[LET’S CHAT] The Controversy of Blog Memes

Everybody has feelings about book blogging memes.
Funnily enough, I feel like I’ve only seen a couple discussions about them, and most bloggers seem to fall under the consensus that memes are unoriginal and can get tired and boring, but are blog memes truly living up to that stereotype or are they falling victim to appearing “lesser than” other blog features? Let’s talk about it!
Obviously, I think there are lots of feelings around memes out there, especially contrasting ones! I feel like there’s a little bit of controversy or unfairness directed at memes, and I wanted to tackle it and sort out all of those feelings and opinions!
There are some bloggers out there that participate in memes and feel as if they’re treated unfairly and some who consider memes to be boring and unoriginal and avoid Tuesdays and Wednesdays at all costs. Sometimes, it feels like there’s no in-between when it comes to these things, so why not chat about it?
When it comes to discussing originality in blogging, memes are usually discarded as unoriginal. I mean, it’s pretty hard to describe a feature that a large amount of people are putting their input in as “original,” especially if we continue to all talk and feature the same books over and over again. It definitely depends on what you make of the meme you’re doing that it’s original.
I definitely think there are some memes out there that have more creativity than others. Things such as Top Ten Tuesday or Top 5 Wednesday or Down The TBR Hole are memes that, depending on the blogger, can really be original and easier to comment on! I’ve seen several bloggers turn it into something fun that lots of people enjoy, and that’s fantastic! And then there are more personal memes, such as Stacking the Shelves or the Sunday Post where people can talk about things happening in their lives or the books they received, which are also creative, since no two book hauls or weeks are going to look the same way.
Obviously, there are some memes that can be different, but not as entertaining – ones where you share a line or two from a book you’re reading come to mind – and even memes that can be seen as creative can get old. I know there was a topic for Top Ten Tuesday where you talked about your most anticipated releases for the second half of 2017, and my feed was saturated with pretty much every blogger mentioning the same ten books over and over again. I basically ignored everyone’s Top Ten Tuesday posts that day, because I wasn’t in the mood to repeat the same thing in everyone’s comment sections.
So can memes be original? I think yes and no, depending on what you make of it (much like any other blog feature).
I think this all definitely depends on personal experience. When I participated in WWW Wednesday in my first month of blogging, it really didn’t help whatsoever. I didn’t really have anyone on the outside commenting on my posts (except the host), and they really didn’t get as much attention as other posts I preferred writing at the time (not like they were the best posts ever or anything). But, I also wasn’t too good at networking at the time and didn’t comment on anyone else’s WWW Wednesday, so who knows, maybe I wasn’t doing it right?
I’ve seen lots of other people who say that memes totally helped them or that they found most of their blogging friends from them or that their meme days are the most popular days on their blog, so I think I’m an outlier! I’ve seen so many people say that memes truly help their blogs, and I think that’s awesome! Not to mention that most of them have link-ups, so there’s some really good exposure right there that might get your blog to grow, and it’s good way of networking and maybe discovering some new blogs!
So can memes be helpful? Totally. Maybe I was just doing it wrong!
I definitely don’t think memes are a bad thing! I think memes can get a lot of crap at times, even as someone who probably has talked badly about memes on my blog before (I say this mainly because it seems like people are dedicated to hating memes, which I’ve never understood, to be honest). I think it just really depends on the blogger and what they do with the meme – if it serves as a creative alley for them and they’re actually interacting with fellow bloggers, than I definitely don’t see it as a bad thing! I think all blogging features can be unoriginal and boring at times, and depending on how the blogger handles it, it can truly excel.
What is your opinion on book blogging memes? Do you enjoy reading or writing them? Do you participate in any memes? If so, which ones?
8 thoughts on “[LET’S CHAT] The Controversy of Blog Memes”
I’ve found it hard to carry on with the TTT posts because I feel like I’m featuring the same books again and again! I like memes to find new books personally. I like the Down the TBR Hole ones because it’s fun to see if people are getting rid of books I love and I always try to persuade them otherwise haha 😛
Totally get your point on featuring the same books over and over again, haha! That’s why I mostly prepare my TTT’s for the upcoming month on the same day. That way I have a decent overview of the books I’m mentioning and can switch things up accordingly. Helps me out a ton so I don’t feel like I keep repeating myself, haha.
That’s a great idea and something I was thinking of doing too! Like you said, can give you more of a mixture of books to talk about!
Definitely recommend it! 🙂
Love this post!
Honestly, I don’t have any problem with memes whatsoever. I don’t check out all of them, but the ones I join myself I of course do check.
I get why memes would seem “bad” since it’s sometimes the same thing over and over – especially, as you mention, when it’s about anticipated releases. But still, it gives bloggers inspiration for posts – not necessarily to do the meme itself, but sometimes just having a post about a certain type of book / character / theme /…
The reason I do the memes I do?
TTT: I love going through my own books and finding the ones that fit that week’s theme. Sometimes even going on Goodreads to find more books so I can mention some different ones, ones that aren’t going to be mentioned everywhere.
Waiting on Wednesday: It simply gives me an excuse to drool all over the books that are going to be released and remembers me of the books that I still want to buy / preorder as well. Not to mention that you can discover some books by visiting other people’s posts.
WWW Wednesday: This one simply motivates me to read a bit more – not that I barely read, like at all. It’s just that you don’t really want to mention the same “currently reading” two weeks in a row, haha.
And apart from those known ones, I have my own TGIF on Fridays [doh] where I generally post an update of the things going on with me, my life and my blog. This week – for example – I mentioned all the monthly challenges for the upcoming months as well as my Christmas card exchange and the readathon I’ll be joining this month. It’s just a fun way to update others on what I’ll be doing and advertising some of the things I’m up to, haha.
So, nope, I don’t have a problem with memes at all. On the contrary, it makes it easier to connect with people and talk about a certain book you see mentioned.
[End of ridiculously long comment.]
I have to admit memes and www Wednesday in particular were what helped my blog the most when I was starting out. For one thing it forced me to post regularly but it also encouraged me to visit and comment on other blogs, bringing traffic back to my own.
Personally I kind of use WWW Wednesday as a way to post mini reviews and also talk about the books I’m looking forward to. When I visit other blogs I do tend to see similar books popping up but you get that anyway and it’s nice to chat to others about the books you have in common.
I’m a little bit erratic in my TTT participation as it depends on the topic and whether I’ve had time to write something up. With certain topics you do see the same books popping up but I think most people try to put a bit of spin on it and do something original.
If they get people visiting each other’s blogs and commenting I don’t think memes can be a bad thing. Plus you always get the same themed posts, reviews, tags and features popping up at certain times anyway.
Hi! There are some memes I like more than others and some that I avoid. I like some TTT but depending on the theme of the week. Favorite book characters I like but most anticipated reads…not so much because everyone features the same thing! This is one meme I’ve only seen on a couple blogs but it’s Which Cover Wednesday and they show U.K. book covers and US book covers and say which they like better and why! Because I’m shallow I really enjoy reading those. I also like reading Down the TBR hole because it’s different for each blogger. Great post!
I don’t think I’ve ever run a meme post – Who is this blogger you might ask? But I enjoy reading some of them. I see the TTT around and share some of those posts, and I read a really fun A-Z one yesterday.
I always prefer ones which feature books rather than those that get a bit silly about someones life.
What you you recommend for a meme newbie? I’m a little scared by how much work might be involved in planning a post though.
