17 Little-Known Facts About Me That You Didn’t Want To Know (Or Maybe You Did)

For some reason, people really liked learning more about me.

Last February, one of the posts I wrote was “25 Facts About Me,” and it was pretty popular, as you can tell. Since then, I haven’t seemed to talk about myself much, which is clearly a tragedy for all.

So, I decided to write up seventeen facts about myself, in honor of the fact that I’m seventeen years old at the moment. And that’s basically it.

(And if you must know, yes, that’s my dog blocking my bookshelf in the featured image. She’s a keeper. You can see her actual face in my other facts about me post.)

1.) i have never taken a selfie.

You think as a teenager this would be some sort of rite of passage in this day and age…but I just have never seen the point in taking one. I literally hate taking pictures or having my picture taken, so that probably plays a huge part in this.

I mean, my MOM takes more selfies than me. MY MOM.

2.) i used to be known as the “tall girl” in elementary school.

I’m pretty much average height nowadays, but I went through puberty so fast when I was in elementary school, and a huge aspect of that was that I went through this pretty intense growth spurt. I was over five feet, and everyone kept asking me how I became so tall. Which I totally did not know the answer to. And when we finally got lockers, I had to kneel so I could look at the dial and numbers.

It was a nice time of my life, people.

3.) i really don’t care about fashion.

I just…don’t. My wardrobe is basically a large amount of blue jeans, various shirts in red, blue, and black, and about five or six fandom-related t-shirts. And that’s literally it.

I used to love wearing skirts and dresses in middle school, but then I ended up growing out of that (not to mention that my school has a strict dress code regarding skirt and dress length, so I’d rather just wear a pair of jeans everyday). The only time I wear dresses is when my mom forces me to.

I also hate shopping. WHAT A SURPRISE.

4.) i don’t get all the hype around musicals.

I am so glad that so many people have fallen in love with musicals over recent years…but I think I’ll just accept the fact that I’m really not into musicals. Literally the only musicals I’ve ever watched are A Very Potter Musical and A Very Potter Musical: The Sequel. And that’s it. I haven’t even watched the third one!

Also, my brother likes to do the school musicals, and I tend to have to watch them multiple times, and wow, you just never really know how tiring it can be to watch three-hour musicals three times until it happens to you.

5.) i was almost named maya.

Honestly, it’s so strange and surreal to think I was almost named something else, especially since, for some reason, I heavily compare this name to the children’s TV show Maya & Miguel, which I loved when I was little!

But this was almost what my parents named me! I actually personally prefer Mikaela, so I’m glad they named me that instead!

6.) i’ve stayed up all night before.

I honestly don’t even know what I was doing. I think it was back in middle school, and I was probably staying up watching YouTube videos and bingeing television shows.

You know those nights where you just cannot go to sleep no matter what you try? Yeah, I have those occasionally.

7.) i’m stressed out 99.99% of the time.

I mean, the fact that I can’t even remember a fairly recent day in my life when I wasn’t absolutely stressed out about SOMETHING is one of the saddest things I’ve ever realized. What kind of life am I living where I am constantly stressed all the damn time.

Please tell me I’m not the only one who feels this way.

8.) i stepped on nails when i was younger.

Yeah, you’re probably wondering how that happened.

This took place in the few short months where my mom home-schooled my brother and I in the fourth grade. The carpet in the living room was getting extremely frayed, and it’s connected to the hardwood floors of the kitchen, so there were nails built in underneath the carpet. And I decided to not wear socks that day. And I wasn’t looking where I was walking. And stepped on nails.

I’m fine now, of course. BUT IT HURT LIKE HELL.

9.) i used to be scared of dogs.

It’s kind of hilarious because I have a dog now, and she’s the best thing ever and I absolutely love her, but in elementary school, I was terrified of dogs. I think their energy was what scared me the most about them, especially since I was so young, but even when we got a dog on our own, I was terrified of her. It wasn’t until a couple of months when I started relaxing and warming up to dogs.

What a journey!

10.) i was hit in the head with a golf club when I was in the fifth grade.

Yeah, I know, my life is tragic.

This actually happened at the End Of The Year Party that took place at a local camp. I impulsively decided to run near the golf course, not looking where I was going, and at the same time, someone was swinging a golf club. And that’s how I got hit in the head with a golf club.

It’s actually funny, because I barely remember the sensation. It was so dull. And afterwards, I thought I had gotten a nosebleed because there was blood on my glasses. Go figure. I didn’t even know that I needed stitches until about ten minutes later. It was actually pretty lucky because I was hit right above my eye, and any lower, and I’d only have one eye to this day! I still have a light scar if you look closely.

As you can see, I’ve experienced an exciting life.

11.) my biggest pet peeve is other people listening to audio without earbuds.

I actually cannot even when it comes to this. Both my mom and little brother have this weird habit of watching videos on their phones at the loudest volume possible with no earbuds. Like, do people just NOT understand that earbuds were created so you can blast something WITHOUT other people hearing?

I SWEAR, THIS DRIVES ME INSANE.

12.) gore doesn’t make me blink much anymore.

I find it sort of hilarious that I used to be so squeamish about violence in middle school. Now I watch horror movies and incredibly violent TV shows and read super gross books without a second glance. I’ve actually sort of started to enjoy it?

I don’t know what that says about me.

13.) my dreams are either weird or nonexistent.

I really can’t explain this guys. I mean, I once had this incredibly vivid series of dreams every single night when I was really young where a different girl would be walking in darkness and be met by a giant spider that ate her. I watched Flushed Away, and my dream that night consisted of me being flushed down the toilet and somehow ending up in my dollhouse? I scared the crap out of my mom because I woke up screaming when I was younger after a dream where I was in a museum and bats just flew at me out of nowhere.

More recent dreams involve a house robbery turned into a giant mall shooting where my dad became John Wick and saved me, and one where a serial killer chased me around my house, and I managed to be the only one that escaped into the woods.

Or I just don’t dream at all. Can any of those dreams be influenced by all the action and horror movies I watch? We will never know.

14.) the most books i’ve read in a month was 25 books in july of 2016.

The context of this is that I actually wanted to attempt to finish a book a day, but I failed at it, as you can see. But I can’t really be too upset about it since I did such a good job and got pretty close! I am hoping to maybe break it sometime this summer because I am so competitive when it comes to beating my own goals and such, but we’ll see.

15.) i don’t believe in aliens. or ghosts. or bigfoot. i’m boring.

Yeah, I’m one of those people that has a hard time believing in the supernatural. It just all seems ridiculous to me? No offense to those who totally believe in it. I will live in my unpopular opinion of the fact that aliens don’t exist (I’m 99.99% sure that aliens are a made-up concept from humans, so it sounds dumb to say they’re real) but is an alternate universe or other humans out there? Maybe. But we don’t know if any other place is liveable than here and the fact that the galaxy is super big doesn’t mean anything else is out there, and, yeah, I’ll stop bursting bubbles.

16.) my biggest fears are all over the place.

I mean, my fears are basically spiders and various types of bugs, loneliness, getting robbed in my own home, death by murder, the end of the world – either by a plague swiping the world or another World War – and bigotry will end up winning, which is sort of a living nightmare.

My head is a nice place to live in.

17.) i’m a picky eater.

I feel so sorry for my parents for having to constantly cater to my needs because I just really barely like anything, BUT THAT’S WHO I AM. I either don’t like something you probably love or I’ve just never tasted it because I don’t have many opportunities to do it often. I apologize in advance.

what are some facts about you that other people might not know? do we share any similarities in our facts?