12 More Bookworm Confessions That Will Shock & Amaze You

Apparently, I’m reviving my old posts. Who knew?
Last year, I wrote a post about some bookworm confessions. Surprise, surprise; it was one of my more popular posts.
I have even more bookworm confessions to spill, so why not continue to spill them? I’m basically an open book after all.
1.) i hate re-reading books.
I feel like I’m really missing out on something great because it seems like literally everyone enjoys re-reading books. People will re-read when a new book in the series is coming out. People will re-read their favorite series once a year. People will re-read when they’re feeling down. People will re-read when they’re in a slump.
And I feel confused because I don’t like re-reading! I like to read new things! I get tired of reading things if I already know what’s going to happen! I think it can work if I barely remember anything about a book, but re-reading a thriller where I already know the ending? Why re-read it when I can read a new thriller?
2.) i just started using bookmarks.
“So, what were you using instead of bookmarks, Mikaela?”
I mainly used scraps of paper and various tags of clothes that my mom forced me to buy once a year for the first day of school before bookmarks came around. I just didn’t have bookmarks around until now, since they usually have them at various festivals that I go to!
3.) i’m a fast reader.
DON’T ASK ME HOW OR WHY. I JUST AM.
When I have the free time – for example, the summer or breaks – and I put my mind to it, I can read a book that’s around 300-400 or so pages in a day. During the school year, I can read a book in two days if I really wanted to. When I was younger, I literally binged trilogies in three days by just reading a book a day.
I either take a long time reading a book or read it in a couple of days. There is no in between.
4.) i tend to not count graphic novels towards my reading challenge.
All the power to you if you count them towards your own, but I personally do not. I’ll mention later on that I’m a competitive reader, and this definitely plays a part in it. I just like pushing myself to have every single book that I count towards my reading goal be a full-length novel because that’s who I am as a person, apparently.
5.) i usually avoid big books.
Yeah, okay, this definitely ties into the whole “being a fast reader” thing a bit. Big books tend to really stall me, so I avoid reading them. I like the sense of accomplishment when it comes to finally finishing a book, and I can’t read a 500+ page book in a day or two, so I feel like I’m missing out on all these shorter books that I could easily blow through, and who knows? What if I’m wasting my time on a terrible book that’s super big?
IT’S A LEGITIMATE FEAR; DON’T LOOK AT ME LIKE THAT.
6.) i’m ultra-competitive when it comes to reading.
I know there are so many people out there who hate the competitiveness of reading…but I absolutely love it. If I see someone already has read 16 books at the start of the year, I’ll try my best to catch up despite only being at 9. If someone has set their reading goal to 100 books, I’ll want to reach higher. If someone has read 20 books in a month, I want to top it.
This is who I am. It can be exhausting, but I do love pushing myself sometimes. It definitely doesn’t make reading any less of a hobby or less fun for me.
7.) i can’t use audiobooks for the life of me.
I actually have tried to use an audiobook when it came to attempting to read The Goldfinch by Donna Tartt. If you don’t know, that book is INCREDIBLY long, but I did want to read it, and I thought the best way to get through it was to read an e-book copy while listening to an audiobook because I am not an auditory type of person, so I thought it best to track what I was reading like I regularly would so I could keep up with everything.
I kept up with it for only a couple of hours before I just got bored with it. I did enjoy what I was reading of the book (though I haven’t finished it yet), but I just can’t. I really wish I did love audiobooks more!
8.) i still haven’t finished mockingjay.
This is actually incredibly shameful. I read The Hunger Games and Catching Fire way back in fifth grade (I’m in eleventh grade now, for perspective), and it was my first introduction into young adult books. I started reading Mockingjay…but then got bored because it wasn’t too heavy on the action, so I never actually finished it.
And to this day, I STILL haven’t read the book. I am planning on re-reading the trilogy since I’ll probably understand it way more than I did the first time around, and I expect to like Mockingjay as well because I actually adore war and politics in books nowadays…I just need to read them.
THIS YEAR, I SWEAR.
9.) i’ve only cried once while reading a book.
I will admit, I’ve teared up A LOT while reading books, but actually full-blown crying? Not often. Even when it comes to TV shows and movies, I don’t cry often – I sobbed after watching the 13 Reasons Why documentary after binging the series in two days, I cried at the end of Men Against Fire, and I cried while watching Lady Bird about three times. And that’s literally it.
The first time I cried while reading a book was last year when I read Adam Silvera’s They Both Die At the End. No surprise there.
10.) i’m so behind on book-to-movie adaptions, it’s ridiculous.
Literally the only book-to-movie adaptations I’ve watched are the unfinished Divergent franchise (terrible), the Maze Runner franchise (entertaining and fun), The 5th Wave (also terrible), the first Hunger Games movie (my first PG-13 movie!), the first Percy Jackson movie (I don’t know her), Gone Girl (BRILLIANCE), and the Harry Potter franchise (my love).
For some reason, I still haven’t watched: Paper Towns, The Fault In Our Stars, If I Stay, Before I Fall, the rest of the Hunger Games franchise, A Monster Calls, Wonder, The Martian, etc. It’s embarrassing. WHAT IS WRONG WITH ME?
11.) i don’t care about characters that much.
I feel so out of place when I say this, but I just really don’t care when it comes to characters. I know that for some people, they make or break a book for them, but I tend to focus way more on the plot and whether it delivers for me.
I only really notice characters if I absolutely love them (which tends to only happen with series or authors I’m already in love with) or if I would happily push them off a cliff. If my feelings are in between…I don’t really care.
12.) only two book characters have shared the same name as me.
I can’t really be shocked because my name isn’t really usual, but it is disappointing that despite the fact that both characters shared the same spelling of my name, they both pretty much amounted to failures.
One Mikaela was in the Unwind dystology (one of my favorite series of ever), and I ended up getting pregnant with the baby of a character who I wanted to set on fire. And the other Mikaela was in The Selection, and I ended up making it close to the final round to win Maxon’s heart, but decided to ditch it because I was homesick.
Clearly, this does not bode well for my future in real life.
what are some bookworm confessions that you have? do we share any of the same ones? has your name ever showed up in a book?
You hate re-reading books???? MIKAELA WHAT.
Okay, so you hate it but do you ever do it?? Like, at all?? What about your favourite book/s??
I honestly don’t know who I would be if I wasn’t re-reading my faves, probably a lot sadder. I use my re-reads to boost my excitement for the week – if I do all of these things then I can re-read Stalking Jack The Ripper, kinda thing.
Awesome post! Give me that fast reading gift, Mikaela, I so need it. 😀 I so terribly slow, i can read only 100 pages a day! it’s not like I’m doing job or anything, just cook and sometimes watch 2 movies a day but still I don’t remember i have read more than 100 pages ever. so you can see how slow I’m!
I like characters in the book but I also love interesting plot. Both should be balanced for me. it’s not like i will start cutting stars because i hate the character and forget about plot and story.
I so agree with you about audio books. I tried it once, it’s not i didn’t enjoy it but i didn’t feel the same as i feel while I’m reading with my own eyes and hearing my own voice while reading.
Sadly I haven’t read a book with my name in it. Have you ever come across ‘Yesha’ in any book? if so please let me know. 🙂
So I have the same bookworm confessions like some similar and some not. I reread books but it’s very hard to because when I was younger I wouldn’t reread books except to catch up in a series so I don’t know 🤷🏻♀️ I used to be a competitive reader because of my sister. She would read twice as fast as me but then I wouldn’t enjoy it so I stopped. Also now she gotten out of the habit of reading while mine just got so much bigger XD. I love characters and I’m one of those people that it can make or break a book. But if the plot is really engaging I might look it over but that never happens. I also use random bookmarks from time to time XD Honestly, Mockingjay was my least favorite out of the trilogy but maybe if I reread it I will feel differently. Who knows? I think the Hunger Games is overhyped but the movies sure are fantastic! 👍🏻 Also, it seems to me I’m behind on reading book to movie adaptations. Haven’t read Paper Towns, Everything Everything, The Hate U Give, The Darkest Minds, The Martian, Every Day, If I Stay, etc. There are even some movies that I watched before reading the book (when I watched The Martian I didn’t know there was a book and also I watched If I Stay and Paper Towns the shame.) I’m a somewhat fast reader when I have the time. I also cannot do audiobooks they just don’t appeal to me. And my name has never been appeared in a book ever. Like I would be surprised if I find one because my name is so uncommon. The only one I know that has it in a ten mile radius is my mom because she named me after her XD. And I’m a big crybaby. I’m very emotional after reading books (see: All the Bright Places). I bawled and it was a reread.
I’m a fast reader too! *high five* My mom always jokes that I’m better off borrowing from a library because if I buy 300-400 page books I’ll just end up binge reading, finishing them in one day and then never rereading them unless the sequel comes out or I have nothing else to do.
I did not like to reread books either, for the longest time, and I’m still not THAT into it, but I read IT for the first time when I was like 16 or 17, it was my first Stephen King book ( fell in love with him, haven’t looked back since) and I decided to reread IT a few years back…I have now 38, it gives you a different experience once you have more experiences yourself. That may change as you get older. It did for me.
I’m also terrible for using bookmarks, I literally have tons laying around, and choose pieces of paper instead!
Great post!
Chill Mom
I love rereading books but I hate modt romances and multiple povs. Sometimes I read a book that really gets it right, but generally I hate them.
One of my favorite books, Paper Valentine by Brenna Yovanoff, has a ghost named Lillian. She’s catty and bossy and died if anorexia, but I was so excited when I read the blurb and saw we shared a name.
I cried on Red Rising… 😦
Also on that documentary after 13 reasons why. Those topics should be discussed much more.
I can’t believe They Both Die At the End made you cry, I’m so scared to read it now because for some reason sad books scare me??? i’m so behind on book-to-movie/TV show adaptations as well, because once i watch a movie my “mind movie” might be changed while I’m reading a book, it’s weird to explain 😀 love this post as always ❤
Ok, maybe I also just started using bookmarks? It was just so much easier to leave my book lying face down or finish them in one sitting. Because, fast reader. Why get a bookmark if you’re just going to read it all at once???
And I’m definitely the opposite about crying. I cry about everything!
Yes, you need to finish Mockingjay!
I hate rereading books too!! I don’t want to waste time reading something I’ve already read when I could be reading something new!
I’ve not read any of the Hunger Games!!
Love this post! And I don’t reread ever either! Pretty much for the same reasons as you 💕
However for me books are all about characters, I really don’t even care about the plot, so we definitely differ there! Have a fabulous day!
I’ve only re-read two books ever (first two HP books) and it felt so weird to re-read something I’ve already read haha! Props to you for being a fast reader! I wish I was! I like big books but 500+ always scares me away lol, I ain’t got that kind of commitment! I’ve tried audiobook samples on iBooks but I just couldn’t – I don’t think audiobooks will ever be my kind of thing. I’m behind on adaptations too girl I can sympathize.
I love re-reading books because often times I pick up on/realize things that I didn’t pick up on/realize the first time I read the book. I’m also a fast reader, and always have been. I love big books, I love the challenge and sense of accomplishment when I finish a big book.
It’s interesting to see different people’s reading habits! Your confessions are mostly the opposite of me 😀 I loove rereading books, I read slowly, and I adore big books! I agree with Ashley, there’s a different sense of accomplishment when you finish a big book, especially looking at the high number of pages.
Audiobooks! I’m so with you there. Fiction audiobooks just puzzle me, and I can’t get as involved as with reading them.
I do love re-reading books, especially if I found wisdom within the pages 🙂
Very fun post! My confession would be enjoying The Hunger Games movies waaaay more than the books. That was a 1st for me!
I’m totally with you in the re-reading front. I’m already a slow enough reader as it is! Why am I going to waste time on a book I’ve ALREADY read??? 😦 Or maybe I just haven’t found a book I love enough yet to WANT to re-read?
And audio books…I really want to try, because I think it’d be so wonderful to multi-task and draw or sew or something while listening to a book, but the thought of listening to someone else reading to me just…I don’t know. It creeps me out for some reason? I really should give a try one of these days.
Oh. And you’re not missing anything on the film versions of The Fault in Our Stars or If I Stay. Trust me. SKIP THEM.
I love that you didn’t use bookmarks too much – right now, my bookmarks are random travelling tickets, and it always is the case, haha, for some reason I can’t bring myself to buy bookmarks or bother with it?? haha. So I can understand that. The not-crying while reading books, though, I don’t get, but… I know I cry too much while reading books, we are polar opposites on that haha 🙂
Great post! xx
Book characters rarely have my name, and when they do, they’re some random side character who’s like the stuck-up popular girl. Yay.
I cry every time I read Charlotte’s Web!
I don’t use bookmarks that much either! In fact the only reason I’ve started using them is because I got a few in my Fairy Loot subscription boxes so I actually have them on hand now. Before I would use anything on hand which tended to be either receipts or old train tickets. Hey, whatever works right?
I’m surprised only two characters have shared your name, but then again I think about how many characters have shared my name and it’s very few. I know there have been one or two but I couldn’t tell you the books they were in (for some reason Mikaela strikes me as a more common name than Bethany, so I’d expect more characters to have the same name).
I love these confessions, and actually reading the book to film adaptations you’re behind on made me realise how many I’m behind on too! 😀 Great post. ❤
I can totally relate to you with numbers 1 & 7!
Ah so I also don’t use bookmarks when reading. I tend to take them out when reading and forget to put them back in. Then next thing I know, I’ve lost my bookmark and I’m better off just trying to remember what page I was on. Sometimes I use pieces of paper, but that’s about it.
When it comes to rereads it 100% depends on the book. I am very picky about what I reread because there are a lot that I attempt to reread but don’t make it all the way through them
Finally someone who doesn’t like audiobooks!! I feel like I’m alone in this train, but I can’t just make myself listen to one! I’ve tried, and I hardly remembered anything😅.
I’m a bit competitive reader as well, though not as much as you I think, haha. But I love re-reading books, though I don’t do it as often as I want (there’s something about re-experiencing everything that warms my heart!).
Ahaha I love this post!! I DEFINITELY cannot do audiobooks — I am a very visual person so I have to have the book with me if I ever do audiobooks, and then I just end up reading ahead anyways. And omg I haven’t cried that much either over reading books??? I’ve cried like four times, except two of them were over books that I don’t really care about now haha. But I’ve definitely teared up a lot.
OH MY GOD CHARACTERS LITERALLY MEAN EVERYTHING TO ME?? Like yes it has to have a good plot, but to me, there is no story without the characters and if I don’t like the characters, the book has no chance of me liking it. also 1) YES to avoiding big books — sometimes I really wanna read them because of good things I’ve heard about them, but I just… ugh. TOO BIG. TOO SCARY. and 2) I’m kind of competitive?? I’m mostly competitive with myself, because I know I’m a slowish reader and can’t compare to others haha.
LOVE THIS POST, MIKAELA!! ❤
Haha this is an awesome post!!! Your first point about not liking re-reading books made me gasp…only because this year I have read 7 books so far and 5 of them were rereads hahaha. I actually feel a bit ashamed about it because I feel like I should be reading new stuff…I just haven’t been in the mood!!!
I don’t use “bookmarks” but I do use my train card as a kind of bookmark. I read on the train and find it easier if it’s in my book already haha.
Alas, I have never come across a character with my name. And my name is spelled “Steff” so I don’t class “Steph” as being my name hahaha. I know that is so snobby but in my head, they sound different!!
This post was super fun!!
