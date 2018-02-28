February Recap ’18 | I Watched 9 Movies, Cried Over This Is Us, And Had The Flu

So, the entirety of February can basically be summed up as a hot mess.

This was supposed to be when I finally got my blogging mojo back, but I ended up switching around all my posts and shoving them to March, leaving February empty and me floudering. I was stressed and tired and all over the place. I was super sick, and I was in a lot of pain. Track season started up again, and it already hurts. My reading was pretty much thrown into a wrench. I didn’t blog-hop for weeks.

It wasn’t too great, but I’m really hoping that March will be a better month. But I’m very much just exhausted. I swear, March WILL be a regular blogging month for sure!

Source Code. So, this is officially my ninth Jake Gyllenhaal movie (this isn’t counting the three movies of his I’m in the middle of), and I loved it! The man is an amazing actor and deserves an Oscar, is all I’m saying. This was a very twisty-turny movie that played off a really interesting concept, and I really loved the way it was carried out, especially that ending! And, yeah, okay, I’m proud of myself for finishing this movie after starting it last year. Sue me.

Yeah, it wasn’t the BEST movie that came out and is definitely my least favorite in the franchise and didn’t really answer any questions on how the monster came to be…but, you know, it was entertaining? I, Tonya. I mainly wanted to watch this because the trailer was amazing, and I can’t turn down a movie with Margot Robbie and Sebastian Stan. It’s illegal. And it definitely didn’t disappoint! I thought it was a very interesting perspective, especially since I wasn’t really around during the Tonya Harding/Nancy Kerrigan scandal and only heard about it a couple years back. I didn’t know Tonya had been through so much…like, for a large portion of her life, she went from one abuser to the next. It actually made me think, which is a really good thing. I highly recommend.

This Is Us (Seasons 1 & 2). Yep, I did it you guys. I finally watched it after saying I wouldn’t because I’m not the type of person who enjoys family-type dramas of the day to day lives of people (my favorite type of dramas tend to be violent and over-the-top and TV-MA). I blame all the hype around Jack’s death that dragged me deep into it. But I actually really fell in love with this series? It wasn’t what I was expecting, and I LOVE RANDALL, OKAY? AND BETH, TOO. AND THE MOST RECENT EPISODE MADE ME CRY. SO YEAH.

Trouble by R3hab. It’s actually kind of funny because I’ve been listening to R3hab remixes for so long, but I’ve never considered that he actually might have some music of his own? I finally decided to listen to his stuff, and it’s SO HYPE. I dig it. | Must-Listens: Talking To You, Shanghai, Hallucinations, Marrakech

It was such a shock that Imagine Dragons just dropped a new single out of nowhere, but I’m ever so grateful because this song is SO BEAUTIFUL GAH. I love it so much. White Flag by Bishop Briggs. I discovered Bishop Briggs last year because I’m always late to popular singles, and all her stuff is fantastic. I absolutely love her voice, and her new single is no exception. EVERYTHING IS SO GOOD. I can’t wait for her first album next month!

I had the flu. So, you know, that totally sucked.

I ended up buying a physical copy of The Wicker King by K. Ancrum and pre-ordering Obsidio, Tyler Johnson Was Here, and Children of Blood & Bone, so yeah! And I got a physical copy of Stalking Jack the Ripper spontaneously because my mom wanted change for a twenty dollar bill at Target (and, yes, I’m hoping to read it this month). Track started up. And I really want someone to kill me now, pls.

And I really want someone to kill me now, pls. I’ve fallen in love with film and pop culture analysis on YouTube. I mean, the only reason I did was because Youtube kept pushing “I Hate The Greatest Showman More Every Moment,” and I ended up caving, checking out her channel, and really enjoying it all? So far, my three favorite channels I’ve subscribed to are Jenny Nicholson, Lindsay Ellis, and Pop Culture Detective.

what are some movies and tv shows you watched this month? any good music you listened to? what did you do this month? any advice for a stressed-out high schooler (just kidding)? did we watch or listen to any of the same things?