind of missed writing reviews (shocker, I know). But I’m so glad to be back, and I’m hopefully going to be writing reviews more regularly, since I’m hoping to be reading more regularly, and, you know, not falling into awful reading slumps.
So, I thought, what better way to get back into reviewing than by doing reviews on some highly anticipated January releases?
Genre: Fantasy, YA
Series: The Folk Of Air #1
Rating: 4 🌟
Synopsis:
Jude was seven years old when her parents were murdered and she and her two sisters were stolen away to live in the treacherous High Court of Faerie. Ten years later, Jude wants nothing more than to belong there, despite her mortality. But many of the fey despise humans. Especially Prince Cardan, the youngest and wickedest son of the High King.
To win a place at the Court, she must defy him–and face the consequences.
In doing so, she becomes embroiled in palace intrigues and deceptions, discovering her own capacity for bloodshed. But as civil war threatens to drown the Courts of Faerie in violence, Jude will need to risk her life in a dangerous alliance to save her sisters, and Faerie itself.
- I loved the politics. OKAY, so I am a total sucker for fantasy in politics. And it’s like this book fell from the sky and came to answer my prayers. I JUST LOVED HOW THE ENTIRE PLOT OF THIS BOOK IS BASED AROUND FAE POLITICS. Honestly, why did no one tell me this before I read the book?
- The world-building was done so well. I mean, literally every single High Court of faeries I’ve seen is terrible, BUT DO I CARE. Clearly not, because they’re all written so well. I love stabby dark fae who are here to ruin your soul. WHY ARE THESE CREATURES SO UNDERRATED.
- It was very Sarah J. Maas. To which I know that half of you will groan and half of you will cheer, but this was totally to my advantage. The main character was a total badass, it had a strong focus on politics, the love interest and the main character had a very Feysand-like bond and dynamic, and Cardan seems to be pulling a Rhysand, BUT WE SHALL SEE.
- It was addicting. Okay, PSA: this book is very slow. There is very little action throughout the entire thing, and it has a heavy focus on politics, so if your eyes glazed over while reading Red Rising, probably not the best bet to read this book. But, I personally read this in two days and found it super fun to read. Take with that what you will.
- The romance. I mean, I can’t say I hated it since I feel pretty indifferent towards it, but I was curious about how it would go, because, to be blunt, Cardan was an asshole, and I wasn’t in the mood for some weird Dramione thing where he bullies her, but deep down inside he loves her (barf), but I think it’s leaning more towards the Feysand route. We’ll see. But I did think it went way too fast between “ew I hate you” and then all of a sudden they kiss. And with that kiss she’s like, “What??? Maybe he’s not an asshole anymore???” I mean, I didn’t get it. AND IT HAPPENED OUT OF NOWHERE. Slow your roll, damn it.
- Cardan. Once again, he’ll probably go down the Rhysand/Rowan route, but I do wish he had more development since I’ve read about 24828024820 boys who are jerks to the female main character, but wait a minute, he’s abused by his family!!! Yeah, no. I didn’t fall for it for Draco, and I’m not falling for it now. I NEED MORE!
Genre: Superhero, YA
Series: DC Icons #2
Rating: 2 🌟
Synopsis:
The Nightwalkers are terrorizing Gotham City, and Bruce Wayne is next on their list.
One by one, the city’s elites are being executed as their mansions’ security systems turn against them, trapping them like prey. Meanwhile, Bruce is turning eighteen and about to inherit his family’s fortune, not to mention the keys to Wayne Enterprises and all the tech gadgetry his heart could ever desire. But after a run-in with the police, he’s forced to do community service at Arkham Asylum, the infamous prison that holds the city’s most brutal criminals.
Madeleine Wallace is a brilliant killer . . . and Bruce’s only hope.
In Arkham, Bruce meets Madeleine, a brilliant girl with ties to the Nightwalkers. What is she hiding? And why will she speak only to Bruce? Madeleine is the mystery Bruce must unravel. But is he getting her to divulge her secrets, or is he feeding her the information she needs to bring Gotham City to its knees? Bruce will walk the dark line between trust and betrayal as the Nightwalkers circle closer.
- I mean…Marie Lu wrote it?
- Oh, yeah! That plot twist at the end was pretty good!
- Yeah…that’s it.
- My crushing disappointment at not liking a Marie Lu book for the first time.
- Okay, for real, I wasn’t into the characters. Like, at all. And by characters, I mainly mean Madeleine. I mean, her character was one thing for the majority of the book, and in the last few chapters, she makes this complete 360 degree turn, and I got whiplash. I mean, consistency, much?
- The romance sucked. This book is basically a romance dressed up as a superhero story. This is basically the tragic romance of Bruce and Madeleine. And I really didn’t care. Not to mention that it felt absolutely forced as all hell. I saw zero chemistry between them, and thought, “Oh, maybe they won’t get together,” BUT NOPE. Then Bruce starts getting a crush on her, and then I’m apparently supposed to ship them because they…talked? And apparently Bruce sees something inside her that only he can see? Is that really it?
- The plot was boring. I mean…a Marie Lu book…bored me. WHAT KIND OF WITCHCRAFT IS THAT? It was a pretty short book that I finished in two days, but it was sort of ridiculous that I was just so apathetic to pretty much everything that happened in the book. Except that plot twist. Everything else was a dud.
Genre: Contemporary, YA
Series: NONE
Rating: 3 🌟
Synopsis:
American-born seventeen-year-old Maya Aziz is torn between worlds. There’s the proper one her parents expect for their good Indian daughter: attending a college close to their suburban Chicago home, and being paired off with an older Muslim boy her mom deems “suitable.” And then there is the world of her dreams: going to film school and living in New York City—and maybe (just maybe) pursuing a boy she’s known from afar since grade school, a boy who’s finally falling into her orbit at school.
There’s also the real world, beyond Maya’s control. In the aftermath of a horrific crime perpetrated hundreds of miles away, her life is turned upside down. The community she’s known since birth becomes unrecognizable; neighbors and classmates alike are consumed with fear, bigotry, and hatred. Ultimately, Maya must find the strength within to determine where she truly belongs.
- I adored the relationship between Maya and her parents. I feel like a majority of the time, when teenagers have relationships with their parents in YA books, it’s either “I love them and worship them at their feet” or “lol what relationship,” and none of those apply to me. I love my parents and also disagree and fight (loudly) with them on occasions. So, it was nice to see a relationship that showed the turbulence of that.
- I!!! Shipped!!! The romance!!! WHO IS THIS PERSON? But, for real, Phil was such a SWEETHEART, and I demand way more soft boys in YA literature because YES, I prefer this over alpha-male douchebags, please and thank you. And Maya and Phil didn’t fall victim to insta-love? And were adorable? And were actually extremely realistic? I CRY.
- Maya was a great protagonist. I mean, I felt for her on a personal level. Being inside her head was great and she made me feel all the feelings! Which is good, because I usually really don’t have strong feelings for characters one way or another.
- It also made my heart hurt. I mean, Brian? The things he said? The Islamaphobia that was rampant after the terrorist attack? THAT ALL HAPPENS IN REAL LIFE. I mean, I see that stuff all the time from racist people on Twitter. And I’m glad that we got to see from Maya’s point-of-view that it was BS.
- It didn’t make a HUGE impact with me. Not saying that every book I have to read about social issues has to make me sob or shatter my soul to get a high rating, but in general, I found this book forgettable. I had a fun time, but I’m not going to really remember it much past this point.
- Also, she got into NYU. I mean, I would really like to go into NYU, but I don’t think I ever will, so I’ll just vicariously live through other main characters who literally do nothing and magically get there.
- LOL, just kidding; that’s not a real negative.
Did you enjoy The Cruel Prince? Do you also share the unpopular opinion on Batman: Nightwalker? How did you feel about Love, Hate, & Other Filters? And if you haven’t read any of the books, are you interested them?
kflsjfsjfjfk well i have literally switched opinions on both books. batman was a 4 stars for me and lh&f was a 2 stars for me. SO. WOW.
I REALLY LIKED BATMAN and I love Madeleine A LOT she was epic! IMO of course. I didn’t like the plot twists?? Really??? So okay totally differing opinions.
And for love, hate and other fliters I don’t really like romance so I was a bit..eh. Plus the muslim rep let me down sooo much so??? Yeah.
ive heard so much about the cruel prince and im so excited to read it!
Haha, we’re opposites on Batman, but I only gave Love, Hate, & Other Filters one star higher than you. It was meh.
Ooh, I actually didn’t see the plot twist at the end coming (even though I feel like I should have lol). The first one, not the very last one revealed in the epilogue (which made no sense to me??? Don’t know how that was executed).
I actually didn’t think this one was that bad! Might’ve been the right time since I’ve read 4 books so far this year, all of them being three stars, and the negative aspect for three of them is “unnecessary romance” so there’s that. 😂
Ooh, I hope you love it!
You didn’t like Batman?? Damn, I was kind of looking forward to it, but I’ve never read a Marie Lu book so maybe I’ll enjoy it.
Honestly, I wasn’t going to read The Cruel Prince but you’ve got me intrigued!
Ooh, you haven’t read a Marie Lu books yet? My fave of hers is probably The Young Elites! SO GOOD! 😍 I’m glad I have!
LikeLike
I love those mini-reviews! It’s very nice to get updated! What a pity you didn’t like Nightwalker, I don’t think I’ll read it because it didn’t particularly interest me, but so far I’d heard amazing things… well! And The Cruel Prince I’m still not sure… although your review is so positive I will think about it! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aw, thank you! Yeah, it sucked, but at least all of the other Marie Lu books have been hits! 😄 If you do pick up The Cruel Prince, I hope you love it! ❤️
I need to read Cruel Prince! I’ve heard so many great things, it sounds amazing and it’s near the top of my tbr list – plus it’s by Holly Black, sooo… And I love Mary Lu (especially the Legend Trilogy) but I’m not sure if I should read it. There have seen a few mixed opinions, so I’m torn. Would you suggest despite the negative review, or should I stay away and save myself?
Thanks for the amazing reviews 🙂
Yes, it’s just as good as they say! 😄 Hm, the book is short, so I don’t think it’d be a huge waste of time, but I feel like the average rating on Goodreads seems to be that it’s okay, so it’s not all bad?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe I’ll give it a go – thanks! 😀
I haven’t read the Cruel Prince but I’ve been highly anticipating it because a) I love feys b) I love court intrigue. This book seems to have both AND manages to live up to them, so I can’t wait! I’m sorry you didn’t enjoy Batman! I am not that excited for the superhero series, but still it’s dissapointing to know a Marie Lu book could suck 😦 I hope your next read will be better!
AH SAME! Those are my two favorite things in fantasy ever. ❤️ And, yeah, but I love all of her other books, so I’ll forget about this one, probably! 😄
LikeLike
Okay so the last couple of days, The Cruel Prince has blown up even more??? So I’m feeling left out. But hopefully I can get my hands on a library copy soon!! I don’t usually like faeries (because my experiences with books including them have been,,, bad 😂) but hopefully I’ll like this one!!
And aahh I’m sorry that you didn’t like Batman that much! Tbh I’m not really into Marvel/DC so the only reasons I want to read Wonder Woman and Batman are because they’re by my favorite authors??? I literally don’t care about the other two. 😂
Great reviews!!
Ah, I love fae! I don’t read about them often; I think Sarah J. Maas, Cassandra Clare, and Julie Kagawa have been my only exposure, and I only liked SJM and Cassie, but I do want to read Black’s other book because I’ve heard it’s good!
I love Marvel, but D.C. I’m not into that much? I loved Wonder Woman! I’m excited for Catwoman only because SJM, and not really excited for Superman, unless I hear really good reviews. 😝
Thank you! ❤️
I’m actually currently reading The Cruel Prince right now and yea I don’t like Cardan oops. Maybe it’s cause I’m only in the beginning. But I really like it and I LIVE for political intrigue so I’m excited! Damn I was looking forward to Batman: Nightwalker because Marie Lu is having a launch in my city for once. I’ll see what my opinion is but I still really want to read Wonder Woman first! Also I’m excited for Love, Hate, and Other Filter but I’m also afraid because I’ve seen some mixed reviews. Thanks for the reviews though!
Oh, good, I’m glad we agree on that! I feel like as I’ve gotten older, the whole, “His family is mean to him, which is why he’s mean to her!!!” has gotten old so I need more convincing than that. 😅 But, yes, I think you’ll love it! The halfway point blew my mind; oh my God!
Yeah, it’s actually funny – I was way more exited for Batman than Wonder Woman, but I loved Wonder Woman. 😝
Yeah, I’ve seen mixed thoughts as well, and I think I just settled in the meh camp.
I’m only on Chapter 9 I think. I’ve been getting distracted too often. But so far I’m enjoying it. Yea it’s like just because his family has been mean doesn’t mean he needs to be mean. I don’t buy it. Yea I was more excited for Wonder Woman because I read the Grisha trilogy and loved Leigh Bardugo’s writing and wanted more (even though I still have yet to read Six of Crows and Language of Thorns). I haven’t read any of Marie Lu’s books soon but I hope to pick up Warcross soon for a buddy read. I hope I like Love, Hate, and Other Filters. I’m a big contemporary fan so I hope to like it. I rarely hate contemporaries.
Ah, you must read Six of Crows! I wasn’t a huge fan of Shadow & Bone, but I loved her other book so much better! Still need to get to Crooked Kingdom and The Language of Thorns! I actually rarely read contemporaries because they’re not my cup of tea, but you may like this one!
I loved The Cruel Prince, so dark and twisty and Jude may be one of my fave main characters.
I haven’t read the others but I was looking forward to Batman. Sorry it didn’t work for you.
Yes, I agree! I absolutely loved Jude. A hero after my own heart!
Yeah, that sucked! But it was a fast read, so not too bad!
LikeLike
I just ordered this and I am so excited to read it! I’ve heard nothing but good things about it so far.
Oh, which one? I can’t tell since I talked about three books. 😂
Duh, it would’ve help if I was more specific. 😂 Cruel Prince.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, I hope you love it! ❤️
Oooh this was a great post, glad you’re back to writing reviews, because I love your reviews, especially the mini ones. All of these have been on my radar recently, so I am pumped to see if we agree on these. And you’re so right about that NYU things; people always get into THE colleges in books and it always seems so far fetched to me
Aw, thank you so much! ❤️ I’ll be curious to see what you think! Yes, I feel like I’ve been noticing it lately just because I’m approaching senior year. I relate way more to the books where the MC is all like, “I don’t know what to do after high school? Will I even get into college? How will I ever be an adult???” because that’s way more me. 😝
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m so happy that people are liking The Cruel Prince. I haven’t read a Holly Black book in years and I’m excited to pick this up before I overly hype it up for myself. Thanks for pointing out that it’s got a slower pace. I don’t mind slower books, but sometimes if I’m unaware of it before going into a book it kind of throws me off. Maybe it’s just because I automatically assume fantasies will be adventure packed.
Ah, this was actually my first of hers! I’ve had The Darkest Part of the Forest on my TBR for SO LONG NOW!
No problem! I go back and forth between loving and hating slower-paced books, mainly because I’ve read some that really captured my attention and others that put me to sleep. 😝 I also assume fantasy will be action-packed, but I think I’ve grown to like slower-paced fantasy books lately!
LikeLike
I live and breathe for political intrigue, and I CANNOT wait for the Cruel Prince. I really hope it comes in this month’s Owlcrate. If not, I’m going to B&N and getting it.
Ah, I’m getting Batman, and I hope I like it better. But we’ll see.
And I am soooo looking forward to Love, Hate and other Filters.
Ah, I hope you enjoy all the books! ❤️ And Cruel Prince was great on the political intrigue! 😄
The Cruel Prince ALL THE FREAKING WAY. I loved that book.
Okay, no. I finished it and went “Okay, I’m liking this one.” and the more I thought about it, the more I changed my opinion to “I loooooove that book.” up until the point that I just want my freaking finished copy already so I can READ IT AGAIN.
As for Batman: I pre-ordered it and it hasn’t arrived yet. This is my first time being disappointed in Amazon and it’s harddd. Especially since I’ve seen it in bookstores and I just can’t buy it since it’s on its way but still.. :’)
The reviews popping up all seem to be on the “meh”-side though. So I’m definitely curious to see how I’ll feel about it.
