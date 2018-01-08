53 More 2018 Book Releases To Topple Your TBR (#SorryNotSorry)

“Mikaela, didn’t you do one of these, like, three months ago?”

UM, I’M SORRY; I DON’T CONTROL THE AMAZING AMOUNT OF 2018 BOOKS THAT ARE RELEASING; BLAME THE SYSTEM.

Anyway, today, I decided to come at you guys with EVEN MORE 2018 releases because 2018 is setting up to be pretty LIT…erary. All I can tell you is that I’m going to be requesting A LOT of books this year (and being turned down for all of them, BUT IT’S THE THOUGHT THAT COUNTS) .

Everless by Sara Holland (Jan. 2) | I wasn’t really interested in this one originally because I wrote it off as “just another fantasy,” but after seeing pretty good reviews for it and being really intrigued by the summary, I decided to add this one to my TBR!

Two Girls Down by Louisa Luna (Jan. 9) | I tried (and failed) to get this one from First to Read, but I do love me a good thriller where kids go missing!

The Wife Between Us by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen (Jan. 9) | I can't help it; I'm intrigued by the synopsis enough and the good reviews are pulling in. Also, yes I'm angry that my Book of the Month Club subscription ended before this month DAMN IT.

Mercy Rule by Tom Leveen (Jan. 20) | A book about the "smart perspective on the tragic, toxic mindsets behind the celebrated American sport and the monsters it creates"? I AM SO IN. Also, I hope this is a take down of toxic masculinity as well, please and thank you.

Blood Sisters by Jane Corry (Jan. 30) | It's a Jane Corry book, so I'm going to read this one, obviously.

S.T.A.G.S. by M.A. Bennett (Jan. 30) | I actually have a physical ARC of this from Yallfest, but I'm still including it in here! I was intrigued by this one when it came out in the U.K., so I'm glad to see it come to the U.S. (and I adore the cover)!

Catwoman: Soulstealer by Sarah J. Maas (Aug. 7) | I actually know nothing about Catwoman, so this will be interesting! Maas is one of my faves, so it’ll be nice to see her not write in fantasy. I absolutely hate the cover, though. THIS WOMAN DESERVES BETTER.

Nine by Zach Hines (Aug. 7) | When I first read this summary, I got whiplash from how SHOOK I was. THIS SOUNDS AMAZING. CAN I PLEASE BUY IT NOW?

These Rebel Waves by Sara Raasch (Aug. 7) | I wasn't intrigued in her Snow Like Ashes trilogy, and I don't even like pirates, but I think the cover pulled me in??? Witchcraft!

The Truth Lies Here by Lindsey Klingele (Aug. 21) | A GIRL TEAMS UP WITH A NERD AND A FOOTBALL PLAYER TO FIND HER FATHER, WHO DABBLES IN CONSPIRACY THEORIES, WHILE DEAD PEOPLE POP UP AND HER TOWN GOES STRANGE AND IT'S COMPARED TO STRANGER THINGS AND GIVE IT TO ME NOOOOOW

Queen of Air and Darkness by Cassandra Clare (Dec. 4) | I STILL HAVEN'T READ LORD OF SHADOWS; HELP ME.

*because I’ve been writing this post since mid-December and the releases just KEEP ON COMING!

What are some books you’re anticipating in 2018? Did I add more books to your TBR? Did you find any books that you’re interested in? HOW EXCITED ARE YOU FOR 2018 IN TERMS OF BOOKS?

