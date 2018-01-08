53 More 2018 Book Releases To Topple Your TBR (#SorryNotSorry)

Posted on by Mikaela @ The Well-Thumbed Reader

“Mikaela, didn’t you do one of these, like, three months ago?”

UM, I’M SORRY; I DON’T CONTROL THE AMAZING AMOUNT OF 2018 BOOKS THAT ARE RELEASING; BLAME THE SYSTEM.

Anyway, today, I decided to come at you guys with EVEN MORE 2018 releases because 2018 is setting up to be pretty LIT…erary. All I can tell you is that I’m going to be requesting A LOT of books this year (and being turned down for all of them, BUT IT’S THE THOUGHT THAT COUNTS).

  • Everless by Sara Holland (Jan. 2) | I wasn’t really interested in this one originally because I wrote it off as “just another fantasy,” but after seeing pretty good reviews for it and being really intrigued by the summary, I decided to add this one to my TBR!
  • Two Girls Down by Louisa Luna (Jan. 9) | I tried (and failed) to get this one from First to Read, but I do love me a good thriller where kids go missing!
  • The Wife Between Us by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen (Jan. 9) | I can’t help it; I’m intrigued by the synopsis enough and the good reviews are pulling in. Also, yes I’m angry that my Book of the Month Club subscription ended before this month DAMN IT.
  • Mercy Rule by Tom Leveen (Jan. 20) | A book about the “smart perspective on the tragic, toxic mindsets behind the celebrated American sport and the monsters it creates”? I AM SO IN. Also, I hope this is a take down of toxic masculinity as well, please and thank you.
  • Blood Sisters by Jane Corry (Jan. 30) | It’s a Jane Corry book, so I’m going to read this one, obviously.
  • S.T.A.G.S. by M.A. Bennett (Jan. 30) | I actually have a physical ARC of this from Yallfest, but I’m still including it in here! I was intrigued by this one when it came out in the U.K., so I’m glad to see it come to the U.S. (and I adore the cover)!

  • Ace of Shades by Amanda Foody (Apr. 10) | This sounds dark and delicious and I cannot wait. I enjoyed Daughter of the Burning City, so I have high hopes for this one!
  • The New Neighbors by Simon Lelic (Apr. 10) | I think this one was published under a different title in the U.K., and I’ve been interested in this one ever since then. I DON’T CARE IF IT HAS AVERAGE REVIEWS.
  • The Girl I Used To Be by Mary Torjussen (Apr. 24) | I admittedly didn’t like Torjussen’s debut novel, but this one has such a different feel from her first one that I’m intrigued.
  • Sky In The Deep by Adrienne Young (Apr. 24) | THIS ONE SOUNDS SO GOOD I AM SO EXCITED. Do I entirely get the plot? No. BUT I LIKE GOING IN BLIND SO WHO CARES?
  • Leah on the Offbeat by Becky Albertalli (Apr. 24) | I wasn’t really interested in The Upside of Unrequited, but I’m totally into this one. It sounds awesome, plus this one will probably have a lot of Simon cameos AND I REALLY WANT MORE SIMON AND BRAM.

  • Shadow State by Elyse Brayden (July 3) | This summary is all over the place, and for some reason, I’m still intrigued?
  • The Last Time I Lied by Riley Sager (July 10) | ANOTHER RILEY SAGER BOOK I AM SO EXCITED.
  • Hullmetal Girls by Emily Skrutskie (July 17) | For some reason this reminds me of Pacific Rim, but this is for fans of Pierce Brown, so clearly I should read it.
  • Sanctuary by Caryn Lix (July 24) | I was sold as soon as I read the main character “is taken hostage by the superpowered criminal teens of the Sanctuary space station—only to have to band together with them when the station is attacked by mysterious creatures.” UM WHAT?
  • Contagion by Erin Bowman (July 24) | THIS IS THE SECOND SCI-FI SPACE HORROR COMING OUT IN 2018 I AM BLESSED.
  • The Cheerleaders by Kara Thomas (July 31) | Thomas has quickly become one of my favorite thriller writers, and this one sounds awesome, AND I LOVE THE COVER.

  • Catwoman: Soulstealer by Sarah J. Maas (Aug. 7) | I actually know nothing about Catwoman, so this will be interesting! Maas is one of my faves, so it’ll be nice to see her not write in fantasy. I absolutely hate the cover, though. THIS WOMAN DESERVES BETTER.
  • Nine by Zach Hines (Aug. 7) | When I first read this summary, I got whiplash from how SHOOK I was. THIS SOUNDS AMAZING. CAN I PLEASE BUY IT NOW?
  • These Rebel Waves by Sara Raasch (Aug. 7) | I wasn’t intrigued in her Snow Like Ashes trilogy, and I don’t even like pirates, but I think the cover pulled me in??? Witchcraft!
  • The Truth Lies Here by Lindsey Klingele (Aug. 21) | A GIRL TEAMS UP WITH A NERD AND A FOOTBALL PLAYER TO FIND HER FATHER, WHO DABBLES IN CONSPIRACY THEORIES, WHILE DEAD PEOPLE POP UP AND HER TOWN GOES STRANGE AND IT’S COMPARED TO STRANGER THINGS AND GIVE IT TO ME NOOOOOW
  • Queen of Air and Darkness by Cassandra Clare (Dec. 4) | I STILL HAVEN’T READ LORD OF SHADOWS; HELP ME.

*because I’ve been writing this post since mid-December and the releases just KEEP ON COMING!

What are some books you’re anticipating in 2018? Did I add more books to your TBR? Did you find any books that you’re interested in? HOW EXCITED ARE YOU FOR 2018 IN TERMS OF BOOKS?

5 thoughts on “53 More 2018 Book Releases To Topple Your TBR (#SorryNotSorry)

  2. I think it would be quite useful to include the genre of each book next to the title so people can just jump to the books they’re interested in! But in any case, I’m glad you’re excited about so many books! xx

  4. Umm, did I NEED 53 new books on my TBR? Probably not, no. Will I still add ALL OF THEM???? HELL YEAH. Thank you so much for sharing these because I haven’t heard of many of these!

    2018 is going to be THE MOST AMAZING YEAR when it comes to new book releases and I am honestly not ready. I can’t even tell you all the ones I’m excited about because I’d sit here for half an hour 😭 some of my MOST ANTICIPATED ones are definitely Restore Me (ohfmfjdkfor I can’t believe we’re getting a new trilogy), Leah on the Offbeat, Heart of Iron, Obsidio and The Astonishing Color of After! I can already hear my wallet crying in pain because I’ll be spending SO MUCH MONEY next year but the booknerd in me is READY for it!!!

  5. What an amazing list for this year! I enjoyed your summaries the most though! I have a few, but some are new to me! Enjoyed.

