[LET’S CHAT] Do We Have The Right To Judge People For What They Read?

I think we can all admit that we’re pretty judgmental.
We judge people based off of a lot of things, but as bookworms, I think it’s pretty obvious that the biggest thing we judge people off of is what they read, even though we don’t want to. But is it truly okay to judge what people are reading or is it a more complex issue? Let’s dive into it!
I think it’s obvious that we all really don’t want to judge people because we think it’s super rude. But, at the same time, it seems like we’re moving more towards judging and mocking people for what they read as something that’s socially acceptable, which is definitely not-so-great.
The issue is super complicated, and I really wanted to tackle it!
I think it’s pretty obvious that we all judge people for what they read.
We might judge people based off of genres – maybe some people think higher of themselves for reading literary fiction over those who like to read romance novels or erotica. Or maybe they don’t like our favorite authors and books, and how in their right mind could they not like that book or author? Or maybe they think a book you consider trash to be the best book they’ve ever read, and a book you like to be the worst thing every published, and how dare they think so!
But can we actually legitimately base the character of a person off of the books they read?
I mainly wrote this discussion based off of what most people say in regards to people reading books others deem problematic. I feel like there’s been a lot of discourse when it comes to this – someone says a book is problematic, everyone agrees, someone mentions that they think they should actually read the book before accusing a book of being something (which I think is totally valid!), which leads to a lot of backlash, mainly, “A person of a certain race/sexual orientation/religion/class, etc. said this book was problematic, and you’re still reading it??? How dare you!” But can you really say someone reflects bigoted attitudes or is okay with something just because they enjoy a book that is considered problematic?
Let’s take a popular example – 50 Shades of Grey. Most people agree that besides it having terrible writing, virtually no plot, and is just overall boring that the book also seems to romanticize the abusive relationship between Christian and Ana and portray Christian to be some sort of sexy, alpha male, when he’s really just gross and possessive. Even though this is information that seems obvious to some people and has often been spread, nothing has really changed. The trilogy is still a best-seller. The movies make millions and millions of dollars. And there’s still a huge fanbase surrounding it, those who don’t think that Christian and Ana’s “romance” is abusive and would jump at the chance of marrying Christian if he really existed – and a large, large majority of these fans are women themselves.
Obviously, 50 Shades of Grey isn’t the only series out there – you could say the same thing for a lot of popular romance novels with abusive relationships under the guise of being romantic. But there’s obviously more to that. What about Twilight, which has had the same accusations thrown at it, and none of them have stuck? Or Colleen Houck’s Tiger Curse, which has a 4.07 overall star rating on Goodreads, but has been accused of being racist by reviewers? Or Colleen Hoover’s books, which have been accused of being sexist in certain areas? Or even The Black Witch, where after the controversy has died down, has managed to get high star ratings from both people of color and gay people – the two groups the book was supposed to anger the most?
So, what does that mean? Is anyone who reads 50 Shades of Grey or Twilight and doesn’t think those relationships are abusive someone who thinks domestic abuse is okay in real life? Are people who enjoy Tiger Curse racist? Is the mostly female-led fanbase of Colleen Hoover being led by internalized sexism? Are the people of color and gay people who enjoyed The Black Witch self-hating individuals?
And that’s the thing – I just don’t think so. I don’t think people who want to read a book that’s problematic because they want to read it for themselves are bad people. And I feel like this can get complicated, especially in regards to certain messages people spread. Take the large female fan-base when it comes to 50 Shades of Grey – it seems like it’s been made openly okay to mock women who enjoy the books or get excited by the movies, by both men and women, even though there’s been lots of conversation about the sexism behind the idea of making fun or not taking seriously things that women like. Does 50 Shades of Grey fit that mold, or does it not because it has domestic abuse in it? IT IS ALL SO COMPLICATED.
Do you judge people for what they read sometimes? What are your thoughts on any of these subjects?
15 thoughts on “[LET’S CHAT] Do We Have The Right To Judge People For What They Read?”
*I’ve come at the point that I open Word to simply type out my rants so I don’t have to scroll to your discussion posts a hundred times while typing it out.*
As you said, this is definitely not an easy subject to touch because so many people have different opinions on it. Or simply don’t even realize that they’re judging because “well, they said it so it must be right” and use that in their advantage.
Anyway! I know I can say that I don’t judge people by what they’re reading. Will I have a tendency of not having a full-on bookish conversation with people reading completely different genres than what I like? YUP. Sorry. But that’s because it would be an awkard-as-hell conversation anyway.
Do I judge them because of it? OF COURSE NOT. Why, if we all liked the same things, the world would be perfectly boring. Which doesn’t sound perfect at all.
As for the examples you mentioned, I’m going to focus on Fifty Shades because I mentioned that one on another blog earlier this week.
I get why people throw certain things out there when it comes to these books but in the end we all have different backgrounds, different tastes and different opinions. While people might immediately agree with some claims that’ve been made, others might only realize when they actually HEAR those claims because they didn’t even think of it while reading.
That’s what I head with Fifty Shades. Yup, the number of smut-pages is there and I have to admit that I skimmed over those. As for the plot? Honestly, I quite liked the story – if only there would’ve been less of THOSE chapters because those simply became boring pretty fast. Abusive relationship? I get that people would say that, I honestly do. But let’s face it. There are people out there who actually have a relationship like that and need it as well. We can’t claim to understand what’s going through their minds; to know what they need. Only they do. If that’s their way of living? Let them! Judging them for THAT, judging this book for THAT, is the same as looking at a POC weirdly.
Conclusion:
Just accept that we all have different lives, tastes, backgrounds and needs.
That reflects in our reading. Accept it. You don’t have to embrace it; but people need to simply accept it.
*Is this my longest comment yet?!*
I too have seen this and think it’s what makes the community toxic sometimes, and quite frankly, I’m tired of seeing it. I don’t judge people for what they read. I sometimes judge people who have only seen the Harry Potter movies and have never read the books. Judging people for what they read actually violates one of the American Library Association’s Library Bill of Rights. Great discussion as always.
First of all, great blog post! 🙂
Then: I think that I am personally being judged by other people for what I read. I mainly read NA and Contemporary Romance because I love it. Period. I also read my books on my kindle and only a very few as paperback. I usually am embarrassed whenever I take one of my paperbacks out to a café, the train etc. because I know that when people see a guy and a girl on a cover (even if they are fully dressed and not kissing etc.) the majority of them will downgrade me for reading ‘smut’ which is not true, because I don’t see NA and Contemporary Romance being ‘smut’. But when I read a Thriller in public, no one really cares because it is more acceptable, whatever the heck that means. -.- It seems that reading supposedly ‘smut’
novels is something appalling.
I think us bookworms are judged by fellow booksworms as well as not bookworms because they have no idea what this genre or book is about. They just say what they have heard from other people only to have to say anything at all.
Which brings me to people calling us racist or thinking we glorify domestic abuse only we read certain books. I have read 50 Shades of Grey and I can say that I am against domestic abuse and controlling the partner in every aspect of her or his life. Only because I read certain books, doesn’t make me like their contents. Sometimes I just wanna know what the fuss is all about, I want to build my own opinion.
I hate when people get so judgmental about everything!! And why should we all read Hemingway, Austen, Bronte, and all those other literary classics. I think that we should read what makes us happy. And if my friend loves to read fantasy? Fine with me! Only because I don’t like it doesn’t mean I talk bad about her or that genre. We are human beings with different tastes so I don’t know what the people’s problems are…
Sabrina
Wow, thank you so much for writing this? I definitely judge people by what they read, I’ve read the 50sog trilogy and seen the movies, but that was purely from an analytical standpoint (also intense curiosity). In my opinion, it was okay for me to read the series because I am mature enough and have enough knowledge to understand that it isn’t BDSM, but domestic abuse. On multiple occasions, Ana (the main chick) says that she is afraid of Christian, but he manipulates her into staying and then they end up married with kids and everyone is happy. But, yeah, I still definitely judge people who read the series. I think the thing with the trilogy though is that mostly I am just worried that people won’t see it as abuse, and that they will fall for Christian’s “charm”.
On the other hand (but pretty similarly), the thing I judge people most for is reading Colleen Hoover’s novels. I’ve heard something controversial about every single one of her books from consent issues to all the ‘ism’s, I just don’t understand why she continues to be published, and why some people refuse (and at this point, it is refusal, we all know about the controversies, there’s no way to avoid it) to see the issues.
But, back to the topic. Yeah, I’m hella judgmental. BUT, just because someone has read a CoHo book doesn’t mean I’m going to shame and unfollow them, I might just question whether we share the same taste in books. I judge but within reason. I’m not going to yell at anyone for reading what they want, hell I wanted to read 50sog so I did it, big deal, I’m a big girl and I can handle my shit. That being said, I also got a lot of backlash for reading the trilogy, it’s certainly a conversation starter.
I don’t judge people for what they read. I’m all for letting people read whatever strikes their interest. Reading in anyway should be celebrated! You can’t control what people like or don’t like, all you can do is try to understand and let them enjoy it. 🙂
I think sometimes we just take things out of proportion, I know that there are quite a few books out there that are problematic due to abusive relationships or racism, sexism, but the thing is that we might enjoy some of this titles even with those issues over them….you might even like them with bad writing and all…and nobody should judge you for it…you are entitled to your own opinions and tastes…
I remember a while back the whole controversy/borderline boycott on the book Carve The Mark by Veronica Roth due to misrepresentation of the people of color….It’s hard to deal with this because is so subjective…Does it mean I’m a bad person if I enjoyed that book?? No, Not at all…It feels to me like saying that because you like Horror movies you are a serial killer….
We shouldn’t judge, just give advice and orientation…pointing out what you might find troublesome in some books I think is the best way to do this but never being hurtful or just mean.
This is such a great topic. I really don’t judge people based on what they read. I can read the same book as someone else. It may bother or hurt them, but it doesn’t me. So I can enjoy it, but still support and comfort them. We are all different in how we see things and how we feel things. I think that someone will get offended by any book, no matter what. I obviously don’t want people to be hurt. But I also feel that books are written for the author to get a story out. Sometimes people get pissed about things that are similar to things that have happened in the past. I think we can learn from those books and they serve as a warning to keep it from happening again. It doesn’t mean the author feels that way or wants things to be that way. If an author is openly racist, etc (they admit it), I would definitely chose not to read their books.
This just seems to be such a big thing now. I find so many people who get mad about so many different books. I don’t judge them for that reaction, so I hope they don’t judge me if I read a book and see it differently than they did. I like to respect everyone’s feelings, but also do my own thing. The reason why books get so many mixed reviews is because we are all different.
Oooh boy, this is a sticky question, because it not only applies to particular books, but WHOLE genres! I notice the judgement is typically geared toward books that women tend to “favor” such as romance and YA, which I think says a lot about how society still views women in general. Sometimes YA will get a pass if it has a lot of action and “boys like it too”, but a cute, romantic contemporary YA? Cue all the eye rolling. It’s definitely problematic, and I try to catch myself when my own thoughts start getting away from me (because I’m human and I do it too) and change my perspective.
What a huge discussion subject.
I think many people read as a form of escapism from their own troubles and life. If a book in any genre can allow someone a few hours of escape then that’s great.
Other people read to learn or experience a life style or a place they may never see in their life-time. There are millions of reasons why people choose a certain book and as many different experiences will be gained from reading the same pages as everyone else.
This used to be the end of it.
But now with social media, everyone can have a voice and share their views on the world wide web. Freedom of speech now takes a different form and can become invasive and influential, often putting thoughts into readers heads that perhaps would not have been considered, say thirty years ago. It is a sign of the times.
Any subject in a book that causes great discussion is likely to draw other authors to write about it, especially if it has readers buying that book in droves. Throw in marketing, advertising, supply and demand and it no longer becomes about the book content but about statistics and sales revenue.
Instead of judging people by what they read, I find myself encouraging them to try different genres and to challenge themselves with their reading choices.
I’m going to say – no we don’t have the right, but yeah – if I see someone on the train reading something I consider silly (e.g. Twilight) I do judge them a bit. But just with my inside voice. 🙂
I don’t judge people based on what they read because people have done it to me and I don’t think it’s fair at all. I tend to not talk about things that I like because people have laughed at me and called me stupid for it which doesn’t feel good at all.
The biggest fanbase that I’m a part of gets called all sorts of awful things like we compared to Nazis, we get misgendered, we get called all kinds of ableist slurs and even accused of being on drugs just because we like something that isn’t even problematic.
We can’t all like the same things because that would be boring but I don’t think it’s ok to judge people for liking it at all. Liking a book doesn’t mean that you wholeheartedly think that everything happening in it is ok.
This is a great discussion and very well said. I agree with some of what you’ve said here, although I’m definitely guilty of judging people for reading books deemed problematic. But recently I’ve realized it’s a lot more complicated than I’ve thought about it in the past. Ultimately, I don’t think people are *bad* for reading a problematic book, but they do need to acknowledge the problems rather than just dismiss the issues. But if everyone avoided every book that has problematic content in it, we’d probably be left with, like, three books to choose from, haha.
What a great discussion! Thank you for starting this dialogue!!
I feel like I’m ALWAYS being judged on the books I read. I’ve read YA fantasy since high school, but I could sense a shift in people’s reactions in college. Now that I’m in my late 20’s it’s even worse. For a while whenever I described the books I liked, I would follow it with a self-deprecating joke to try and break the ice. I’ve stopped doing that though because I shouldn’t have to feel guilty for liking certain books and neither should anyone else! We’re all different individuals with different tastes and that’s what makes us great. It’d be too boring if we were all the same.
If I see someone reading Twilight or Fifty Shades do I silently judge them? Yes I do. Guilty! But that’s just a gut reaction to a book I personally don’t like. I’d never hold that against anyone else! I just love talking about books in general. The more the merrier!! 😄
I really try not to… but somethimes I do (shh let’s keep it a secret). Sometimes I don’t even realise I’m doing that, but it’s true we shouldn’t do that and let everyone do their thing.
Mostly I think I would judge them if their favourite book is one that I hated, more than if it was a particular genre, because I actually have a certain knowledge of that book and.. yeah.
STILL I SHOULDN’T DO THAT. We all have different tastes and opinions, and if someone likes 50 Shades of Grey or Twilight well, we need to respect that (I sometimes like my fast and steamy NA).
Oddly, I don’t see too much of this. My husband and I are on opposite ends of the genre spectrum- him liking nonfiction and hard science fiction, and me reading basically everything else. It does mean our books rarely overlap, but that’s ok. He lets me rant on books and I listen in befuddlement as he waxes poetic on the math in a book describing how they made fertilizer on Mars.
