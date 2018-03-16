12 Books I Somehow Still Haven’t Read Yet (Shame! Shame!)

My TBR of Shame is so big that if it toppled and fell on me, I would probably die by being drowned from my own books.

That’s how serious this is.

I’m glad to report that so far, 2018 has been treating me pretty well, and I’ve actually FINALLY conquered some of those books that have been sitting on my TBR for years now, and I’m extremely pleased.

Despite that, there’s still lots and lots and LOTS more books that I’ve yet to actually pick up, even though I’ve been wanting to. So I’m going to pull some amateur psychology, and hope that putting this list out there and having you guys yell at me might finally push me to read some of them.

Hopefully, it’ll work.

1.) crooked kingdom by leigh bardugo

Okay, yeah, I’m sure you’re already screaming at me because what the actual heck is wrong with me. Literally every single person has probably read this book and rated it five stars, which makes sense. I expect nothing less from this sequel.

I…just haven’t read it yet. For some…reason.

I mean, my gorgeous physical copy of Crooked Kingdom is just staring at me on my bookshelf. It’s one of the few completed series that’s completely in hardcover. I’ve owned the book for a year and a couple of months. I actively want to read this book. WHY HAVE I NOT READ IT YET.

HAHAHAHAHAHA…ha. I don’t know, people.

2.) carry on by rainbow rowell

Okay, so this is actually a double shame since I also haven’t finished Fangirl, despite starting it about five times. It’s fine, people. I’m fine.

I will say, I’m one of the few people that adored the fanfiction parts in between the chapters of Fangirl. My Drarry shipper heart was simply ecstatic, so when I heard that there was going to be a real live book just about them, I freaked out.

And then I went and never actually read it. Huh.

I will claim pride in actually reading the first hundred or so pages via iBooks and really enjoying them. So, HA.

3.) i hunt killers by barry lyga

This has pretty much everything I’ve ever wanted in a book: a male narrator, serial killers, crime-solving, an inkling of an anti-hero, sarcasm, good reviews, and probably a lot of gore to boot. And I haven’t been spoiled, which is absolutely miraculous.

And for some reason, I put it on my TBR about three years ago? And I still haven’t read it? I swear, it’s going to happen this year. And I’m not going to never end up reading the sequels. THIS IS MY PROMISE TO MYSELF.

4.) anything by stephen king

Fun Fact: I haven’t read a full-length Stephen King novel. I HAVE read his recent short story collection Bazaar of Bad Dreams, which was my first taste of Stephen King, and I absolutely loved it. And I’ve also read his other short story, A Good Marriage, which was extremely entertaining.

So why have I not read any of his full-length books even though I’ve added 11/22/63, Sleeping Beauties, It, Misery, Running Man, etc. on my TBR? I DO NOT KNOW. My fear of big books is stopping me, but that’s ridiculous. I am hoping to actually read his newest novel The Outsider when it comes out this summer since it sounds THRILLING, so, we’ll see, people. We’ll see.

5.) the outliers by kimberly mccreight

I am well aware that this book has an overwhelming amount of negative reviews. But I don’t even care anymore. I’ve stopped avoiding books I’m extremely excited about just because they have negative reviews , because I can name probably ten amazing books I would have missed out on if I paid attention their negative ratings. I AM A FREE SPIRIT.

And, okay, I have a special attachment to Reconstructing Amelia , so I just have to read another book of hers. I can’t help myself.

6.) the deep by nick cutter

Okay, see, I have this problem where I fall in love with one author’s books, get the rest of their books, realize I’m not in the mood for them at that moment in time, promise I’ll read it soon enough, then never read it for 248204820 years.

It’s perfectly normal you see.

(Someone please help me.)

7.) our dark duet by victoria schwab

And yet another finale of a duology where I’ve read and loved the first book written by an author that I adore. It’s almost like this entire post is just revealing reading trends that I didn’t even know myself.

Ahem.

But, yet again, I’ve seen only good reviews for this one, I really want to finally finish a series for the first time in YEARS, and I’m very much looking forward to it. I’m going to blame the fact that I don’t have a physical copy on this.

(Also, I haven’t finished A Conjuring of Light either. I swear, I’m not going to be like this when Vengeful comes out.)

8.) the scorpio races & all the crooked saints by maggie stiefvater

I know what you might be thinking.”Mikaela, I thought Maggie Stiefvater was one of your absolute favorite authors? Why would you not read every single book she’s ever written in the history of ever?”

I DON’T KNOW WHY. I swear, I want to read both of these books so bad, but I’m not in the mood for magical realism at the moment. So I’ll wait when the time is right and binge my little heart out. I know I’ll love both these books. I know I’ll rate them both five stars (most likely).

I just have to actually…you know…read them.

9.) turtles all the way down by john green

I am one of the biggest John Green fangirls out there. Yeah, I may have jumped on the bandwagon when The Fault In Our Stars was getting popular, but he’s one of the few authors out there where I’ve read all their books. I’ve been waiting for YEARS for him to release another book. I was so excited when it was announced.

And I still haven’t read it. What the heck is this?

I’m not in the mood for a contemporary novel right now, so that’s probably why this one has been left unread. But it sounds so amazing? Everyone says the mental health rep is fantastic? People who hate John Green even love it? I clearly must read it.

10.) chaos walking by patrick ness

This is actually ten times more shameful because I literally spent money buying the shiny new box set of the entire trilogy with the new covers. It’s stunning. I like to photograph the books often. AND YET I HAVEN’T PICKED THEM UP.

WHY AM I LIKE THIS?

I’ve read both A Monster Calls and Release, and I’ve loved them both. I’ve read a couple chapters of the first book and really enjoyed it before I put it down. So why haven’t I picked it back up? I don’t know. I don’t know.

11.) renegades by marissa meyer

Actually, this could be a double whammy because I haven’t read Heartless as well. Or Fairest. Or the graphic novels. I should stop while I’m ahead.

Despite seeing negative reviews all over the place, I am still totally excited for this one. I mean, it’s superheroes and villains! The premise sounds awesome! I love Marissa Meyer! The book is signed by her! And I don’t mind slow plots that much, so this seems to be set up to please me.

But I do have plans to read it this year. Huzzah!

12.) vigilante by kady cross

As soon as I heard the premise for this book, I added it to my TBR. I mean, a girl decides to go on a vigilante spree against rapists and misogynists after her best friend is murdered? I AM ONE HUNDRED PERCENT HERE FOR THIS.

And yet I still haven’t read it. I mean, this could also apply to about 248208402 of my anticipated 2017 releases, but I’m choosing one because I don’t have all day, people.

what are some books that you still haven’t read yet? are you planning to read them soon? why do you tend to put off anticipated books?