53 More 2018 Book Releases To Topple Your TBR (#SorryNotSorry)

“Mikaela, didn’t you do one of these, like, three months ago?”
UM, I’M SORRY; I DON’T CONTROL THE AMAZING AMOUNT OF 2018 BOOKS THAT ARE RELEASING; BLAME THE SYSTEM.
Anyway, today, I decided to come at you guys with EVEN MORE 2018 releases because 2018 is setting up to be pretty LIT…erary. All I can tell you is that I’m going to be requesting A LOT of books this year (and being turned down for all of them, BUT IT’S THE THOUGHT THAT COUNTS).
- Everless by Sara Holland (Jan. 2) | I wasn’t really interested in this one originally because I wrote it off as “just another fantasy,” but after seeing pretty good reviews for it and being really intrigued by the summary, I decided to add this one to my TBR!
- Two Girls Down by Louisa Luna (Jan. 9) | I tried (and failed) to get this one from First to Read, but I do love me a good thriller where kids go missing!
- The Wife Between Us by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen (Jan. 9) | I can’t help it; I’m intrigued by the synopsis enough and the good reviews are pulling in. Also, yes I’m angry that my Book of the Month Club subscription ended before this month DAMN IT.
- Mercy Rule by Tom Leveen (Jan. 20) | A book about the “smart perspective on the tragic, toxic mindsets behind the celebrated American sport and the monsters it creates”? I AM SO IN. Also, I hope this is a take down of toxic masculinity as well, please and thank you.
- Blood Sisters by Jane Corry (Jan. 30) | It’s a Jane Corry book, so I’m going to read this one, obviously.
- S.T.A.G.S. by M.A. Bennett (Jan. 30) | I actually have a physical ARC of this from Yallfest, but I’m still including it in here! I was intrigued by this one when it came out in the U.K., so I’m glad to see it come to the U.S. (and I adore the cover)!
- All Out: The No-Longer-Secret Stories of Queer Teens Throughout the Ages by Various Authors (Feb. 27) | A diverse non-contemporary anthology with a bunch of authors I’ve either read and loved or I’ve heard amazing things from? I AM SOLD.
- Sometimes I Lie by Alice Feeney (Mar. 13) | I was sad when I saw this was being published in the U.K. because it just sounded so interesting, but I’m so happy this is finally arriving in the U.S., especially since I’ve seen nothing but positive reviews, and it has an unreliable narrator!
- Let Me Lie by Clare Mackintosh (Mar. 13) | Why, yes, I am excited to have my mind blown by Mackintosh again. Hooray!
- In Her Skin by Kim Savage (Mar. 27) | This sounds like the femme version of Here Lies Daniel Tate (which I adored) so I have high expectations for this one!
- The Queens of Innis Lear by Tessa Gratton (Mar. 27) | This sounds like Three Dark Crowns (which I still haven’t read yet), but it’s apparently a retelling of a Shakespeare play! I am intrigued.
- Ace of Shades by Amanda Foody (Apr. 10) | This sounds dark and delicious and I cannot wait. I enjoyed Daughter of the Burning City, so I have high hopes for this one!
- The New Neighbors by Simon Lelic (Apr. 10) | I think this one was published under a different title in the U.K., and I’ve been interested in this one ever since then. I DON’T CARE IF IT HAS AVERAGE REVIEWS.
- The Girl I Used To Be by Mary Torjussen (Apr. 24) | I admittedly didn’t like Torjussen’s debut novel, but this one has such a different feel from her first one that I’m intrigued.
- Sky In The Deep by Adrienne Young (Apr. 24) | THIS ONE SOUNDS SO GOOD I AM SO EXCITED. Do I entirely get the plot? No. BUT I LIKE GOING IN BLIND SO WHO CARES?
- Leah on the Offbeat by Becky Albertalli (Apr. 24) | I wasn’t really interested in The Upside of Unrequited, but I’m totally into this one. It sounds awesome, plus this one will probably have a lot of Simon cameos AND I REALLY WANT MORE SIMON AND BRAM.
- Hidden Pieces by Paula Stokes (May 1) | This sounds like I Know What You Did Last Summer except it’s just one person being targeted, and I am very much intrigued!
- Blink by Sasha Dawn (May 1) | MISSING KIDS MISSING KIDS MISSING KIDS
- The Lies They Tell by Gillian French (May 1) | This sounds like the thriller version of The Raven Boys, AND I AM INTRIGUED. I’m praying the romance doesn’t overshadow the plot, though.
- Tradition by Brendan Kiely (May 1) | A book tackling rape culture, toxic masculinity, and private school culture? SIGN ME THE HECK UP.
- The Smoke Thieves by Sally Green (May 1) | It sounds like Six of Crows, so who am I to resist (ALSO THE COVER)?
- Undead Girl Gang by Lily Anderson (May 8) | I LIVE FOR CREATIVE MURDER MYSTERIES.
- Legendary by Stephanie Garber (May 29) | I enjoyed Caraval, so of course I’m looking forward to the sequel! ALSO THE COVER SLAYS MY LIFE.
- Ten After Closing by Jessica Bayliss (June 5) | Two kids get stuck in a hostage situation in a cafe? I AM SOLD.
- Blood Will Out by Jo Treggiari (June 5) | I love a good whodunnit, and the idea of a teenage girl being kidnapped and trying to figure out who her kidnapper is excites me so much! Mixed reviews, but I am still intrigued.
- Monday’s Not Coming by Tiffany D. Jackson (June 5) | I wasn’t really into Allegedly, but this one sounds like a straightforward thriller about a missing girl. AND I DIG THE COVER.
- Hangman by Jack Heath (June 12) | THERE ARE SO MANY AMAZING ASPECTS OF THIS SUMMARY THAT I CANNOT EVEN CHOOSE ONE HOLY CRAP
- Bring Me Back by B.A. Paris (June 19) | It’s a B.A. Paris book, so of course I’m excited!
- Now You See Her by Lisa Leighton & Laura Stropki (June 26) | THIS SOUNDS SO WEIRD AND STRANGE BUT I LOVE IT. Bless 2018 and its introduction of thriller and different genre combinations.
- Shadow State by Elyse Brayden (July 3) | This summary is all over the place, and for some reason, I’m still intrigued?
- The Last Time I Lied by Riley Sager (July 10) | ANOTHER RILEY SAGER BOOK I AM SO EXCITED.
- Hullmetal Girls by Emily Skrutskie (July 17) | For some reason this reminds me of Pacific Rim, but this is for fans of Pierce Brown, so clearly I should read it.
- Sanctuary by Caryn Lix (July 24) | I was sold as soon as I read the main character “is taken hostage by the superpowered criminal teens of the Sanctuary space station—only to have to band together with them when the station is attacked by mysterious creatures.” UM WHAT?
- Contagion by Erin Bowman (July 24) | THIS IS THE SECOND SCI-FI SPACE HORROR COMING OUT IN 2018 I AM BLESSED.
- The Cheerleaders by Kara Thomas (July 31) | Thomas has quickly become one of my favorite thriller writers, and this one sounds awesome, AND I LOVE THE COVER.
- Catwoman: Soulstealer by Sarah J. Maas (Aug. 7) | I actually know nothing about Catwoman, so this will be interesting! Maas is one of my faves, so it’ll be nice to see her not write in fantasy. I absolutely hate the cover, though. THIS WOMAN DESERVES BETTER.
- Nine by Zach Hines (Aug. 7) | When I first read this summary, I got whiplash from how SHOOK I was. THIS SOUNDS AMAZING. CAN I PLEASE BUY IT NOW?
- These Rebel Waves by Sara Raasch (Aug. 7) | I wasn’t intrigued in her Snow Like Ashes trilogy, and I don’t even like pirates, but I think the cover pulled me in??? Witchcraft!
- The Truth Lies Here by Lindsey Klingele (Aug. 21) | A GIRL TEAMS UP WITH A NERD AND A FOOTBALL PLAYER TO FIND HER FATHER, WHO DABBLES IN CONSPIRACY THEORIES, WHILE DEAD PEOPLE POP UP AND HER TOWN GOES STRANGE AND IT’S COMPARED TO STRANGER THINGS AND GIVE IT TO ME NOOOOOW
- Queen of Air and Darkness by Cassandra Clare (Dec. 4) | I STILL HAVEN’T READ LORD OF SHADOWS; HELP ME.
*because I’ve been writing this post since mid-December and the releases just KEEP ON COMING!
- The Chalk Man by C.J. Tudor (Jan. 9) | I’m getting IT vibes from this one, AND I LOVE IT. Also, I love books that dabble between the past and the present.
- Cross Her Heart by Sarah Pinborough (May 17) | After the twisty ride that was Behind Her Eyes, I can’t wait for what she’ll write next.
- The Outsider by Stephen King (May 22) | No, I still haven’t read a full Stephen King novel, BUT THIS ONE SOUNDS INCREDIBLE AND MIGHT BE MY FIRST.
- LIFEL1K3 by Jay Kristoff (May 29) | I’VE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS BOOK FOR 84 YEARS I CANNOT WAIT
- Neverworld Wake by Marisha Pessl (June 5) | THERE ARE NO WORDS TO EXPLAIN MY EXCITEMENT AT PESSL NOT ONLY WRITING ANOTHER BOOK BUT A YA DEBUT THAT SOUNDS AMAZING I ACTUALLY CANNOT FUNCTION
- The Merciless IV: Last Rites by Danielle Vega (June 12) | I still haven’t read the third book in this series, but this series is just such a fun ride. ALSO THIS IS INSPIRED BY THE AMANDA KNOX CASE OH MY GOD
- Providence by Caroline Kepnes (June 19) | THIS SUMMARY IS A GODDAMN ROLLER COASTER THAT I WANT TO RIDE. I haven’t read You yet, but this one is definitely more up my alley.
- The Cabin At The End of the World by Paul Tremblay (June 26) | I LOVED A Head Full of Ghosts, and this sounds so different from it that I can’t help myself! LIKE WHAT IS GOING ON I NEED TO KNOW.
- The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle by Stuart Turton (Sep. 1) | I will never get tired of stories where the same day repeats over and over again, and once again, thrillers mashed with some weird element are!! my!! jam!!
- Vengeful by V.E. Schwab (Sep. 25) | IT’S BEEN 84 FREAKING YEARS. (Edit: apparently, she deleted the entire book and started over again. So, who knows if it’s releasing in 2018? Still keeping it here.)
- What If It’s Us by Adam Silvera & Becky Albertalli (Oct. 2) | A GAY LOVE STORY PENNED BY ADAM SILVERA AND BECKY ALBERTALLI GIMME
- Blanca & Roja by Anna-Marie McLemore (October 9) | I actually haven’t read a McLemore book (I know, I know), but I’m a sucker for books surrounding a competition, so I am intrigued.
- Not Even Bones by Rebecca Schaeffer (Fall 2018) | What can I say; I see it’s inspired by This Savage Song, and I add to my TBR.
What are some books you’re anticipating in 2018? Did I add more books to your TBR? Did you find any books that you’re interested in? HOW EXCITED ARE YOU FOR 2018 IN TERMS OF BOOKS?
You have got me so excited for all of these! 👌🏼📚❤️ Great list!
I think it would be quite useful to include the genre of each book next to the title so people can just jump to the books they’re interested in! But in any case, I’m glad you’re excited about so many books! xx
WHY! My tbr is already so long!!! (just kidding please send more books mwah ha ha ha)
Umm, did I NEED 53 new books on my TBR? Probably not, no. Will I still add ALL OF THEM???? HELL YEAH. Thank you so much for sharing these because I haven’t heard of many of these!
2018 is going to be THE MOST AMAZING YEAR when it comes to new book releases and I am honestly not ready. I can’t even tell you all the ones I’m excited about because I’d sit here for half an hour 😭 some of my MOST ANTICIPATED ones are definitely Restore Me (ohfmfjdkfor I can’t believe we’re getting a new trilogy), Leah on the Offbeat, Heart of Iron, Obsidio and The Astonishing Color of After! I can already hear my wallet crying in pain because I’ll be spending SO MUCH MONEY next year but the booknerd in me is READY for it!!!
What an amazing list for this year! I enjoyed your summaries the most though! I have a few, but some are new to me! Enjoyed.
