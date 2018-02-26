I Have A Lot Of Unpopular Bookish Opinions | The “Nope!” Book Tag

“Mikaela, what? I thought you were dead!”

I know that it seems like I disappeared on all of you guys out of absolutely nowhere, but I was very stressed and tired (and, in actuality, I am STILL stressed and tired), but I’m back now, and, hopefully, I won’t be taking any more hiatuses like I have been.

MARCH WILL BE BETTER I SAY.

But, today, I have a tag for you that was definitely made for me because I get to talk about my unpopular bookish opinions? And rant a lot? WHAT A TREAT.

1.) nope ending: a book ending that made you go “nope!” either in denial, rage, or simply because the ending was crappy

The Retribution of Mara Dyer. This finale was so bad and so disappointing that I actually rage-quit this book thirty pages before the end. I mean, nothing was done well in this book at all, and then Noah decided to amble back into the book (oh, joy!!!). Also, I wanted to avoid the terribly written sex scene at the end at all costs.

2.) nope protagonist: a main character you dislike and drives you crazy

Okay, so I’m going to talk about a lesser-known adult book here, but one of the narrators in The Game You Played (which is a fantastic book, by the way) is this guy called David , who’s the husband of the main character, and he is THE ACTUAL WORST. I ranted about him in my head SO MANY TIMES.

Also, just in case you wanted to know, yes, the book is incredible, extremely underrated, and you must read it immediately. Please excuse the terrible and obviously Photoshopped cover because the contents of the book are one hundred percent worth it. Just saying.

3.) nope plot twist: a plot twist you didn’t see coming or didn’t like

I legitimately couldn’t think of any sort of plot twists that I didn’t like (I have a lot of them, but eh), so I decided I’d cheat and talk about some books I’ve been spoiled for.

(I am forever cursed.)

4.) nope popular pairing: a ship you don’t support

5.) nope series: a series that turned out to be one huge pile of nope after you’ve invested time & energy on it

6.) nope protagonist action/decision: a character decision that made you shake your head nope

I don’t have any specific decisions I remember that annoyed me, but I thought a list of some annoying decisions main characters make in general would suffice!

They don’t tell anyone where they’re going.

They get angry at someone for keeping a secret from them for their own good.

They sacrifice themselves for “the greater good.”

They listen to the boy they’ve known for, like, five seconds.

They can’t choose between two people even though they’re clearly in love with one of them.

Literally every decision Teresa made in The Maze Runner Trilogy.

7.) nope genre: a genre you will never read

My top three are probably fluffy contemporary , regency era paranormal romance , and historical fiction (though, obviously, there are exceptions to all of them). But, I generally avoid these types.

8.) nope book format: book formatting you hate & avoid buying

For me, it’s audiobooks . I’m so glad that they can help people, but I can’t pay attention long enough to listen, they take way longer for me than reading a physical book or an e-book, and because I’m not an auditory listener, I wouldn’t remember any of the information.

9.) nope trope: a trope that makes you go nope

No one is surprised when I say insta-love .

10.) nope recommendation: a book recommendation that’s constantly hyped & pushed at you that you simply refuse to read

OH GOD I HAVE SO MANY.

Queens of Geek. I know so many people loved this, but I am so not interested.

11.) nope cliche/pet peeve: a cliche or writing pet peeve that always makes you roll your eyes

Long chapters are still my biggest writing pet peeve. WHY?

12.) nope love interest: the love interest that’s not worthy of being one

Oof, Jace , Will , the Darkling , Tate , and Noah are probably the love interests that annoy me the most. I STAND BY MY UNPOPULAR OPINIONS.

13.) nope book: a book that shouldn’t have existed and made you say “nope!”

Follow Me Back will haunt me until the end of my days.

14.) nope villain: a scary villain/antagonist you would hate to cross

Umbridge is a terrifying force to be reckoned with, and I really would not like her to run my school, especially since I don’t really like it in the first place, so let’s not make it worse, yeah?

15.) nope death: a character death that still haunts you

SPOILERS FOR THOSE WHO ARE PLANNING TO READ THE THRONE OF GLASS SERIES!!

It’d have to be Nehemia . I understand why she died, and I loved Aelin’s character development after the fact, BUT I LOVED HER SO MUCH. And the relationship between her and Aelin will always be one of my favorites.

16.) nope author: an author you had a bad reading experience for and have decided to quit

Hm, I don’t have any SPECIFIC authors, but there are some authors who’ve I seen be very…passionate on Twitter who really turn me off to their books. DOES THAT EVEN COUNT?

do you agree with any of my answers? how would you answer some of these questions? and if you’re reading this, you’re tagged!