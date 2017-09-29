[LET’S CHAT] The Fine Line Between Plagiarism and Inspiration

As bloggers, we all worry about plagiarism.
Whether we’ve accidentally plagiarized someone, whether taking this photo or that photo is stealing, whether someone’s blog design can be similar or stolen, whether having the same blog post ideas near the same time is weird, whether bloggers can truly be original. It’s very confusing, and I don’t think we talk about it often, so let’s talk about it: how fine a line is there between plagiarism and inspiration?
(Also, a brief hello to the 160+ blog followers I gained yesterday (and is still going steady)! I’m still a bit floored at how much my notifications were blowing up after getting featured on WordPress’s Discover page, and I feel slightly intimidated, but oh so thankful!)
I think we as bloggers are always a bit uneasy when it comes to plagiarism. Most of us have been taught outside of blogging that plagiarism is a bad thing and we should never do it, and we definitely don’t want to plagiarize people in the blogosphere since most people don’t stand people who plagiarize, and you really don’t want to get on the bad side of the blogosphere…or else.
I think it’s a good idea to just talk about what we think is the difference is between plagiarism and inspiration, especially since some people claim plagiarism or copying when it really isn’t! I remember reading in a comment section somewhere that a blogger had told another blogger they couldn’t use the phrase “Let’s Chat” because they used it and it was copying, which, clearly isn’t true. Lots of people use the phrases “Let’s Chat!” or “Let’s Talk!” or “Chat With Me!” to get people to comment, and those phrases don’t “belong” to any specific blogger. So, obviously, I feel like we need to sort this out!
I feel like with blog posts, we worry less about outright plagiarism and more about accidental copying and when do we have to credit people.
I know I personally get half of my ideas from other bloggers or being inspired by people’s discussion posts, and the other half of my ideas are just from me and my constantly thinking mind, so I assume that most people do the same thing. I remember I had a brief freak-out when I posted my first discussion because someone who commented on my posts once had written a discussion about the VERY SAME topic that was published the day before, and I was so worried that she’d think I had copied her, even though I wasn’t even following her! It sounds silly now, but it’s definitely a valid fear that we all have!
I know I have a certain process when it comes writing a post that’s inspired by another blogger’s post.
If I’m inspired by a certain post or if I get an idea reading a person’s post, I’ll usually write it down since I don’t immediately write posts for ideas I have at that moment. When I finally do write the post, I try to tackle it in a different manner, like doing it in a list format or looking at the pros and cons or examining a different subject under the general discussion topic that I don’t think the other blogger did. If it’s a more personal post, like if someone explains how to get physical ARCs or tips for reviewing books, I’ll just explain my way of doing things. Usually, if I’m heavily inspired by a post – like if the only reason I’m writing the post is because I’m inspired or the topic is super specific – then I’ll credit them in the beginning of the post by linking back to their post or blog, and then I’m all done! I personally have had no issues thus far, so I think it works!
If you’re really unsure, just ask!
If you feel super uneasy about what you’re posting or you’re just an anxious person in general, just shoot the blogger an e-mail! The book blogging community is genuinely kind, so don’t feel terrified. I’ve had people ask me if they could write posts that were inspired by my own (even though they weren’t even my original ideas) in comment sections, and it’s perfectly fine!
Link back to the person’s post!
I’d say this is for people who are less anxious about plagiarizing. Just link back to the person’s post or Tweet or Instagram picture or whatever, and continue in with your merry way! If you link to a person’s post, they’ll be notified about it and will probably check it out and give you a thumbs up or thumbs down (hopefully).
Check your post against theirs!
If you read their post and you read your post, and they don’t sound similar or repeat the same information in a different order or writing style, then you’re fine! If not, that might mean that the topic has been overdone or you should talk about a different subject regarding the discussion topic.
Don’t panic about publishing similar posts in a short amount of time!
Really, you shouldn’t. If there’s zero way the blogger and you can be connected regarding post ideas, then there’s no reason for you to worry! Sometimes, great minds think alike, and we all talk about the same subjects or something huge happens in the blogosphere or YA community, so everyone has chosen to talk about it or, who knows, maybe it’s just a crazy coincidence. If you know you didn’t plagiarize, don’t worry about plagiarizing.
I think we’ve all heard our fair share of blogging horror stories.
You know, the ones where a blogger gets sued because the use a picture in one of their blog posts and the photographer decides to take them to court over it. Obviously, we don’t want that to happen to us, but it’s always a tricky subject! I know I leaned to error of my ways when my first ever borders were stolen right off of Google. If you don’t know, it’s not a good idea to just take things off Google, even if you credit it, since the person didn’t give you permission to use it. Fortunately, no one cared, I learned what I was doing was wrong, and I replaced those borders with ones I created myself!
I know I personally use my own bookish photography in my posts just for the fact that I get antsy about using pictures of book covers. I usually take them from Goodreads since they’re just out in the open and I haven’t heard a story of anyone getting in trouble for using their covers, but if I have the book, I’m more likely to just take a picture of it instead! This also applies to my graphics – my featured images are created using Canva and most of my graphics are from Freepik.
Take your own pictures!
I just mentioned above that I take my own photos, and I highly suggest doing that! It’s a fun hobby, in my opinion, and I just love taking and looking at gorgeous pictures of books! For those out there who are already panicking because they don’t think they’re good enough at taking pictures, here’s a link to a tutorial I wrote a couple months back!
Use stock photo images!
It is possible to use free stock photo images! I don’t use them at all and I’m not well-versed in it, but Molly @ Molly’s Book Nook talks about it in her post about her essential blog resources, and she has such gorgeous featured images, so don’t worry that it won’t look as good as your own photography!
Use Freepik!
Freepik is honestly my best and most useful resource! Basically, people upload gorgeous graphics on the site, you can search through them according to what you’re looking for, download and manipulate them in whatever way you please, and as long as you credit the artist, it’s free and easy to use! All of my graphics are taken from Freepik, so I highly recommend the site, obviously.
Search up blogs that have free downloads!
When I first got an arrow, it was actually from a blog that supplied free downloads, and though I don’t use it anymore, it was a great resource! There are blogs out there dedicated to designing graphics and templates and social media icons and you can just download them and use them to your fancy! Bridget @ Bridget & Books post has some websites, and I’ve heard that Pinterest is good as well!
What do you think is the difference between plagiarism and inspiration for you or when it comes to blogging in general? What are some ways you avoid it?
16 thoughts on “[LET’S CHAT] The Fine Line Between Plagiarism and Inspiration”
First of all congratulations on being featured by WordPress. You have a great blog with interesting posts and you be very proud of what you have achieved.
As for copying ideas from other bloggers, I think it is hard to avoid, with so many bloggers out there, but as long as you aren’t copy and pasting their post word for word and claiming it as your own, then, who’s to say it was their exclusive idea in the first place, they may have ‘borrowed’ it too.
Congrats on the feature! ❤
I know plagiarism is something I worry about all the time! In order to avoid being accused of it, if I’ve been inspired by another blogger’s post, I always make sure anything I post that is similar to it has some key elements changed, and that it isn’t published until some time after the other blogger’s post. I also think using your own photography is great- it makes sure you can’t be accused of borrowing photos inappropriately, and as an added bonus it lets people see the exact copies you’ve been reading ☺
omg that’s so cool!! congrats on the feature, mikaela! 😄 im so proud of you! *hugss* you definitely deserved it 😊 your posts are always fab💕
anyway, this post is quite funny considering we just discussed about plagiarism earlier on class 😂 in my book, plagiarism, as defined by standler, “occurs when small parts of a passage are used without enclosing them in quotation marks and citing the author. […] in these instances, big chunks of the original text are used. there are changes in format, but the original author is not attributed to and the work is claimed as the plagiarist’s own[…]”
with this, i think the difference is:
• PLAGIARISM – copying verbatim or bits and pieces of the text and not crediting the creator, paraphrasing to make it sound your own, not adding anything helpful to existing point(s) discussed. it’s obvious if you’re plagiarizing if your blogging voice is indistinguishable or different or varies from post to post
• INSPIRATION – adding your own comments, ideas, styles, facts found, examples, evidences, etc. to the existing point(s). it’s obvious if you’re inspired by a post because your blogging voice is distinctive than existing ones.
Wow, Mikaela! Im so happy for you. You literally deserve all those follows and exposure! Youre doing a great job! ❤
Plagiarism is annoying and I know how stressful it can be when youve written a really great post and a blogger who doesnt even like or comment the post he/she copied copied the concept and claim it as their own! What is more annoying is when people that read the plagiarist’s blog post think you are the plagiarist once theyve encountered you too, right? Ugh!
I havent experienced being copied on line and i dont want to but I can definitely imagine the feeling and its not something I want for anyone to experience no matter how small the issue is viewed by others. 😟
Well, I mean, plagiarism is actually quite clear. I also think that if an individual is actually plagiarizing, they are well aware of it. I think the first sign that someone isn’t plagiarizing, is worrying about whether or not they are. Obviously there can be coincidences when bloggers post about the same thing, but if I am drawing inspiration from another blogger I am taking into consideration the entire time to make it different, unique, so I don’t end up copying the post I just read.
It also really irks me when people call others out publicly for something as silly as a chat prompt, when they could just as well solve any issues through private messages. Especially if it is a nonissue to begin with.
Agreed! There’s definitely real plagiarism in the blogosphere, but some overlap will just naturally happen. Like, I can’t “claim” a discussion prompt like “What is your favorite book from your childhood?” It’s 100% possible someone else (or several people) will come up with exactly that idea all on their own.
Congrats on being featured.
For me plagiarism is more of a direct copy rather than using the same idea as someone else. Even if you have similar points, it’s not plagiarism in my view. What really bothers me is when people reblog your post or copy it word for word and pass it off as their own. You can’t claim ownership of an idea or a discussion topic as you can guarantee someone has done it before.
I have on occasion decided not to post something because it’s too similar to someone else’s but that’s usually because I think readers get fed up with the same discussions rather than because I think I’ll be accused of copying.
Unsplash is good for pics too.
Wow 160 followers in one day!! Congrats!!
Congrats on the feature! You’re one of my faves!
Honestly, sometimes it’s hard not to have your post be similar to another in one way or another. Some bloggers even have very similar writing styles. I remember once seeing someone post a topic similar to what I had drafted. Thinking that they might accuse me of copying, I scrapped the entire thing! Looking back, it was a silly response from my end.
Since I’ve become a bit more involved with Bookstagram, I’m slowly beginning to use my own photos in my posts.
I actually asked another blogger to remove something of mine from their blog because it appeared as if the other blogger had written the content that was really mine. Like it wasn’t even pingbacked on their blog, it’s like they just copied and pasted everything.
I’m always a bit worried about this topic, it’s such a fine line I do try to give credit whenever possible and try to carefully approach any subject that might have been inspired by a previous post I had seen..But it’s really hard and it can be paralyzing if you let the fear get the best of you… Images are a bit easier to sort out, but content is something else…
Congrats on you new followers, you deserve them ..
I was definitely concerned when I first did my blog design when I just started out. I saw that pretty much everyone was using watercolor splotches and calligraphy-esque fonts as their theme so I based mine off of that. But I was always really concerned by it because I felt I was copying. Eventually I thought a little bit more about my design and completely changed it to my cats theme and now I love it because I know it is 100% ME! 😀
As for blog posts, I also look for discussion topics from other blogs, but since it’s all about talking about my own opinion and experience on things I’ve never been concerned that I’m plagiarizing from someone’s else’s content. Like you said though, if I have an idea for a blog post that was 100% sparked by someone else’s input (actually have a post going up tomorrow that is like that – you’ll see! 😛 ) then I will link back to that person’s post and credit them for being able to give me an idea for a post – which I think is fair 🙂
Good post! I definitely think this is something that needs to be talked about. It’s not fun when you’ve worked really hard to make a graphic or write a post and then have someone copy it without asking for your permission so we should always make sure we don’t do it to someone else!
This post! AMAZING AMAzING AMAZING (as per usual)
Sometimes I see a post and it looks scarily similar to mine and I know the blogger has read it but I honestly think that’s just me. Usually, I link back to the blogger or quickly ask them in a DM or something and I always credit. I think this is really good for newbie bloggers to NOT USE IMAGES OFF GOOGLE because I did that first and omg, I’m glad I didn’t like get sued and murdered with words XD
(ALSO YES! I saw that WP discover thing and CONgRATS GURL. You’re like semi-famous now? WHOOP WHOOP)
I used to really worry about plagiarising other bloggers to the point that I got worried that if I structured a sentence in a certain way I would be called out for copying another blogger. Now if I end up writing a similar post to another person I just consider it a coincidence but if I am directly inspired by another person I will try to remember to mention them in the post.
I’ve seen some bloggers get touchy that someone wrote about the same topic they did, but the reality is that that is not plagiarism. In fact, in most fields, writing about the same topics as other people have, *responding* to things other people have written, is literally how discourse works. Like, I am perfectly free to publish a professional article about gender relations in the “Wife of Bath’s Tale.” That topic isn’t “reserved” by scholars who have already written about it. I just have to cite their work and add something new to the conversation.
So, yeah, direct copying is a problem. Being “too similar” is a problem (but harder to judge), but writing on the same topic is not.
Pictures are the worst. I think some people, somehow, seriously do not understand that images are not fair game online. Even “professional” sites like Buzzfeed steal pictures because apparently their college-educated staff don’t understand copyright. And now they’ve moved to stealing images and giving a tiny credit in six 3 font underneath. That’s still not how it works. You can’t use an image even with credit without permission. But not enough people complain to make Buzzfeed stop, and then they just perpetuate the idea online that this is okay and professional.
This can be such a hard thing to balance – taking inspiration from people vs. “copying” their posts – whether it’s intentional or not. This is such a great post though and you did a great job of breaking the issue down as well as giving some advice on what to do if you’re unsure! This was definitely something that I started to worry about soon after I started blogging. I mean, there are only so many things that you can discuss re: books/the book community, so we’re bound to have similar posts from time to time. I think as long as your post adds something new or thinks about the topic in a different way, there’s no need to be concerned!
