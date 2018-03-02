11 More Book Blogging Confessions That Will Shock & Amaze You

Forgive me, Father, for I have sinned…just kidding.
For some reason, there are people out there who think I am the perfect book blogger. I don’t know what makes them think this because my life can be described best as “a hotbed of stress.” What is it like being content, stress-free, and satisfied? Don’t look at me, because I surely can’t tell you! HAHAHAHAHAhaha.
(Someone please help me.)
A million years ago, I confessed some blogging truths about myself, and it was quite popular, so why not expose some more blogging confessions so we can all cry together over my very real fears.
(Who put me up to this? Oh, yeah, I did.)
1.) this blog will eventually send me to an early grave.
Spoiler alert: I’m an overachiever and a perfectionist. Which means I like achieving things…and then going way over the limit to make them look absolutely perfect.
You might be thinking, “Wow, that’s so cool!”
It is not cool. It’s actually rather annoying (and mentally exhausting) after point five seconds of being in my head.
So, yes, I’ll spend hours writing posts on the weekend to the point where I want to collapse after I finish. Or I’ll make sure to absolutely perfect my graphics even though I know I’m probably the only one who even notices. And is it satisfying for my blog to look absolutely gorgeous and make the best content I can? One hundred percent. But it’s also SO TIRING.
I wish I was one of those people that didn’t care about that type of stuff, that didn’t care so much about graphics and photography, but I am, so I guess I’ll suffer.
2.) sometimes, I would rather throw myself into the sea than blog hop.
I love commenting on people’s blogs and giving bloggers some love even if they only have ten or fifty or one hundred followers. I swear it! But there are some days where I go into my feed and I just want to collapse because writing a lengthy comment on someone’s post and hoping that they may or may not comment on my blog as well can make me tired just by thinking about it.
I’m not the only one who feels the same way, right? RIGHT?
3.) i would be the gold medalist at overthinking twitter if it ever becomes an olympic sport.
I WOULD.
And I think I can owe this to my social anxiety, but when I tweet about something that doesn’t involve direct links to my blog, I get so nervous.
Like, what if what I’m tweeting is stupid? Or that no one cares what I have to say? Or that no one will like it, and I’ll be left feeling embarrassed? Or that I’m doing the whole Twitter thing wrong? THESE ARE THE QUESTIONS THAT KEEP ME UP AT NIGHT.
(Your best critic is yourself, am I right?)
4.) on occasion, checking my notifications or stats can be a life-or-death situation.
I mean, when I post something even mildly controversial, I get so nervous that I’m going to open my notifications and get barraged with a bunch of hate. Which is actually ridiculous, because the people who follow me are so kind and I’ve rarely ever had disagreeable comments (and when I do, it’s on posts that I don’t even think are controversial. Go figure), so why I do I even worry about some phantom blogger coming in and being rude?
And regarding stats…sometimes I’m so excited about a post that the thought of looking at the stats really makes me anxious.
What if no one commented or liked it? Or I get way lower stats than I usually do? Or I worked HOURS on a post only for everyone to basically ignore it (which has happened before)?
Yeah, I do care about my stats, BECAUSE I WORK HARD, DAMN IT.
5.) taking bookish photos can make me as irritated as a bull seeing red.
I’ve definitely taken photos that I’m extremely proud of before, but I can’t even put into words how frustrating it can be when I come up with a good idea for a photo, but no matter how hard I try, it’s just not working out the way it should.
And these frustrations have only gotten worse because I want to re-ignite a bookstagram account, but nothing is working out the way it should when it comes to a cohesive theme. OH WHY OH WHY, MUST I SUFFER?
6.) i worry that I’ll eventually run out of blog post ideas (dun, dun, duuuun).
Real talk: I struggled so much in January coming up with ideas for blog posts.
I actually did manage to finally get some topics that I’m super excited to share with you guys in the upcoming months (specifically, this month and April because if I went any further than that, I was going to die from stress-related causes), but the path to getting there was rough.
It was the first time I ever thought, “What if I just run out of blog post ideas?” Which made me then subsequently panic.
I’m sure I’m not even the only book blogger to think of this, especially since I’ve seen bloggers who have been around for 3-4+ years and are still churning out great content, so I’m sure I’ll be fine…but it’s hard to think that when it seems like every other blogger around you has these fantastic and innovative ideas, and I’m over here having a brain fart.
7.) i am very #lazy when it comes to writing reviews.
I have actually started to enjoy writing reviews. I KNOW; WHO IS THIS PERSON INVADING MY BODY? I like voicing my thoughts and opinions about books, and spreading the love to books that get absolutely buried by everyone else.
But do I actually write those reviews at a mildly reasonable time? Of course not.
I write them on Saturday, the day before I’m supposed to publish them, because I can apparently write a full month of blog posts in two weeks time, but reviews? LOL no.
8.) am i even qualified enough to give blogging tips? who really knows??
I’ve started regularly writing blogging tips since fall of last year, AND I LOVE DOING IT. It’s so much fun to examine the entirety of my blogging career, and figure out what went right and wrong.
But at the same time, I also feel like it’s dumb for me to be giving blogging advice since I’m such an amateur, and what if it doesn’t work for someone else? What if I lead someone astray? What if my tips are dumb, and I was just really, really lucky and I can’t help anyone?
I AM WAY TOO INTO MY HEAD SOMETIMES.
9.) whenever I joke around, i assume all of my readers are simultaneously cringing.
I mean, I don’t think I’m hilarious in real life, so it’s not too far-fetched that I don’t feel like I’m that funny when it comes across on my blog.
I think that’s because my sense of humor is not “LOL SO RANDOM,” which is, like, 99.99% of the humor that most people have (and I haven’t found funny since I was in elementary school, but everyone has their tastes of course), so attempting to make those types of jokes to fit the mold doesn’t work for me.
I operate more on sarcasm.
10.) i appreciate nominations and tags, but will probably never do them.
I mean, I haven’t been tagged in any for a while (probably because I feel like I haven’t seen them around a lot), but I think it’s something that I’ve just grown out of as my blog has grown.
Awards just aren’t really that interesting to write or read (I mean, how many facts do I have to provide for myself??? I AM NOT THAT INTERESTING), and I tend to just choose my own tags because let’s be real here, most tags are really not that interesting, and I’d rather just choose ones I know I’ll enjoy writing about versus writing ones that are basically asking the same questions over and over and over again.
11.) I switch blog posts around WAY too often.
Honestly, there’s a 99.99% chance that at least one or two of the posts I post per month were probably not even originally supposed to be there, they were actually supposed to be posted the month before or the month after.
Why do I do this, you might be asking.
Well, this is the curse that falls upon you when you write all the blog posts for a month, and you’re also a perfectionist blogger whose entire worth falls upon curating “the perfect month” for blog posts.
I’M A MESS, PEOPLE.
what are some of your blogging confessions? do we share any of the same ones? h
opefully we do so I’m not all alone.
19 thoughts on “11 More Book Blogging Confessions That Will Shock & Amaze You”
I’m totally with you about blog-hopping. I really enjoy reading others’ blogs when I make the time to do it, it’s just that I sometimes feel like, after I’ve worked on my own blog, I don’t have time to go and comment on everyone else’s. Then I feel bad because there are so many great posts out there 🙈
Oh these are all too real! I am the laziest when it comes to writing reviews, either that or I just don’t have the time!
Some days I don’t even have the energy to read the comments on my own blog posts (such as they are), let alone go blog hopping. It’s exhausting!
Ahhh I feel soooo many of these!!! Twitter…umm yeah I am always like “omg I only got 2 likes everyone hates me” or I get super nervous someone will be offended with something I say 😣 Blig hopping can be so freaking hard. It’s one thing about blogging that makes me feel so guilty because I don’t do it enough. This is an awesome post (as always 😊😊😊)
I can relate to many of these confessions. I am also a total perfectionist. I try to perfect my blog and post as much as possible. Whether anyone else notices or not, it’s more for myself than them. Blog hoping is also a task for me. I like commenting on others blogs but sometimes I’m like “does that sound stupid? Will they even read this?” Writing lengthy comments can be difficult. I am forever checking my notifications and stats as well. I’m not that great at taking regular photos so never mind bookish photos. I get lazy sometimes writing reviews too. Running out of blog ideas is a big fear of mine. And although I try to be funny on my posts it doesn’t always come across that way. This was a great post!
I’m with you for blog hopping and controversial blog posts. Sometimes I go on WordPress and feel mandated to comment because I want people to look at my blog too, but if I have been working so hard on something such a blogging, sometimes it’s not as needed to blog hop. OH, I once wrote a blog post about something that was controversial (not saying the name, it’s too cringy) and I spend like two hours trying to write a disclaimer so people wouldn’t hate me in the comments?? WHY?? I don’t know, because the post was not controversial really, so I can relate with you overthinking.
Lastly (don’t worrry, I’m almost done here) writing reviews are stressful as heck. I’m currently writing a movie review, and it’s been a week, and I’ve only written like 5 points?? HALP. I understand your struggle, so we an struggle together!!
Great post! Sorry this was a long comment but I really related to this post.
hahaha i can relate to almost all of this. i’m not a twitter person because basically i’m too old for that and i don’t write book reviews because i’m just not a huge fan of reading book reviews. lol i know, i’m a terrible book worm. but i can honestly say a person’s opinion about a book is not going to make me want to read or not a read a book. i read what i read and i just can’t be bothered about how other people feel about the book. lol i promise i’m not a terrible person. i love discussing books and differences of opinions about said books, i am just weird about reviews.
Oh my gosh, I feel you on almost all of these! Especially running out of post ideas… I’ve always been worried about that, because I’ve always had a hard time coming up with them.
YES YES YES! To ALL of these! I can especially relate to the “Will I run out of blog post” Vortex of tumultuous thoughts! The stress is real! ❤
MIKAELA!!!!!! THIS IS SO RELATABLE IT HURTS I’M CRYING.
I used to stay up until ungodly hours of the night on weekends to write blog posts, bloghop, reply to comments and all things blogging related but eeh, I burnt out by the start of my second year of blogging; When you spend 8am to 6pm either running around a hospital or between classes and have only those weekends to rest, you don’t really have a choice but to use them for sleep haha.
And bloghopping can be such a hassle some days. But then on others I can spend hours reading other people’s content and enjoy myself immensely. Also, I think that being excited about a post and it not doing so great is absolutely soul crushing *sniffs*. No matter how much people try to deny it, stats do matter.AND DON’T EVEN GET ME STARTED ON PICTURES, I started a bookstagram a little over a month ago and although I have an absolute blast with it sometimes it just makes me want to bang my head against a wall.
I think the fear of running of blog posts is one we all have, no exceptions. And it does come true for a little bit. Something like six months ago i had a little freak out because I thought I didn’t have anything to talk about anymore haha, but once i got out of my head I started getting ideas again.
Great, great post, as always ❤
You had me at the first one. My husband blogged for a while and drove himself nuts trying to post every day (he’s a very slow typist!). We love to hear from you, but doing short entries, taking a break or posting less often are all totally OK!!
I also sometimes get nervous that I’m going to get basically hate mail for controversial posts…and I don’t think most of what I post is even that controversial. But people have gotten grumpy over things I totally didn’t expect like a post on why I don’t care about symbolism in literature. Apparently some people really, really do!
We’ve also been getting disgruntled comments on any post where we mention a library recently because of all the discussion about how not everyone has a library on Twitter recently. I am 100% aware that not everyone has a library, and posting about how I use my library or how people who do have libraries can take advantage of cool resources does not mean I am trying to overlook people without libraries or that I’m assuming every single person who reads my blog has one…I’m just talking about libraries and my personal experience as someone who does have one. But I feel like putting a 5 line disclaimer at the top of any post where I use the word “library” would be getting a bit ridiculous.
lol… hilarious post! 😂😂
the way you are sometimes with blog hopping… that’s how i am with reviews about the cruel pince… got to the point where I don’t even wanna read the bloody thing anymore. 🙈
back in the day i had a personal blog and i always obsessed about pictures for the posts. for my book blog i decided I won’t use any, apart from book pics… it is going great 😂. a very few post has gifs and my life is much less stressful….
I relate to so many of these!! ❤
YOU SAID IT! I just can’t blog hop. I suck at it. I never know what to write. Then I feel that whatever I’ll write, the blogger probably won’t understand it.
Also, agree with the cringing part (I mean the part with making a joke but the readers not understanding it). I actually couldn’t agree more. Because I feel that my sense of humour is really weird. Which is why whenevr I write something (especially something I have written in all caps) I can see everyone cringing.
In fact this comment is also cringy. See I can’t write proper comments.
I’m so with you on the whole running out of ideas issue! During January I had the BIGGEST breakdown; I HAD ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA WHAT TO POST. 😩😩😩
I relate so hard to these! Commenting on others blogger’s posts can be intimidating and exciting, especially when you are hoping for them to comment on your blog as well.
I’m completely with you on reviewing books. I love voicing my opinion but it can get tiresome typing it all out. Maybe I should video myself ranting and post that. Loo
That last word is lol….. lol
I’m so bad at bloghopping and even commenting/networking in general. When I first started blogging I never commented on anybody’s posts because I had such bad anxiety that I would be bothering people by leaving comments, which is pretty silly looking back but I remember getting so nervous about it, haha. And I’m so bad at writing reviews that I eventually just gave up on it and focused on discussions and other posts instead. I’ll probably write reviews again sometime in the future but I just don’t feel like it now.
