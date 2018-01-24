I Look At My Old Blog Posts (WHO PUT ME UP TO THIS? Oh, Yeah, I Did.)

Who is ready for the ultimate try not to cringe challenge?

I certainly am not.

I have officially been blogging for a year (and some days), which means a lot of things have changed. For example, I used to think I knew what I was doing, and now I ACTUALLY know what I’m doing (most of the time) .

One of the ways I thought I knew what I was doing was when I wrote blog posts in my first few months.

Now, I look at them in horror.

So, I thought it’d be fun to take a look back at some of my old posts in December/January, February, and March and dredge up some old memories (because, clearly, I like to torture myself).

Also, if you want to actually read the posts I’m talking about, feel free to click the (ugly af) blog graphics to be taken directly to the post!!!

date published: December 20, 2016

memory lane: Here we have it – my very first blog post . Oh God why.

I think the best part about this post is the fact that I literally typed out, “…a year from now, maybe I can look back and cringe a little at how boring and plain my blog used to be.”

I am a psychic, obviously.

It’s so weird to see that I used to get 4 LIKES. Holy crap, that’s so small. Also, I managed to get three comments, which I don’t think is too bad considering I was a brand new blogger? Most people get, like, none. In retrospect, this post isn’t terrible, but it’s SO BORING.

date published: December 26, 2016

memory lane: This post, admittedly, isn’t too special, but I wanted to talk about it because it shows that I was WAY TOO OBSESSED with tags . Like, it was such an unhealthy amount.

I was on Books Amino before I started blogging, and a large majority of the content I had on there that was really popular was just tags and lists. I still do lists, but tags I do way less frequently, unless I know I can turn it into something that’s interesting to read.

I will say, this actually isn’t that bad of a tag! I might do this again, except it’s more updated, since I think it would make a really good post now that I actually have some sort of direction with my blog.

date published: January 5, 2017

memory lane: May I present to you my very first book review ! As you can obviously see, it was for Frost by M.P. Kozlowsky! I rated it four stars at the time, but if I had the ability to re-rate it, it’d probably be two or three stars because I remember pretty much nothing about this book???

I actually signed up for Goodreads again after reading this book because that’s something I thought would help gain an audience with my blog. As you can see, IT DID NOT WORK OUT. I actually did get a like from the author on my review on Goodreads, though, so that was pretty freaking awesome?

But, otherwise, I actually sort of like what I wrote in this review. There are some really great sentences in there, but I think it does demonstrate how terrible I am at writing long reviews.

date published: January 22, 2017

memory lane: Feast your eyes on my very first discussion post of ever! Funnily enough, I was SO NERVOUS to actually publish this, which is pretty dumb, since I didn’t even have that many followers or an impactful blog outreach. I posted this on a Sunday, and I remember I was so nervous to click the notification bell that my stomach hurt. And then I saw all the comments I had received and wondered why I had even been nervous in the first place?

I’m actually very proud at how hard I worked on this post! I included so much research and I was very passionate about the topic I was talking about, and I think this is still one of my favorite discussion topics I’ve ever written!

date published: February 10, 2017

memory lane: Now this post was a huge moneymaker for me . I had become really unsatisfied and bored with my content in January, and after realizing that some of the more popular posts that month had been lists, I decided to gear my content in that direction in February, and it definitely paid off!

I decided I wanted to be a bit more personal with my followers, so I wrote up some facts about me! This ended up being a really unexpected hit! I mean, I went from an average of 10 or so likes and the same number of comments to 43 likes and 56 comments on this post. I remember being so excited at my stats because they were SO HIGH. Now that’s pretty much average for me.

date published: February 19, 2017

memory lane: Yet another discussion post! This is another one that I also really enjoyed and worked hard on. I mean, DO YOU SEE ALL THESE BOOK RECOMMENDATIONS I GAVE? HARD FREAKING WORK.

I think this is also one of the first discussion posts where I really used books. My newer discussion posts surrounding books will probably be styled more like this, with lists and recommendations and examples (obviously, it’ll be formatted way better than this post though).

Also, I’m definitely going to do another discussion post surrounding romance in young adult books that I’m hoping will be much better, so look out for that in the future!

date published: March 10, 2017

memory lane: This actually isn’t even the first of these posts that I did on my blog (I think my first one was back in January, and it was a total hot mess because I deleted the photos of the book covers in my Media, then found out that that deletes the photos in the post, so I had to do it all over again even though literally no one reads those posts anymore hahaHA), but I did want to show off one of the old versions of these.

Just letting you know, these take SO MUCH TO DO. I used to do seasonal anticipated releases, but they take way too much time, so now I only do yearly overviews. As you can see, I used to do books one at a time, which, looking back on it, is dumb, BUT I DIDN’T KNOW THAT.

(Also, I’ve only read five books on this list. LOL BYE.)

date published: March 19, 2017

memory lane: Okay, so this was an old blog series of mine that I was originally really excited about! I love recommending books to people, and I enjoyed thinking up topics.

Unfortunately this was A LOT of hard work. These posts didn’t get as much attention as how much I was putting into them, considering these posts literally took hours. When it came down between this and anticipated releases, anticipated releases did better, so I cut this series out.

I might do some of these every once in a while, but monthly? LOL no.

date published: March 22, 2017

memory lane: Introducing my first ever (and only) author interview ! I had requested this book on a whim on Netgalley, and actually got approved of it only a couple of weeks before the release date (hahahahahaHA). The author was so sweet to me on Twitter when I announced that I was reading it, and I took it upon myself to ask her if it was okay to have an interview with her, and she said yes! It was one of the first times I took initiative on my blog, and that was awesome.

I also really loved coming up with the questions for the interview. I came up with them after reading the book, and it was so fun to challenge myself and get into a deep dive in the author’s mind. She told me I was smart for a teenager, so that was pretty cool. I would definitely love to do another author interview, if I ever get the chance!

date published: March 27, 2017

memory lane: I actually was not even planning on posting this one on that day. I hadn’t read anything in a while, and didn’t have a review planned for Monday, but I had written enough posts ahead that I had some back-ups, and this one was the best one out the bunch! It actually ended up doing really well , which I was happy about!

I’d also say this is one of the first posts where I TRIED to be funny. I don’t know if I was successful or not, but this was definitely fun to put together! I also used slideshow because I couldn’t figure out a way to post the pictures without the final product looking blurry. It was the first and only time I ever used that format.

date published: March 31, 2017

memory lane: Oh, look, yet another dead blog series ! I was originally super excited for this series since I don’t often get to talk about music I like on this blog, and I thought it’d be a good way to introduce it! Before even posting this, I honestly didn’t think it’d do too well, but it actually did better than my expectations!

I ended up doing a second one months later for A Court of Mist and Fury in celebration of A Court of Wings and Ruin, but it got the same stats as the first one did , which isn’t good when you factor in that my stats were growing more and more overall by the month. So, I quit on this series.

I honestly don’t really miss it that much. Yeah, the posts were easy to do, but it was boring to write and probably even more boring to read. No lost love there.

were you around to see my very first blog posts? what do you think about my old blog posts? what are some blog posts of yours that you have memories about?