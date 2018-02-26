I Have A Lot Of Unpopular Bookish Opinions | The “Nope!” Book Tag

“Mikaela, what? I thought you were dead!”
I know that it seems like I disappeared on all of you guys out of absolutely nowhere, but I was very stressed and tired (and, in actuality, I am STILL stressed and tired), but I’m back now, and, hopefully, I won’t be taking any more hiatuses like I have been.
MARCH WILL BE BETTER I SAY.
But, today, I have a tag for you that was definitely made for me because I get to talk about my unpopular bookish opinions? And rant a lot? WHAT A TREAT.
1.) nope ending: a book ending that made you go “nope!” either in denial, rage, or simply because the ending was crappy
- The Retribution of Mara Dyer. This finale was so bad and so disappointing that I actually rage-quit this book thirty pages before the end. I mean, nothing was done well in this book at all, and then Noah decided to amble back into the book (oh, joy!!!). Also, I wanted to avoid the terribly written sex scene at the end at all costs.
- Ignite Me. I mean, I love me some Juliette and Warner, but pretty much everything else about this book was a hot mess. I know there are going to be more books, BUT STILL.
- The Last Star. It really sucks because I ADORED the first book in this series, but it just went downhill from there. Also, what is UP with third books and terribly written sex scenes?
2.) nope protagonist: a main character you dislike and drives you crazy
Okay, so I’m going to talk about a lesser-known adult book here, but one of the narrators in The Game You Played (which is a fantastic book, by the way) is this guy called David, who’s the husband of the main character, and he is THE ACTUAL WORST. I ranted about him in my head SO MANY TIMES.
Also, just in case you wanted to know, yes, the book is incredible, extremely underrated, and you must read it immediately. Please excuse the terrible and obviously Photoshopped cover because the contents of the book are one hundred percent worth it. Just saying.
3.) nope plot twist: a plot twist you didn’t see coming or didn’t like
I legitimately couldn’t think of any sort of plot twists that I didn’t like (I have a lot of them, but eh), so I decided I’d cheat and talk about some books I’ve been spoiled for.
- The Mortal Instruments Series. I knew all the ships and plot twists up to Book 5, since I read these pretty later than everyone else had, BUT STILL.
- Champion. I was on the Goodreads page for the book to add it to my “Currently Reading” tab, and for some reason, someone felt the need to ask a question about the ending and COMPLETELY SPOIL IT FOR ME. USE THE SPOILER TAGS, DAMN IT!
- The Fault In Our Stars. I mean, I’m pretty sure EVERYONE was spoiled about this one in one way or another.
- Gone Girl. I was looking at a negative review for The Girl On The Train, which I had already finished, and the person was ranting about how the book was a copy-cat of Gone Girl. So, I assumed a spoiler tag was a spoiler for the actual book they were reviewing, but NOPE, they decided to spoil a really awesome element in Gone Girl you learn mid-way through just to prove a point. I MEAN, REALLY?
- Allegiant. Yet another spoiler that you pretty much can never avoid. Ah well.
- The Blood Of Olympus. I was reading a book tag on Books Amino, and someone told me what happens to Leo at the end for one of the answers. I DON’T UNDERSTAND WHY PEOPLE CAN’T MARK SPOILERS.
- Crooked Kingdom. I know who dies now because I was on someone’s Goodreads status for a totally different book, and for some reason, they brought up said character’s death. AGAIN WITH THE SPOILER TAGS.
(I am forever cursed.)
4.) nope popular pairing: a ship you don’t support
- Chaol and Aelin. It’s actually sort of funny because I used to ship this couple SO HARD, and when I heard that there was going to be a new guy named Rowan, I was so against it. And then Heir of Fire happened, and I jumped ship so fast. Sorry, but they’re not a good ship anymore. Chaol couldn’t accept Aelin for who she was, and they’ve both forgiven each other and moved on. IT’S OVER.
- Julian and Emma. I mean, I enjoyed Lady Midnight, but I hate pretty much all the ships (except Ty and Kit, WHO ARE PURE) and I just didn’t feel the chemistry with this one? Like, at all. Also, Julian is a bit too obsessed with Emma for my tastes and angst-y forbidden love is not my thing.
- Will and Tessa. Pretty much everyone ships this couple, and I clearly must be missing out, because I don’t like them together. Jem and Tessa 4ever, ya’ll.
- Noah and Mara. MARA IS TOO GOOD FOR A PRETENTIOUS, ANNOYING, OVERPROTECTIVE SIXTEEN-YEAR-OLD, BYE.
5.) nope series: a series that turned out to be one huge pile of nope after you’ve invested time & energy on it
- The Selection Trilogy. I really should’ve trusted my gut when I saw all those bad reviews.
- The Unbecoming of Mara Dyer Trilogy. Again, I really should’ve trusted my gut when I saw all those bad reviews.
- The Darkest Minds Trilogy. I weep at the wasted potential.
- The Shatter Me Trilogy. Again I say, I really should’ve trusted my gut when I saw all those bad reviews.
6.) nope protagonist action/decision: a character decision that made you shake your head nope
I don’t have any specific decisions I remember that annoyed me, but I thought a list of some annoying decisions main characters make in general would suffice!
- They don’t tell anyone where they’re going.
- They get angry at someone for keeping a secret from them for their own good.
- They sacrifice themselves for “the greater good.”
- They listen to the boy they’ve known for, like, five seconds.
- They can’t choose between two people even though they’re clearly in love with one of them.
- Literally every decision Teresa made in The Maze Runner Trilogy.
7.) nope genre: a genre you will never read
My top three are probably fluffy contemporary, regency era paranormal romance, and historical fiction (though, obviously, there are exceptions to all of them). But, I generally avoid these types.
8.) nope book format: book formatting you hate & avoid buying
For me, it’s audiobooks. I’m so glad that they can help people, but I can’t pay attention long enough to listen, they take way longer for me than reading a physical book or an e-book, and because I’m not an auditory listener, I wouldn’t remember any of the information.
9.) nope trope: a trope that makes you go nope
No one is surprised when I say insta-love.
10.) nope recommendation: a book recommendation that’s constantly hyped & pushed at you that you simply refuse to read
OH GOD I HAVE SO MANY.
- Queens of Geek. I know so many people loved this, but I am so not interested.
- When Dimple Met Rishi. This book is SO POLARIZING to the point where it’s ridiculous (like…it’s a rom-com, people. Come on.), and the summary always makes me bored when I read it, so pass.
- The Name Of The Wind. I know so many people LOVE this series, but these books are way too big to the point where I don’t think I’ll ever read them.
- Everything, Everything. Another book I’m spoiled for (!!!) and it sounds boring to me? Skip!
- All The Bright Places. Again, I’ve been spoiled for this, and it sounds way too John-Green like, so yeah, no.
11.) nope cliche/pet peeve: a cliche or writing pet peeve that always makes you roll your eyes
Long chapters are still my biggest writing pet peeve. WHY?
12.) nope love interest: the love interest that’s not worthy of being one
Oof, Jace, Will, the Darkling, Tate, and Noah are probably the love interests that annoy me the most. I STAND BY MY UNPOPULAR OPINIONS.
13.) nope book: a book that shouldn’t have existed and made you say “nope!”
Follow Me Back will haunt me until the end of my days.
14.) nope villain: a scary villain/antagonist you would hate to cross
Umbridge is a terrifying force to be reckoned with, and I really would not like her to run my school, especially since I don’t really like it in the first place, so let’s not make it worse, yeah?
15.) nope death: a character death that still haunts you
SPOILERS FOR THOSE WHO ARE PLANNING TO READ THE THRONE OF GLASS SERIES!!
It’d have to be Nehemia. I understand why she died, and I loved Aelin’s character development after the fact, BUT I LOVED HER SO MUCH. And the relationship between her and Aelin will always be one of my favorites.
16.) nope author: an author you had a bad reading experience for and have decided to quit
Hm, I don’t have any SPECIFIC authors, but there are some authors who’ve I seen be very…passionate on Twitter who really turn me off to their books. DOES THAT EVEN COUNT?
do you agree with any of my answers? how would you answer some of these questions? and if you’re reading this, you’re tagged!
13 thoughts on “I Have A Lot Of Unpopular Bookish Opinions | The “Nope!” Book Tag”
DEFINITELY agree with the Umbridge one. No doubt at all😉😂 Though I haven’t read some of the books you mentioned, The Fault In Our Stars, just . . . *why did John Green do this to me?*
Jem and Tesa forever!!!! Finally, someone who hates the Will/Tessa ship as much as me!
I love when you talk Unpopular Opinions because I love ranting too XD I agree with some of these but not all. Man I got spoiled for The Mortal Instruments because hello it’s such a popular series and the same with The Fault In Our Stars. I didn’t get spoiled for Allegiant because I actually read it on time for once XD I don’t understand how people can like Will like he is terrible. Tessa and Jem forever!! I hate instalove too and I also can’t get into audiobooks. I also don’t like the dumb decision of just listening to a boy they just met and not telling anyone where they are going. THAT ANNOYS ME SO MUCH! Well that’s the things we have in common. I actually liked The Selection for what it was. It was a fun series and good to binge read. I love All the Bright Places but I can understand how it’s not your thing. I guess a genre that turns me off is dystopian. Just done with it. Also I personally like The Darkling for some reason. Don’t ask me why I just do XD Also people should really mark their spoilers! Don’t worry about taking a hiatus. Take all the time you need to get better! I just love seeing your posts! Great post and can’t wait for more!
There is nothing worse than being spoiled for a book! I was told the ending of We Are Liars so I have no interest in reading it anymore because it is the ending that everyone always talks about!
LikeLike
Audiobooks – agree
Allegiant – hard to avoid spoiler. I guess all who haven’t read book know the end.
I might be first one to say Will/Tessa and Jem/Tessa- both ships were great in its own way. Maybe because I loved Will and Jem more than Tessa. 😀
LikeLike
LikeLike
I still miss her so, so much. She was one of those characters that deserved a way bigger, lengthier story than she got!
this post is so comforting because I, TOO, struggle deeply with audiobooks!!! they take so much longer to finish that I feel like I’m in a pit of despair and never finishing. and I’m super visual so I really forget so much of the story as it goes along. but I’m still trying with my first audiobook, Book Thief, because the allan corduner’s voice is so beautiful.
and I DNF “When Dimple Met Rishi,” the plot and characters were sadly not entertaining???? let down.
Long chapters are the worst. And I definitely DNFd Follow Me Back
I’m always really happy when someone else admits to not wanting to read something because the book is TOO DANG LONG!!!! Like,I just ain’t got time for that anymore. Sure I like a decently sized books, but once I’m in BRICK territory…nah. Though I don’t think I’ve ever seen someone nope out of long chapters. Interesting! I always thought people preferred them haha.
I love all your unpopular opinions 😀
I also feel you about getting spoiled, it has happened to me so many times because I’m not caught up with all the Series and will haunt me forever 😱
Nooow I’m kinda hesitant about Mara Dyer xD I recently got the second book after The Fifth Wave but something about the love triangle (square?) just put me off. Strangely I only bought the second book after watching the movie because it reignited my interest and I wanted to know what happened even though it had been forever since I read book 1. Loveed this tag! Even just seeing the title at first had me laughing hehe.
audio books are a new ability for me! i used to never do it because i would just get so distracted i would have no idea what was going on! i have decided it depends greatly on the type of book and who is reading the book. i am currently trying to get through a winston churchill biography and it is a TOUGH listen; but i think it would be an equally tough read. just so much data…not my thing…
