21 Fictional (And Real!) Names I Couldn’t Pronounce If My Life Depended On It

Sometimes, I’m one hundred percent sure that authors are trolling us.
I mean, have you SEEN some of the ridiculous character names that authors have come up with.I swear, they put all the letters of the alphabet on a wheel and spin it a certain amount of times to make up a name.
A couple months back, I asked you all on Twitter whether you wanted to see me talk about authors I’ve met or weird character names, and lo and behold, you wanted to see me talk about weird character names!
So without further ado, let’s get into it!
1.) celaena, chaol, feyre, and rhysand
I will say, I actually didn’t have many issues with the names of Sarah J. Maas’ characters. I read the Throne of Glass series for the first time when they were three books deep, and the paperback version of the first book had a pronunciation guide in the back. But when I read the sample, I was basically saying “Ka-lee-na” and “Ch-ale.” Obviously, that’s completely wrong.
Obviously, Bloomsbury learned from the first time around, because the hardcover copy of A Court of Thorns and Roses had a guide in the back to the name as well, but before I discovered that, I was reading it like “Fear-ee” and “Rye-sand.” Also, wrong.
2.) khalid and shahrzad
I explicitly do not remember a pronunciation guide for the Wrath and the Dawn duology, which is ridiculous, because HOW DOES ONE PRONOUNCE THESE NAMES. I had to double-check the spelling about five times. I am inept.
I feel like I should KNOW how to pronounce Khalid, but I’m torn between “Ka-lead” and “Ka-leed.” Is one of those right? Are they both wrong? I DON’T KNOW. And when it comes to Shahrzad? I tried to read it once, promptly gave up, and just called her “S” the rest of the time.
3.) hermione granger
Did anyone know how to properly pronounce her name, because it seems like everyone said her name differently?
My brother actually read the first book before I ever did (despite his hate for reading), and I just assumed that her name was pronounced “Her-me-one” until my brother corrected me and said it was “Her-my-o-knee,” to which I said “LOL no,” because it isn’t even spelled the way it’s pronounced. But apparently that’s how you pronounce it?
What are words?
4.) jace herondale and maryse lightwood
I’m sure you guys are like, “Mikaela, why the heck did you have problems saying Jace?” But when I was re-reading the books, I noticed that there was this throw-away line that said something about a box having the initials “J.C.” carved into it, like Jace’s name, so I assumed that’s how you were supposed to properly announcing his name. But it seems like everyone’s pronouncing his name like “Jace,” so I’ll have this mini crisis all alone.
And regarding Maryse. HAHAHA…what the heck? I find it sort of funny that I couldn’t pronounce her name correctly because it’s just “May-ris,” but I saw the name “Mary” in there, and assumed that I was supposed to pronounce it, so I was tripping over it by saying “Mary-eese.” I don’t know what was going on there.
5.) agnieszka
Okay, I actually didn’t even read that much of Uprooted. I got through so little of it before I got bored and decided to call it a day.
Did I even attempt to pronounce the main character’s name while reading this book? Of course not. I tried once, and in my head, it sounded like I was sneezing, so I promptly gave up. I mean, is it “Agnes-ka?” “Ag-niece-ka?” “Ag-nieze-ka?” “Ag-niece-zaka?”
SOMEONE PLEASE HELP.
6.) androma
Have I read Zenith? No. Will I ever read Zenith? Probably not.
But I swear to you, I totally thought that the main character’s name was “Andromeda” the entire time. I was so sure that the series was called “The Andromeda Cycle.” Apparently, it’s “Androma?” MY ENTIRE LIFE IS A LIE, PEOPLE.
7.) hassan
This name seems pretty out of place since this is actually the name of the main character’s best friend in An Abundance of Katherines. But I was so sure that I was pronouncing his name correctly, like “Ha-sohn,” but then it said mid-way through the book that that was not the correct way to pronounce his name, and I was frankly confused.
Can someone please answer this for me? ANYONE?
8.) keimdal, ankran, sumail, jaud, grom-gil-gorm, etc.
I mean, I love Half A King, but oh my God, WHAT ARE SOME OF THESE NAMES?
Like, is there some sort of unspoken rule out there that says that if you’re writing a fantasy book, you must make up ridiculous names? Because it sure as hell seems like it. I’m just saying, if the only name I seem to be able to pronounce is Yarvi, there’s most likely a problem.
9.) iko
I actually was so sure that I was pronouncing her name right, because it’s “Eye-ko,” right?
WRONG.
I was casually reading this post from Kai @ Quartzfeather, and learned that, apparently, Marissa Meyer said you’re supposed to pronounce the name as “Ee-ko.” So excuse me as I have a whole crisis now.
10.) thiago
Despite the Daughter of Smoke & Bone trilogy having pretty weird names, I find myself being able to pronounce pretty much all of them. But then all of a sudden, we happen among Thiago, who’s a total asshole, so does it really matter if I get his name correct?
But I’m just mystified at how I’m supposed to say it: is it “Thy-ago” or “Thee-ago?” I guess we’ll never know.
11.) tarver
Once again, you’re probably wondering why the heck this name is on the list because it seems pretty damn easy to pronounce.
But I realized that while looking for fictional names to include in this post that his real name was actually Tarver…but this entire time, I’ve been thinking that his name is Travis. In my defense, it’s been about three years since I’ve read These Broken Stars, but how I can I say it’s one of my favorites when I don’t even know the name of one of the leads?
12.) carlisle cullen
I only read Twilight in the entire saga, and it was way back in the sixth grade, but I for sure didn’t know how the heck to pronounce his name.
At first, I pronounced it the way you see it – “Car-liz-el” – but then I learned way later on in life that the actual pronunciation is “Car-lye-el.” Those silent letters and their never-ending trickery!
what are some fictional names that you can’t pronounce? do we share any of the same ones? if you had a child, which fictional character would you name them after?
18 thoughts on “21 Fictional (And Real!) Names I Couldn’t Pronounce If My Life Depended On It”
Omg thank you so much for this post! At least I am not alone in horribly butchering characters names! I had the hardest time with all the last names in Shadow of Bones! Then there was A Daughter of Smoke and Bone I am 100% sure I didn’t pronounce any of the names right haha. Wonderful post!
this is an amazing post that i can 100% get behind!!
i swear i pronounce so many names wrong, that’s partly why i would never do youtube because then everyone can hear how badly i say them!!
i really struggled with most of the characters is the wrath and the dawn, as for harry potter i could not say draco or ginny’s name right!! my sister used to laugh at me all the time xD
ACOTAR is my favorite fantasy series EVER!!!! -yet, I had the same frustration with name pronouncements that you did. SO, that being said, I have the way I pronounce them in my head and who cares if it’s correct or not?! 😋 as long as the little reader voice inside my head is happy, that’s all that matters 💗 thanks for making me laugh this morning!!
I’m baffled on most of these as well. If you ever figure them a out please let me know. 😂
Hassan is pronounced like it’s written like it’s written actually. -an like in AN apple. Hope it helps 😂
Wait, really? I’ve always pronounced the ‘-an’ part as ‘un’ rather than ‘an’? It’s how I’ve heard it pronounced in the Malay community here…
Yes!! There are communities that pronounce it that way, that’s correct as well but in Arabic it’s “an”
Audiobooks help with this! I think part of the confusion is which syllable is stressed, like in Hassan (the second syllable: Ha-SAHN) and Kahlid (Ka-LEED). The audiobook for Lunar Chronicles says Iko like Eye-ko, and Thiago like “Iago” (think parrot from Aladdin) with a th- at the front. THEE-ah-go.
This was an interesting read, I haven’t read any of these books but I was definitely struggling with most of the names. I’ll make note that if I ever write a book not to use names the reader probably can’t pronounce correctly lol I know that would bother me
Haha, this is my life. I can’t pronounce ANY of Maas’s characters right. I refuse to say Ree-sand. It’s Rhys, ok? Rees just sounds too weird.
Also, the pronunciation guide is at the BACK of the book. I definitely didn’t see it until I finished and already had character names in my head.
Oh, Iko isn’t just Iko? I didn’t know! I just started Cinder and now I know!
Haha, great post! One of my biggest pet peeves is truly weird character names. I guess in fantasy books they can kind of get away with it, although I don’t even try to pronounce half of them. But it really bugs me when characters have strange names in contemporary novels. Like, I saw recently in a blurb a character named “Drix” – although I guess in this day and age, weird names are becoming the norm!
I called Hermione “Harriet” in my head until the fourth books when she explains how to say her name to Krum. lol
Great post, weird names in books drive me nuts because I always feel dumb when I learn how to pronounce them, but I also understand that not every character can be named Jessica.
Authors definitely love to give us hard-to-pronounce name, especially in fantasy! Funny story is, I usually have trouble pronouncing western name like Chaol, Maryse, and Celaena, compared to Asian name like Hassan, Iko, etc. Maybe because I am asian and those names are more familiar to me 😶 I pronounce Chaol as “kale”, Hermione as “her-my-knee”, and Thiago as “thee-ago”. I find it hard to pronounce names with “i” as that letter is pronounced as “ee” in my country, instead of “eye” as it is in english… From what it’s usually said in my country, I pronounce Hassan exactly as it is written, Khalid as “kha-leed” and Iko as “ee-ko” (again with the i) 😀
I think I actually prefer the weird and unusual names because often if it’s a general everyday name it’ll make you think of someone you know and that’s not always a good thing. Also common names don’t always have the same connotations in different countries. What’s quite a tough guy name in one country could be the opposite in another.
This does not however mean I have any clue how to pronounce them but if you’re reading does it really matter? I just make up my own and don’t say it in front of the author (or anyone really) 😂
I’ve realised part of the reason I haven’t read Sarah J Maas’ books is because I don’t want to confuse myself over the character names.
Khalid is usually pronounced with a soft K sound, not a hard one, from how I’ve heard it.
I think because I’ve grown up around Asian names – my own name is so difficult for people to pronounce I started going by Ara to make things easier – that some of these names are familiar to me.
But names like Chaol and Celaena? Brain does not compute!
What even are those ‘Half a King’ names though??? I thought Maryse was pronounces as “Mars” I thought everyone knew that Iko was pronounces as “Ee-ko”!! “Eye-ko”? Really? I remember completely butchering the pronunciation for Hermione when I first started reading the Harry Potter books but then my friend taught me how to say it correctly hahaha. Although I haven’t read any SJM books, I’ve seen the character names everywhere and I’ve always pronounced them as “Cell-een-a” and Feyre a bit like “fear” or “fair”, Rhysand like “Rye-sand” because everyone else in the book community pronounces it like that – and Chaol as “coal” hahaha
I did know how to say Hermione as I’d come across it once several years ago. But for other names I make it up when I read it and just keep it as the same word for that character all the way through the book.
Oh yes! It’s mostly fantasy books that i struggle with… 😀
One of my all time fave video games (Baldur’s Gate) had a dude called Khalid, and they pronounced it as Ka-lead, so ever since then when i see that name, i just go with that.
Hermione… even after hearing it over and over again, i just can’t… my brain does not compute.
Agnieszka should be “anyeshka”.
I dated a guy once whose name was Thyago. He pronounced it as chi-ago (chi like in chips). That’s the portuguese version. Not sure how they would say it in spanish though. Probably Ti-ago?
