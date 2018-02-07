12 More Bookworm Confessions That Will Shock & Amaze You

Apparently, I’m reviving my old posts. Who knew?

Last year, I wrote a post about some bookworm confessions . Surprise, surprise; it was one of my more popular posts.

I have even more bookworm confessions to spill, so why not continue to spill them? I’m basically an open book after all.

1.) i hate re-reading books.

I feel like I’m really missing out on something great because it seems like literally everyone enjoys re-reading books. People will re-read when a new book in the series is coming out. People will re-read their favorite series once a year. People will re-read when they’re feeling down. People will re-read when they’re in a slump.

And I feel confused because I don’t like re-reading! I like to read new things! I get tired of reading things if I already know what’s going to happen! I think it can work if I barely remember anything about a book, but re-reading a thriller where I already know the ending? Why re-read it when I can read a new thriller?

2.) i just started using bookmarks.

“So, what were you using instead of bookmarks, Mikaela?”

I mainly used scraps of paper and various tags of clothes that my mom forced me to buy once a year for the first day of school before bookmarks came around. I just didn’t have bookmarks around until now, since they usually have them at various festivals that I go to!

3.) i’m a fast reader.

DON’T ASK ME HOW OR WHY. I JUST AM.

When I have the free time – for example, the summer or breaks – and I put my mind to it, I can read a book that’s around 300-400 or so pages in a day. During the school year, I can read a book in two days if I really wanted to. When I was younger, I literally binged trilogies in three days by just reading a book a day.

I either take a long time reading a book or read it in a couple of days. There is no in between.

4.) i tend to not count graphic novels towards my reading challenge.

All the power to you if you count them towards your own, but I personally do not. I’ll mention later on that I’m a competitive reader, and this definitely plays a part in it. I just like pushing myself to have every single book that I count towards my reading goal be a full-length novel because that’s who I am as a person, apparently .

5.) i usually avoid big books.

Yeah, okay, this definitely ties into the whole “being a fast reader” thing a bit. Big books tend to really stall me, so I avoid reading them. I like the sense of accomplishment when it comes to finally finishing a book, and I can’t read a 500+ page book in a day or two, so I feel like I’m missing out on all these shorter books that I could easily blow through, and who knows? What if I’m wasting my time on a terrible book that’s super big?

IT’S A LEGITIMATE FEAR; DON’T LOOK AT ME LIKE THAT.

6.) i’m ultra-competitive when it comes to reading.

I know there are so many people out there who hate the competitiveness of reading…but I absolutely love it. If I see someone already has read 16 books at the start of the year, I’ll try my best to catch up despite only being at 9. If someone has set their reading goal to 100 books, I’ll want to reach higher. If someone has read 20 books in a month, I want to top it.

This is who I am. It can be exhausting, but I do love pushing myself sometimes. It definitely doesn’t make reading any less of a hobby or less fun for me.

7.) i can’t use audiobooks for the life of me.

I actually have tried to use an audiobook when it came to attempting to read The Goldfinch by Donna Tartt. If you don’t know, that book is INCREDIBLY long, but I did want to read it, and I thought the best way to get through it was to read an e-book copy while listening to an audiobook because I am not an auditory type of person, so I thought it best to track what I was reading like I regularly would so I could keep up with everything.

I kept up with it for only a couple of hours before I just got bored with it. I did enjoy what I was reading of the book (though I haven’t finished it yet), but I just can’t. I really wish I did love audiobooks more!

8.) i still haven’t finished mockingjay.

This is actually incredibly shameful. I read The Hunger Games and Catching Fire way back in fifth grade (I’m in eleventh grade now, for perspective), and it was my first introduction into young adult books. I started reading Mockingjay…but then got bored because it wasn’t too heavy on the action, so I never actually finished it.

And to this day, I STILL haven’t read the book. I am planning on re-reading the trilogy since I’ll probably understand it way more than I did the first time around, and I expect to like Mockingjay as well because I actually adore war and politics in books nowadays…I just need to read them.

THIS YEAR, I SWEAR.

9.) i’ve only cried once while reading a book.

I will admit, I’ve teared up A LOT while reading books, but actually full-blown crying? Not often. Even when it comes to TV shows and movies, I don’t cry often – I sobbed after watching the 13 Reasons Why documentary after binging the series in two days, I cried at the end of Men Against Fire, and I cried while watching Lady Bird about three times. And that’s literally it.

The first time I cried while reading a book was last year when I read Adam Silvera’s They Both Die At the End. No surprise there.

10.) i’m so behind on book-to-movie adaptions, it’s ridiculous.

Literally the only book-to-movie adaptations I’ve watched are the unfinished Divergent franchise (terrible), the Maze Runner franchise (entertaining and fun), The 5th Wave (also terrible), the first Hunger Games movie (my first PG-13 movie!), the first Percy Jackson movie (I don’t know her), Gone Girl (BRILLIANCE), and the Harry Potter franchise (my love).

For some reason, I still haven’t watched: Paper Towns, The Fault In Our Stars, If I Stay, Before I Fall, the rest of the Hunger Games franchise, A Monster Calls, Wonder, The Martian, etc. It’s embarrassing. WHAT IS WRONG WITH ME?

11.) i don’t care about characters that much.

I feel so out of place when I say this, but I just really don’t care when it comes to characters. I know that for some people, they make or break a book for them, but I tend to focus way more on the plot and whether it delivers for me .

I only really notice characters if I absolutely love them (which tends to only happen with series or authors I’m already in love with) or if I would happily push them off a cliff. If my feelings are in between…I don’t really care.

12.) only two book characters have shared the same name as me.

I can’t really be shocked because my name isn’t really usual, but it is disappointing that despite the fact that both characters shared the same spelling of my name, they both pretty much amounted to failures .

One Mikaela was in the Unwind dystology (one of my favorite series of ever), and I ended up getting pregnant with the baby of a character who I wanted to set on fire. And the other Mikaela was in The Selection, and I ended up making it close to the final round to win Maxon’s heart, but decided to ditch it because I was homesick.

Clearly, this does not bode well for my future in real life.

what are some bookworm confessions that you have? do we share any of the same ones? has your name ever showed up in a book?