Netflix + Chill (NO, NOT LIKE THAT) | The Netflix & Books Tag

I love Netflix. I love books. What better way to combine the two than with a tag?

I went on a pretty long reading hiatus last year, and in that time, I consumed a lot of TV shows. Like, a lot. I haven’t gotten the opportunity to talk about them in full, so I thought it’d be fun to do the Netflix & Books tag so I could get the opportunity to talk about some great books and great shows!

Also, keep in mind that some of these answers might have changed since I wrote this (late December), but WHO CARES, really?

(I hope your to-watch list grows after reading this, since that’s my goal.)

Name the last book you finished reading!

The last book I finished reading was Girl Made of Stars by Ashley Herring Blake! Last year, her book How to Make a Wish got really popular, but, to be honest, the synopsis bored me to death, so I didn’t see a point in bothering with it. This book caught my eye because it sounded so interesting, and I was so lucky to nab a copy at Yallfest!

HOLY CRAP THIS BOOK IS AN EMOTIONAL ROLLER COASTER. This book was actual living perfection, AND YOU BETTER ADD IT TO YOUR LIST TO READ ONCE IT RELEASES OR I WILL HUNT YOU DOWN (just kidding…but do it) .

I decided to binge-watch Good Behavior on a whim over a weekend, AND WHAT A SHOW. It’s based off of the Letty Dobesh books by Blake Crouch where Letty, a thief, gets caught up in a conspiracy when she overhears a man plot to use a hitman to kill his wife. The show took an unexpected turn that I wasn’t planning on, but this series is so much fun and so tense, and also manages to be hilarious??? ALSO, LETTY AND JAVIER 4EVER.

on a whim over a weekend, AND WHAT A SHOW. It’s based off of the Letty Dobesh books by Blake Crouch where Letty, a thief, gets caught up in a conspiracy when she overhears a man plot to use a hitman to kill his wife. The show took an unexpected turn that I wasn’t planning on, but this series is so much fun and so tense, and also manages to be hilarious??? ALSO, LETTY AND JAVIER 4EVER. I actually watched the pilot of Outlander , like, years ago and left it unfinished (#storyofmylife), and I finally decided to jump back into it again! I REGRET EVERYTHING. It’s pretty slow-moving, so I wouldn’t recommend it if you’re all “ACTION ACTION ACTION,” but the acting is superb and Jamie and Claire HAVE MY HEART. Also, wow, who knew I was such an emotional person until this show came into my life???

, like, years ago and left it unfinished (#storyofmylife), and I finally decided to jump back into it again! I REGRET EVERYTHING. It’s pretty slow-moving, so I wouldn’t recommend it if you’re all “ACTION ACTION ACTION,” but the acting is superb and Jamie and Claire HAVE MY HEART. Also, wow, who knew I was such an emotional person until this show came into my life??? My latest binge has been 3% , and I’m almost finished with season one! I didn’t expect much of it, but it’s actually pretty interesting. It’s not the most original show out there, since it’s basically like every dystopian book ever except the characters are older, but it is fun and the characters are what really make you addicted!

Name a book and/or books that have been recommended to you based on books you have previously read!

When I was on Goodreads, SO MANY of my friends raved about Shaun David Hutchinson and his books! Unfortunately, I kept putting them off forever, but I read one of his books last year and fell in love! I can’t wait to read more of his stuff this year!

I’ve been recommended sci-fi shows lately since that’s mainly what I’ve been watching, and I’m intrigued by all my selections! I had never heard of Glitch before, but I’m totally excited to watch it since it’s about people mysteriously coming back from the dead unharmed?? YES PLEASE. The OA and Jericho are both shows that I’ve had on my to-watch list for a while, so Netflix is trying to tell me something, I guess .

Name the last book(s) you bought!

Last month, I spent most of the money I got for my birthday! Besides buying a 2-year subscription to Entertainment Weekly (HELL YEAH!), I bought We Are the Ants – I NEED ALL THE SHAUN DAVID HUTCHINSON – Autoboyography , The Gentleman’s Guide to Vice & Virtue , The Hanging Girl , and This Mortal Coil – all 2017 releases I had been anticipating and heard good things about – and the first two books in the SOS trilogy by E.C. Meyers – because it’s been on my TBR for 24802840428 years, and I need to get my butt in gear!

As I’m writing this, Black Mirror season four isn’t releasing until this Friday, but I’m going to predict that I loved it anyway because HOW COULD I NOT? (Edit: I did, in fact, love it.) I’m on episode three of Dark , which is super weird, but I’m intrigued about what’s going to happen next?? And I’m on episode seven of Mindhunter , WHICH IS SO GOOD! For all my friends who have the same test in dark psychological thrillers and crimes and serial killers, YOU WILL EAT IT UP. (Edit: I have since finished it, and, WOW, I CANNOT WAIT FOR SEASON TWO.)

Name books that everyone knows about (two you’ve read and two you have no interest in reading)!

All the Crooked Saints is a very popular new release by the beloved Maggie Stiefvater that I have yet to actually read. AND I HAD AN ARC, LIKE, FOUR MONTHS BEFORE ITS RELEASE. Dread Nation is a very anticipated release in 2018, and I nabbed an ARC at Yallfest, AND I CANNOT WAIT TO READ IT GAH (it’s humongous, though). For popular books I’m not interested in, it has to be 27 Hours – because I heard it was a problematic mess and I lost interest – and Forest of a Thousand Lanterns – which I’ve just lost interest in.

No one is shocked that Stranger Things is included in this list because WHO DOESN’T LIKE STRANGER THINGS (my mom doesn’t, apparently) ? Season two was better than season one; FIGHT ME! 13 Reasons Why was the talk of the town for MONTHS (for both good and bad reasons), but I absolutely love this show, aND DID YOU SEE THAT THEY JUST FINISHED FILMING SEASON 2; I CANNOT WAIT. For popular series I’m not interested in, I have to go with the Netflix OGs – House of Cards and Orange Is the New Black ! I was originally planning on seeing House of Cards, but it has so many seasons that I’m not bothering to catch up anymore. And with Orange is the New Black, I loved it for the first several seasons, but I haven’t watched it in two years, and I’m not interested enough to go back??

(Which is fine; I already have enough unfinished series.)

Name a funny book!

I mean, I’m pretty sure EVERYONE’S obligatory answer is some kind of Rick Riordan book, so of course Percy Jackson ! (Fun fact: The main reason I picked up The Lightning Thief was because the chapter titles were so funny, I needed to find out what would happen) . A non-obligatory answer is It’s Kind of a Funny Story by Ned Vizzini! I haven’t actually read this book IN FULL, but the parts I did read made me laugh! It has a lot of dark humor, which is my favorite type, but still managed to tackle mental health really well.

One thing you should know about me is that I am not a comedy person when it comes to television: I find it boring since nothing terrible is consistently happening to the characters, and my sense of humor is very particular, I guess? But two of my faves are Dear White People , which is a dramedy based off the fantastic movie (it’s the same title!!!) surrounding the aftermath and tensions between black and white students after a blackface college party, and Arrested Development , which is about a rich, dysfunctional family after the patriarch goes to jail. It has the type of humor that I really like, not to mention it’s SO CLEVER.

Name a character who is a drama queen/king!

No question, it’s definitely Harry Potter . I mean, I love you Harry, but YOU ARE SO IMPULSIVE AND OVERDRAMATIC MY GOD.

I LIVE FOR THE DRAMA. Some recent faves that I’ve accumulated over the months are Bates Motel (Norman can die in a fiery pit of hell and Romero is A GOOD MAN™!), Orphan Black (Tatiana Maslany is an actual witch; just kidding, but she’s a fantastic actress), The 100 (good job on not getting dragged back into this show again, Mikaela), Scream (YOUR FAVES WILL DIE), and Slasher (GUILTY PARTY IS THE BEST SEASON). You’re welcome for your inevitable new favorites.

Name a book/book series that you want to re-read!

I read the Hunger Games trilogy way back in the fifth grade when it was gaining its popularity and being turned into a movie. IT’S BEEN SEVEN YEARS SINCE THEN. I feel like it’s fake to call a series my favorite when I can barely remember anything (and I haven’t completely finished the last book oops) .

Over Christmas break, I was able to re-watch some of my fave thriller movies: Train to Busan (my actual nightmare), Mercy (THAT PLOT TWIST, THOUGH), and Hush (my second actual nightmare). I highly recommend all three (and pray you get a good night’s sleep tonight because YOU WILL NEVER HAVE ONE AGAIN).

Name an action-packed book!

Vicious by V.E. Schwab is an action-packed superhero ride that I just couldn’t put down, Red Rising by Pierce Brown is a literal sci-fi masterpiece, and Time Bomb by Joelle Charbonneau actually murdered my soul. I have no soul now.

(Conspiracy theory: all great action books are red!)

You were probably thinking, “Mikaela went an entire post discussing Netflix TV shows and didn’t mention a Marvel one? I’m impressed!” Yeah, no. I love me some Marvel television shows (except Iron Fist; that one can go die in a fire), and they always manage to have my favorite fight scenes, and by favorite fight scenes, I mean that BADASS HALLWAY FIGHT SCENE FROM SEASON ONE OF DAREDEVIL OH MY GOD.

Name a book that just came out or will be coming out soon that you can’t wait to read!

I’ve made two posts already about 2018 releases I’m excited for, so I’m going to name three 2018 ARCs I’ve read so far that I highly recommend you buy: The Cruel Prince by Holly Black, which is the book you need to fill the Sarah J. Maas-shaped hole in your heart (and if you hate SJM, this book is dark!!! delicious!!! slow-burn!!! politics!!! badass female character!!!). I already talked about Time Bomb and Girl Made of Stars in previous questions, so GO FORTH AND PRE-ORDER.

So far, I’m hyped for two Netflix shows, both of them coming out next month (!!!). One is Altered Carbon , which is a tech-noir series where human beings can download their minds into various bodies, and the main character decides to spend his next life/body trying to figure out who murdered his previous one. UM, WOW? And the second is Seven Seconds , and the description under the teaser on their Youtube channel says “In a society fraught with racial tension, sensational headlines, and an audience who would rather be entertained than informed, seven seconds can mean life or death. The new Netflix original series SEVEN SECONDS gives viewers a glimpse into the human stories behind the headlines.” GIMME!

What are some shows that you watch on Netflix? Have you watched any of the shows I mentioned in this post? Also, if you’re reading this, you’ve been tagged!

